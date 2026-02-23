The BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet Took Black-Tie Menswear and Freaked It

This deep into awards season, the Golden Globes feel like ancient history. Things are getting serious — not just because of one of the tightest contests in recent Oscars history, as the major narratives have solidified into Timmy versus Leo and Sinners versus One Battle After Another. Red carpets, too, have sharpened, honed by the winner-takes-all scramble for Hollywood’s biggest honors.
Case in point: just look at the sheer amount of massive menswear at the recent 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place Sunday night in London. While Great Britain’s preeminent awards show (the U.K. equivalent to the Oscars) has long been synonymous with the understated proclivities of classic Savile Row tailoring, this year’s crop of Hollywood titans introduced a whole range of black-tie looks that could appropriately be described as “out there,” with stars like Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and Archie Madekwe decked out in oversized lapels, embellished collars and grail-level watches from labels like Prada, Dior and Brunello Cucinelli.
Below, find the best from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.
Paul Mescal in Prada
In keeping with Prada’s recent design machinations, Mescal’s suit looks a bit worse for wear. That’s the whole point, though, so it gets a pass.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior
Holy Daytona Le Mans. Leo really wants the Oscar, huh?
Michael B. Jordan in custom Prada
On a lesser man, the sheer size of this custom Prada might look goofy. On Michael B. Jordan, it looks award-worthy.
Ethan Hawke in Giorgio Armani
Ethan Hawke is quietly having one of his best-dressed press runs ever. Case in point: this bolo-tied, bespeckled Giorgio Armani two-piece.
Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy
Timmy’s dedication to Sarah Burton’s Givenchy needs to be studied; he’s worn this exact suit in half-a-dozen colors.
Wagner Moura in Bottega Veneta
This feels intentionally frumpy.
Stormzy in Gucci
Shockingly clean from the U.K.’s biggest star. The nice little AP on the wrist certainly doesn’t hurt Stormzy’s case either.
Archie Madekwe in Dior
Is that…? Yup, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.
Harry Lawtey in Brioni
Aristocracy vibes (complimentary).
Benicio Del Toro in Giorgio Armani
Is there anything particularly special about this Giorgio Armani number? Nah. Is One Battle After Another star Benicio Del Toro nevertheless killing it? Absolutely.
Noah Jupe in Jacquemus
In theory, this inflated Jacquemus tailoring is playful and unique. In reality, however…
Patrick Dempsey in Brunello Cucinelli
Dr. McDreamy in Brunello and some block-out-the-haters shades? That’s a match made in heaven.
Riz Ahmed in Saint Laurent
Riz Ahmed sheds his typical Prada for a very sharp (in every sense of the word) Saint Laurent double-breasted jacket.
Cillian Murphy in Ferragamo
Exceptionally executed, quintessentially British.
Ryan Coogler in Ralph Lauren
All-American, baby! “Best Original Screenplay” winner and Sinners director Ryan Coogler understands that a Ralph Lauren tuxedo is more than enough for any awards show.
Tom Blyth in Saint Laurent
Fellas, take notes: this is exactly how “wide-leg” dress trousers should fit.
Alan Cumming in Custom Giada
A swing and a…something.
Joe Alwyn in Valentino
The jacket on Joe Alwyn is a bit too long, a bit too wide and a bit too ivory. Am I missing something?