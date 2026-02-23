Leisure > Style

The BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet Took Black-Tie Menswear and Freaked It

Black tie dominated the red carpet at Great Britain's Oscars equivalent

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 23, 2026 12:51 pm EST
BAFTA best menswear
The best menswear from the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.
PA Images via Getty Images


This deep into awards season, the Golden Globes feel like ancient history. Things are getting serious — not just because of one of the tightest contests in recent Oscars history, as the major narratives have solidified into Timmy versus Leo and Sinners versus One Battle After Another. Red carpets, too, have sharpened, honed by the winner-takes-all scramble for Hollywood’s biggest honors.

Case in point: just look at the sheer amount of massive menswear at the recent 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place Sunday night in London. While Great Britain’s preeminent awards show (the U.K. equivalent to the Oscars) has long been synonymous with the understated proclivities of classic Savile Row tailoring, this year’s crop of Hollywood titans introduced a whole range of black-tie looks that could appropriately be described as “out there,” with stars like Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and Archie Madekwe decked out in oversized lapels, embellished collars and grail-level watches from labels like Prada, Dior and Brunello Cucinelli.

Below, find the best from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.

More Prada from Paul Mescal. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Paul Mescal in Prada

In keeping with Prada’s recent design machinations, Mescal’s suit looks a bit worse for wear. That’s the whole point, though, so it gets a pass.

Leonardo DiCaprio just casually wore a Rolex grail. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior

Holy Daytona Le Mans. Leo really wants the Oscar, huh?

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in custom Prada

On a lesser man, the sheer size of this custom Prada might look goofy. On Michael B. Jordan, it looks award-worthy.

The ever-infallible Ethan Hawke. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Corbis via Getty Images

Ethan Hawke in Giorgio Armani

Ethan Hawke is quietly having one of his best-dressed press runs ever. Case in point: this bolo-tied, bespeckled Giorgio Armani two-piece.

The Marty Supreme actor is really into this suit. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WireImage

Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy

Timmy’s dedication to Sarah Burton’s Givenchy needs to be studied; he’s worn this exact suit in half-a-dozen colors.

The Secret Agent actor Wagner Moura at the BAFTA Film Awards. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Wagner Moura in Bottega Veneta

This feels intentionally frumpy.

A British icon in a very Italian label. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WireImage

Stormzy in Gucci

Shockingly clean from the U.K.’s biggest star. The nice little AP on the wrist certainly doesn’t hurt Stormzy’s case either.

A lot going on here for Archie Madekwe. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Archie Madekwe in Dior

Is that…? Yup, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.

Industry star Harry Lawtey looking British as hell. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Getty Images for BAFTA

Harry Lawtey in Brioni

Aristocracy vibes (complimentary).

All black everything. (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Getty Images for BAFTA

Benicio Del Toro in Giorgio Armani

Is there anything particularly special about this Giorgio Armani number? Nah. Is One Battle After Another star Benicio Del Toro nevertheless killing it? Absolutely.

Woof. (Photo by James McCauley/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

Noah Jupe in Jacquemus

In theory, this inflated Jacquemus tailoring is playful and unique. In reality, however…

Patrick Dempsey? Is that you? (Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Getty Images for BAFTA

Patrick Dempsey in Brunello Cucinelli

Dr. McDreamy in Brunello and some block-out-the-haters shades? That’s a match made in heaven.

A neckline so sharp you could cut yourself on it. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Saint Laurent

Riz Ahmed sheds his typical Prada for a very sharp (in every sense of the word) Saint Laurent double-breasted jacket.

Peep the white tie. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WireImage

Cillian Murphy in Ferragamo

Exceptionally executed, quintessentially British.

A huge win for Ryan Coogler. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images

Ryan Coogler in Ralph Lauren

All-American, baby! “Best Original Screenplay” winner and Sinners director Ryan Coogler understands that a Ralph Lauren tuxedo is more than enough for any awards show.

Some immaculately tailored Saint Laurent on Tom Blyth. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Blyth in Saint Laurent

Fellas, take notes: this is exactly how “wide-leg” dress trousers should fit.

Alan Cumming never fails to surprise (or dazzle). (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alan Cumming in Custom Giada

A swing and a…something.

A very classic attempt from Joe Alwyn. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn in Valentino

The jacket on Joe Alwyn is a bit too long, a bit too wide and a bit too ivory. Am I missing something?

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

The Best Way to Get Prescription Meta AI Glasses
The Best Way to Get Prescription Meta AI Glasses
From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear
From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear
menswear drops
The 11 Best New Menswear Releases This Week to Power Up Your Closet
Snow Peak sale
Snow Peak, Our Favorite Japanese Outdoor Label, Is Throwing a Massive Seasonal Sale