The BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet Took Black-Tie Menswear and Freaked It

Case in point: just look at the sheer amount of massive menswear at the recent 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place Sunday night in London. While Great Britain’s preeminent awards show (the U.K. equivalent to the Oscars) has long been synonymous with the understated proclivities of classic Savile Row tailoring, this year’s crop of Hollywood titans introduced a whole range of black-tie looks that could appropriately be described as “out there,” with stars like Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and Archie Madekwe decked out in oversized lapels, embellished collars and grail-level watches from labels like Prada, Dior and Brunello Cucinelli.