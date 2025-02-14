All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds of new collections appearing every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything. This week: An anime-inspired Palace capsule, camo gear from Flint and Tinder, and Sperry x Beams Plus sneakers.

Sperry x Beams Plus Sperry

Release Date: February 13

Where to Buy: Sperry, Select Retailers

No one does East Coast Americana like Sperry, and no ones does mid-century prep quite like Japanese retailer Beams Plus, so it only makes sense that a footwear and apparel collab between the two would produce one of the most Cape Cod-coded collections we’ve ever seen. The new Sperry x Beams Plus collection is centered around a remade CVO sneaker, based on the classic 1935 silhouette but featuring a special robust upper cut from a heavy-duty nylon that was pulled straight from the Sperry archives. All three colorways — and the forthcoming clothing capsule — are truly a vision in nautical prep.

Adidas A-Type Adidas

Release Date: TBA

Where to Buy: TBA

Details are still emerging about Adidas’s new A-TYPE project but, according to multiple reports, the line will focus on ultra-premium materials and craftsmanship, with a price tag to match. For now, check out the lookbook images that have made their way around internet moodboards and start saving for the $850 Superstars.

Palace x Death Note Palace

Release Date: February 14

Where to Buy: Palace

U.K. streetwear stalwarts Palace are back with a new anime-freaked collection in the form of Palace x Death Note. The pieces in the capsule — including a variety of tees, printed denim and accessories — are plastered with images of the main characters from the cult show, L, Ryuk and Misa among them. The collection is already mostly sold out, but there’s still stock to pick through…if you hurry.

Huckberry x Realtree Huckberry

Release Date: February 12

Where to Buy: Huckberry

We literally did not see this coming. Huckberry in-house label Flint and Tinder has been stepping up its game in recent months, and the recent partnership with camo legend Realtree is proof. The four-piece collection — a mid-weight hoodie, two tee cuts and a pair of crispy carpenter shorts — is decked out in Realtree’s iconic wood camo and very ready to take on the great outdoors…or whatever Bushwick bar is closest to your studio apartment.

Noah Spring/Summer ’25 Noah

Release Date: February 14

Where to Buy: Noah

We are so back. The “we” here, of course, is Brendon Babenzien’s Noah, which has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 capsule. Centered around a nautical aesthetic and refined dailywear, the first batch from the collection features easy, preppy apparel, sneaky good suiting and the odd fire grail, and it’s available to shop now. Don’t sleep on the A-2 Leather Jacket.

Diemme x Hiking Patrol Movida Sneaker Hiking Patrol

Release Date: February 11

Where to Buy: Diemme, Hiking Patrol

How do you make Italian outdoor boots better? According to Diemme and Hiking Patrol, you kit them out with footy-coded detailing and patent leather. This is actually the second time the pair has reimagined the Movida Calcio Sneaker, and we have to say, it’s even better this time around.

Stussy x Denim Tears Stussy

Release Date: February 14

Where to Buy: Denim Tears

Forget the fact that it’s only February, Stüssy x Denim Tears may just be the biggest streetwear moment of the year. Inspired by designer Tremaine Emory’s time in the Queens educational system, Stüssy Tears centers the black school experience by utilizing the classic card game of Spades as design impetus, combining references with uniform staples and both brands’ instantly recognizable iconography. The 17-piece apparel and accessory collection is available now at Denim Tears.