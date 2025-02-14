All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
With dozens, if not hundreds of new collections appearing every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything. This week: An anime-inspired Palace capsule, camo gear from Flint and Tinder, and Sperry x Beams Plus sneakers.
Sperry x Beams Plus Collection
Release Date: February 13
Where to Buy: Sperry, Select Retailers
No one does East Coast Americana like Sperry, and no ones does mid-century prep quite like Japanese retailer Beams Plus, so it only makes sense that a footwear and apparel collab between the two would produce one of the most Cape Cod-coded collections we’ve ever seen. The new Sperry x Beams Plus collection is centered around a remade CVO sneaker, based on the classic 1935 silhouette but featuring a special robust upper cut from a heavy-duty nylon that was pulled straight from the Sperry archives. All three colorways — and the forthcoming clothing capsule — are truly a vision in nautical prep.
Adidas Originals A-TYPE
Release Date: TBA
Where to Buy: TBA
Details are still emerging about Adidas’s new A-TYPE project but, according to multiple reports, the line will focus on ultra-premium materials and craftsmanship, with a price tag to match. For now, check out the lookbook images that have made their way around internet moodboards and start saving for the $850 Superstars.
Palace x Death Note
Release Date: February 14
Where to Buy: Palace
U.K. streetwear stalwarts Palace are back with a new anime-freaked collection in the form of Palace x Death Note. The pieces in the capsule — including a variety of tees, printed denim and accessories — are plastered with images of the main characters from the cult show, L, Ryuk and Misa among them. The collection is already mostly sold out, but there’s still stock to pick through…if you hurry.
Flint and Tinder Realtree Collection
Release Date: February 12
Where to Buy: Huckberry
We literally did not see this coming. Huckberry in-house label Flint and Tinder has been stepping up its game in recent months, and the recent partnership with camo legend Realtree is proof. The four-piece collection — a mid-weight hoodie, two tee cuts and a pair of crispy carpenter shorts — is decked out in Realtree’s iconic wood camo and very ready to take on the great outdoors…or whatever Bushwick bar is closest to your studio apartment.
Noah Spring/Summer ’25
Release Date: February 14
Where to Buy: Noah
We are so back. The “we” here, of course, is Brendon Babenzien’s Noah, which has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 capsule. Centered around a nautical aesthetic and refined dailywear, the first batch from the collection features easy, preppy apparel, sneaky good suiting and the odd fire grail, and it’s available to shop now. Don’t sleep on the A-2 Leather Jacket.
Diemme x Hiking Patrol Movida Calcio Sneaker
Release Date: February 11
Where to Buy: Diemme, Hiking Patrol
How do you make Italian outdoor boots better? According to Diemme and Hiking Patrol, you kit them out with footy-coded detailing and patent leather. This is actually the second time the pair has reimagined the Movida Calcio Sneaker, and we have to say, it’s even better this time around.
Stüssy x Denim Tears
Release Date: February 14
Where to Buy: Denim Tears
Forget the fact that it’s only February, Stüssy x Denim Tears may just be the biggest streetwear moment of the year. Inspired by designer Tremaine Emory’s time in the Queens educational system, Stüssy Tears centers the black school experience by utilizing the classic card game of Spades as design impetus, combining references with uniform staples and both brands’ instantly recognizable iconography. The 17-piece apparel and accessory collection is available now at Denim Tears.
