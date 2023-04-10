The Best Rugby Shirts Are the Original Style Hack

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A part of the perennial fall uniform blueprint, the rugby shirt has been long identified as a must-have seasonal staple, and for good reason. A collar polo-sweatshirt hybrid heavy enough to keep out brisk wind and dropping temps but easy enough to dodge any sort of bunching or weight that comes with lugging around a jacket, the best rugby shirts are worth their weight in scrum-ready cotton and nautical stripes, and a general no-brainer for the transitional days ahead.

What Is a Rugby Shirt?

The rugby shirt dates back to mid-19th century England, incepted as a uniform for the newly christened eponymous sport. Traditionally crafted from tightly woven cotton and constructed to take a beating, the original rugby shirts were reinforced at the seams and sported rubber buttons and a heavier collar for added protection. The style transitioned to a cornerstone of academic and colligate casualwear in the U.K. and eventually America, cementing itself as a seminal style during the ’50s Ivy craze.

This explains the tendency to think of collegiate-inspired rugbys featuring autumnal tones of burgundy, navy and gold (go team!), but there exists a wealth of reinvented styles from the likes of Noah and 18 East that lend themselves to a modern aesthetic while still managing to capture the preppy, Ivy League essence of the silhouette…and infuse some of the new vibes the style has co-opted from skate and street culture.

Alex Mill’s new rugby shirt. Alex Mill

These modern masterpieces function somewhere in the grey zone of chunky sweaters and elevated polos: considering the often heavier and more durable cotton used to construct the shirts, they’re a no-brainer for in-between temperatures, ideal for those days when you can go sans jacket but can’t quite enter short-sleeve territory.

Rugby Shirt Guide

By now, you should be fully sold on the merits of the best rugby shirts — if you’re still on the fence, check out a kitted-out Paul Mescal and be swayed. To streamline your transition into Ivy-clad collegian, we’ve highlighted some of the best rugby shirts around. From timeless brands like L.L.Bean and Brooks Brothers to fresh installations to the canon by Bode and Noah, find the best rugby shirts for men below.

The Best Rugby Shirt, Period: Noah Relaxed Fit Rugby

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3

Few brands have mastered the art of incorporating prep staples into a modern, oft-streetwear inspired wardrobe like Noah, a fact which shines through in their latest iteration of the classic rugby, this time in a midweight, 8 oz practice cloth that feels straight out of the locker room. The classic detailing — rub knit cuffs, split hem, a three-button, box-stitched placket — is a clear homage to the brutish pullovers of old, but the relaxed cut and ultra-wide stripes the whole package feeling modern and ready to rock.



The Affordable Rugby Darling: L.L.Bean Signature Rugby Polo

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Classic | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 6



L.L.Bean’s reputation for quality garments at a reasonable price is well warranted, and extends to their signature rugby design, a classic style with all the old school fixings that you’d expect. The double placket, rubber buttons and elbow patches are all there, and the 100% sueded cotton is substantial without being oppressive. A word on the sizing — as with most Bean offerings, we’ve found the “slim” fit on this top is more akin to other brands’ classic fit.

The Beefiest, Boxiest Rugby Around: Another Aspect Another Rugby Polo 1.0

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3



Given that they’re on the cutting edge of new-age, sustainable fashion utilizing ethical labor and deadstock materials, Another Aspect’s solid take on the rugby shirt — an organic cotton, Loopback French terry knit style with a hyper box fit — isn’t particularly surprising. More surprising, perhaps, is the pop of tan from the contrast collar, and the fact that you haven’t already purchased it already.

The Splashy, Ivy-Coded Rugby: Drake’s Chevron Flamé Cotton Rugby Shirt

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Slim | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 2

Given its sporting history and beefy materials, the rugby shirt is deceptively hard to sartorialize, but Drake’s somehow have found a way to simultaneously slim down and spruce up the OG rugger. The shirt forgoes generous striping and fit for a trim, chevroned-striped rugby that utilizes a slubby cotton flamé that reads more polo that jersey.

The OG Rugby Shirt Icon: Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Rugby Shirt

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Classic | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5

It’s right there in the name. No brand is more synonymous with the rugby shirt — especially not a cream-toned, wide-striped one — than Ralph Lauren, which makes a whole lot of sense, given the brand’s intersection of Americana prep and sportswear design ethos. The “Pale Russet” stripes on this shirt are platonically perfect for fall; just imagine them paired with some roomy corduroys.

More Rugby Shirts We Love

Manresa The Yankee Shirt New England-based operation Manresa has become something of a cult hero in recent years for the amount of intention that goes into the brand’s apparel, as demonstrated on this Canadian-made, 100% cotton jersey rugby, which features the rare (and correct) detail of rubber buttons. Buy Here : $165

Eighteen East Fiske Heavyweight Rugby Eighteen East’s Fiske Rugby — a tribute to the RL Rugby concept designer — is cut from a honking 12.25 oz cotton practice jersey, making it one of the heaviest shirts on this list. Buy Here : $148

Brooks Brothers x Prince Cotton Rugby Shirt Brooks Brothers is taking cues from sport — just not the one you might expect. Designer in collaboration with longtime tennis retailer Prince, this lightweight cotton polo combines court styling with OG rugby details. Buy Here : $128 $77

Palmes Forever Open Rugby Shirt Another tennis-inspired garment — this time from Copenhagen-based Palmes — this open-collar rugby shirt is perfect for layering over tees…or even a hoodie, if you size up. Buy Here : $175

Dehen 1920 Rugby Shirt Knit from 100% domestic cotton and made in Portland, OR, Dehen 1920’s commitment to American-made goods shines through in every inch of this chambray collar striped rugger. Buy Here : $195