Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Rugby Shirts Are the Original Style Hack

It's fall. Do you know where your rugby is?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated September 8, 2025 12:50 pm EDT
Rugby Shirt
Rugby shirt season is back.
J.Crew

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A part of the perennial fall uniform blueprint, the rugby shirt has been long identified as a must-have seasonal staple, and for good reason. A collar polo-sweatshirt hybrid heavy enough to keep out brisk wind and dropping temps but easy enough to dodge any sort of bunching or weight that comes with lugging around a jacket, the best rugby shirts are worth their weight in scrum-ready cotton and nautical stripes, and a general no-brainer for the transitional days ahead.

What Is a Rugby Shirt?

The rugby shirt dates back to mid-19th century England, incepted as a uniform for the newly christened eponymous sport. Traditionally crafted from tightly woven cotton and constructed to take a beating, the original rugby shirts were reinforced at the seams and sported rubber buttons and a heavier collar for added protection. The style transitioned to a cornerstone of academic and colligate casualwear in the U.K. and eventually America, cementing itself as a seminal style during the ’50s Ivy craze.

This explains the tendency to think of collegiate-inspired rugbys featuring autumnal tones of burgundy, navy and gold (go team!), but there exists a wealth of reinvented styles from the likes of Noah and 18 East that lend themselves to a modern aesthetic while still managing to capture the preppy, Ivy League essence of the silhouette…and infuse some of the new vibes the style has co-opted from skate and street culture.

Alex Mill rugby shirt
Alex Mill’s new rugby shirt.
Alex Mill

These modern masterpieces function somewhere in the grey zone of chunky sweaters and elevated polos: considering the often heavier and more durable cotton used to construct the shirts, they’re a no-brainer for in-between temperatures, ideal for those days when you can go sans jacket but can’t quite enter short-sleeve territory.

Rugby Shirt Guide

By now, you should be fully sold on the merits of the best rugby shirts — if you’re still on the fence, check out a kitted-out Paul Mescal and be swayed. To streamline your transition into Ivy-clad collegian, we’ve highlighted some of the best rugby shirts around. From timeless brands like L.L.Bean and Brooks Brothers to fresh installations to the canon by Bode and Noah, find the best rugby shirts for men below.

The Best Rugby Shirt, Period: Noah Relaxed Fit Rugby

Noah Relaxed Fit Rugby
Noah Relaxed Fit Rugby
Buy Here : $198

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3

Few brands have mastered the art of incorporating prep staples into a modern, oft-streetwear inspired wardrobe like Noah, a fact which shines through in their latest iteration of the classic rugby, this time in a midweight, 8 oz practice cloth that feels straight out of the locker room. The classic detailing — rub knit cuffs, split hem, a three-button, box-stitched placket — is a clear homage to the brutish pullovers of old, but the relaxed cut and ultra-wide stripes the whole package feeling modern and ready to rock.

The Affordable Rugby Darling: L.L.Bean Signature Rugby Polo

L.L.Bean Signature Rugby Polo
L.L.Bean Signature Rugby Polo
Buy Here : $89 $75

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Classic | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 6


L.L.Bean’s reputation for quality garments at a reasonable price is well warranted, and extends to their signature rugby design, a classic style with all the old school fixings that you’d expect. The double placket, rubber buttons and elbow patches are all there, and the 100% sueded cotton is substantial without being oppressive. A word on the sizing — as with most Bean offerings, we’ve found the “slim” fit on this top is more akin to other brands’ classic fit. 

The Beefiest, Boxiest Rugby Around: Another Aspect Another Rugby Polo 1.0

Another Aspect Another Rugby Polo 1.0
Another Aspect Another Rugby Polo 1.0
Buy Here : $179

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Relaxed | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3


Given that they’re on the cutting edge of new-age, sustainable fashion utilizing ethical labor and deadstock materials, Another Aspect’s solid take on the rugby shirt — an organic cotton, Loopback French terry knit style with a hyper box fit — isn’t particularly surprising. More surprising, perhaps, is the pop of tan from the contrast collar, and the fact that you haven’t already purchased it already. 

The Splashy, Ivy-Coded Rugby: Drake’s Chevron Flamé Cotton Rugby Shirt

Drake’s Chevron Flamé Cotton Rugby Shirt
Drake’s Chevron Flamé Cotton Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $295

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Slim | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 2

Given its sporting history and beefy materials, the rugby shirt is deceptively hard to sartorialize, but Drake’s somehow have found a way to simultaneously slim down and spruce up the OG rugger. The shirt forgoes generous striping and fit for a trim, chevroned-striped rugby that utilizes a slubby cotton flamé that reads more polo that jersey.

The OG Rugby Shirt Icon: Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Rugby Shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Rugby Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $138

Material: 100% Cotton | Fit: Classic | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5

It’s right there in the name. No brand is more synonymous with the rugby shirt — especially not a cream-toned, wide-striped one — than Ralph Lauren, which makes a whole lot of sense, given the brand’s intersection of Americana prep and sportswear design ethos. The “Pale Russet” stripes on this shirt are platonically perfect for fall; just imagine them paired with some roomy corduroys.

More Rugby Shirts We Love

GANT Thin Striped Heavy Rugger
GANT Thin Striped Heavy Rugger

Thin stripes and a thick-as-hell weave might be the most underrated combo out there this fall.

Buy Here : $200
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Fadeaway Rugby
Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Fadeaway Rugby

A proper vintage grail, with none of the traditionally prerequisite hassle.

Buy Here : $118
Bode Clubhouse Rugby Shirt
Bode Clubhouse Rugby Shirt

The final frontier for high-fashion inspiration: summer camp.

Buy Here : $430
Manresa The Yankee Shirt
Manresa The Yankee Shirt

New England-based operation Manresa has become something of a cult hero in recent years for the amount of intention that goes into the brand’s apparel, as demonstrated on this Canadian-made, 100% cotton jersey rugby, which features the rare (and correct) detail of rubber buttons.  

Buy Here : $165
Marine Layer Sueded Rugby Polo
Marine Layer Sueded Rugby Polo

Marine Layer’s half sizes ensure that there’s a rugby fit for everyone.

Buy Here : $118
Eighteen East Fiske Heavyweight Rugby
Eighteen East Fiske Heavyweight Rugby

Eighteen East’s Fiske Rugby — a tribute to the RL Rugby concept designer — is cut from a honking 12.25 oz cotton practice jersey, making it one of the heaviest shirts on this list. 

Buy Here : $148
JW Anderson Patch Pocket Rugby Shirt
JW Anderson Patch Pocket Rugby Shirt

For when you need a scrum top that doubles as a denim workshirt.

Buy Here : $719
Brooks Brothers x Prince Cotton Rugby Shirt
Brooks Brothers x Prince Cotton Rugby Shirt

Brooks Brothers is taking cues from sport — just not the one you might expect. Designer in collaboration with longtime tennis retailer Prince, this lightweight cotton polo combines court styling with OG rugby details.

Buy Here : $128 $77
Palmes Forever Open Rugby Shirt
Palmes Forever Open Rugby Shirt

Another tennis-inspired garment — this time from Copenhagen-based Palmes — this open-collar rugby shirt is perfect for layering over tees…or even a hoodie, if you size up.

Buy Here : $175
Dehen 1920 Rugby Shirt
Dehen 1920 Rugby Shirt

Knit from 100% domestic cotton and made in Portland, OR, Dehen 1920’s commitment to American-made goods shines through in every inch of this chambray collar striped rugger.

Buy Here : $195
Gramicci Langdon Rugby Shirt
Gramicci Langdon Rugby Shirt

We’re fairly certain this design is pulled straight from a ‘80s Patagonia ad.

Buy Here : $120

More Like This

Everlane menswear as seen on two male models
A Ton of Very Good Fall Layers Are on Sale at Everlane
Giorgio Armani photographed in 1983 at his home in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.
Giorgio Armani, Pioneer of Modern Menswear, Dies at 91
Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
Uniqlo’s Hottest Sub-Label Finally Dropped Their Ultra-Affordable Menswear Collection
Oscar Isaac
Everybody Wants to Dress Like a Normal Guy Now

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Flamingo Estate Soap Bricks lifestyle image
Try Flamingo Estate’s Soap Bricks, Your Showers Will Never Be the Same

$44$40

Cole Haan Men's 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords
It’s a Good Time to Stock up on Cole Haan

From Our Partner

Beats Pill
This Cool Portable Speaker Is Down to $90

$150$89

GoPro MAX
This GoPro Camera Is Down to Just $249

$370$249

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A collage of the best modern dive watches, including models from Tudor, Unimatic, Citizen and others
The 13 Best Modern Dive Watches, From $400 to $20,000
Muhammad Ali in bed yawning, black and white photo.
How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
From Bose to Wrangler, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Scotch, Dennison Watches and Bose Headphones
Jacques Dutronc And Francoise Hardy among tomato plants In Corsica
Don’t Throw Away Those Tomato Leaves
a glass of champagne on a table next to a plush chair overlooking a city skyline
Are Hotel Club Levels Cool Again?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The best drops include Dries Van Noten, Ralph Lauren, Hollister and more.

9 New Menswear Drops You Should Know About This Week

uniqlo lifestyle images side by side

Your Transitional Weather Staples Are on Sale at Uniqlo

Rugby Shirt

The Best Rugby Shirts Are the Original Style Hack

Everlane menswear as seen on two male models

A Ton of Very Good Fall Layers Are on Sale at Everlane

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week