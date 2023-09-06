Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The landscape of men’s fashion is vast. From Gap and Levi’s to Balenciaga and Gucci, there are menswear brands, labels and houses for every niche and crevice of style imaginable. When it comes to selecting the right clothing, the problem for the everyday guy isn’t one of supply, but of knowing where to look. Even for the tapped-in fellas who might know their Tom Ford from their Thom Browne, the seemingly non-stop salvo of hip new brands popping up on the daily is exhausting to keep up with.

For seasoned professionals like ourselves, staying on top of the latest labels is a monumental task, which is why we’ve rounded up a handy list of the newest, coolest and otherwise most stylish brands that you definitely should know and probably don’t. From small independent labels like Brookyln’s Wythe to Husband’s luxury tailoring out of Paris, these are 28 menswear brands to know.

Men’s Clothing Brands Every Stylish Guy Should Know:

Bode

Best For: vision in repurposed fabrics, from quilted coats to casual tailoring.

Emily Bode has created what can only be described as a force with Bode, her Parsons School-turned-PFW eponymous label. Centered around centuries-old sourced fabrics and roomy cuts, her brand has arguably singlehandedly revolutionized reclaimed designerwear, and dragged some TikTokers along in the process.

Karu Research

Best for: Celebrating local artisans and centuries-old techniques via small batch casualwear.

Founded in 2021 by Kartik Kumra, Karu Research delivers Indian-inspired garments in a variety of poppy colors and patterns in relaxed cuts and dramatic tailoring. They’re a hair expensive, but it’s all small-batch and well-made, and practically one of a kind.

Ghiaia Cashmere

Best for: Italian-made knitwear that channels serious Nonno energy.

Named after the Italian word for the little pebbles that blanket Mediterranean beaches, Ghiaia Cashmere is a direct import of ex-Brunello Cucinelli stalwart Davide Barroncini’s homeland. Consisting of Italian-sourced fabrics and extra-fine knitwear, the vibes Ghiaia delivers are bar none.

Huckberry

Best for: The westernwear enthusiasts who can’t stop talking about Yellowstone or Justified.

The Brooklyn-based brand created by Peter Middleton offers a fresh take on traditional western wear. It has roots steeped in traditional cowboy gear — think soft-to-the-touch flannel shirts, thick shetland sweaters, knit vests and overcoats. But the brand also manages to play with those vibes, creating a palette that feels fresh and inviting for everyone. For the latest S/S lookbook, the brand headed down to New Orleans to give their take on the classic jazz musicians’ uniform, and for the previous F/W they embarked on a journey to Montana. No matter where Middleton steers the brand, he continues to present his point of view with clarity.

Best for: Bold patterns, knitwear and plaid shirts.

Corridor has a laid-back style that fully comes alive when you get a chance to check out one of their crochet cardigans or thick flannel shirts. They always have a wonderful assortment of striped/patterned shirts and knit sweaters on hand that come in tastefully bold colors. If you want to grab a cardigan or sweater that feels unique and one-of-a-kind, you won’t be disappointed.

Best for: Elevated loungewear made in the USA.

The classic T-shirt is one of the simplest garments around and one of the easiest to overlook. It’s a bonafide must-have in everyone’s closet but there are some brands like Lady White Co. which are dedicated to creating the best one possible. Lady White’s vintage-inspired shirts and sportswear are all made in California, and because it’s such a simple garment you better believe the brand has paid attention to the fabric and construction to create something that will last. They have a variety of tees to choose from, whether you want the thick rugby shirt or the more lightweight boxy fit of the Athens. You also have the Band Pant, which is a classic lounge pant constructed from a custom nylon fabric, a loose relaxed fit for added comfort, a hidden drawstring and a center seam running down the front of the leg. Lady White Co. creates the type of clothes you might have seen before, but they make sure you feel different while wearing them.

Best for: Vintage-inspired garments designed for a modern era.

Knickerbocker got its start inside of an industrial manufacturing space on the border of Ridgewood, Queens and Bushwick, Brooklyn, making garments for other brands before branching out and making their own collections. They have thick cable knit sweaters, chore jackets and the famous Knickerbocker watch cap, which is a staple for them. We’re fans of their wool trousers and their heavy-duty denim chore coat. You should also take a few cues from their impeccable styling; think cropped pants and white socks paired with Derbys. They take references from different subcultures and classic American style moments but it feels right for the present moment.

Palmes

Best for: Tennis fans who want a little bit of style.

Nikolaj Hannson had only started playing tennis about two years ago, around the time of the pandemic, but in some ways, it makes sense that he would create a brand inspired by his latest passion. He was an avid skater in his youth, and that same sentiment still runs throughout the collections. Palmes doesn’t have the traditional stuffiness of modern tennis brands; that skater energy flows through the brand’s ethos whether you realize it or not. There is a preppy approach to some of the clothes, but it’s never leaning in too hard. The brand will pair a beautiful tweed sports coat with forest green sweats and tennis sneakers. The polos are boxy, the knitwear is thick but lightweight enough to play in, and the cotton poplin shirt is thin and breezy. If you love tennis or are falling down a similar rabbit hole as Hannson, then Palmes is going to be one of your new favorite brands.

Gardenheir

Best for: Heritage footwear direct from the french garden.

You may or may not have seen Gardenheir’s French Gardening Clog popping up on the likes of Instagram and TikTok, but the label is so much more. Founded by Alan Calpe & Christopher Crawford in 2016, it’s an endeavor born from a true passion for gardening. Though Gardenheir’s hardwearing French chore coats and corduroy pants play nicely with the stolen-valor workwear trend that’s swept men’s fashion (or was that just Brooklyn?), the pieces aren’t just faux-functional lookalikes — each has been precisely engineered to meet the demands of home horticulture. Still, this doesn’t mean that their Fisherman Sandals or Gardening Clogs aren’t a must-cop for the end of summer and fall, respectively.

Norse Projects

Best for: Well-constructed basics with serious minimalist flair.

Established in 2004, Norse Projects has become the de facto label for modern, well-constructed basics that work in myriad ways; basically, they’re one of the coolest brands you might not have heard about. With roots in skateboarding, tentpole styles like their Aros Heavy Chino are shockingly durable, and their recent forays into more technical outdoor apparel have been met with equal success. Their most recent F/W collection dips into knitwear — a Scandinavian homestead highlights our favorite piece yet — for some homey juxtaposition to their stark styling.

Universal Works

Best for: Japanese-inspired garments and pristine workwear.

A proud producer of “contempary menswear,” U.K.-founded Universal Works dabbles in trending workwear and universally beloved styles, inspired by the subcultures from founder David Keyte’s Nottingham upbringing. Despite their British heritage, the label borrows heavily from Japanese workwear, with standout layering and a Noragi-inspired Kyoto Jacket full of subtle detailing.

Beams Plus

Best for: Ivy style, modernized.

The Japanese district of Harajuku should ring a bell for menswear stans and streetwear junkies alike, as the Shibuya neighborhood has a bevy of notable brands, Beams chief among them. The label’s most notable line, Beams Plus, is like a Japanese J.Crew, with a hearty combination of classic styling and nouveau-prep influences that have produced revered lookbooks like the 2019 grail All You Need is Ivy. Their latest collection turns heritage styles on their head with a barrage of patchwork pants and knit blazers more rad than trad. Just between us, we think that they make the best zip polo around.

Blackstock & Weber

Best for: A modern take on the classic loafer.

When it comes to loafers, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more important brand on the market right now. The brand’s creator, Chris Echevarria, has managed to remix and reconfigure the way men think about loafers. Instead of the stuffy church shoes you might have worn back in the day, you can throw Blackstock and Webers on with a pair of 5-inch inseam shorts and feel just as cool as you might have felt in a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. These babies have a thick sole indebted to many of streetwear’s favorite sneakers. Echevarria has also created funky styles like a pair of denim loafers or a bold Cam’ron Pink loafer. The brand also has unique collaborations with brands such as J.Crew, Bloomingdales and 3sixteen.

3sixteen

Best for: Denim addicts who want interesting collaborations and strong staples.

3sixteen has you covered if you’re in the market for high-end Japanese denim, but they also have a lot more to offer. The brand is interested in clothes that stand the test of time. We’ve had a pair of black CT-220x for just over four years now, and they’re holding strong even after frequent wear. Over the last few years, they’ve also released strong lookbooks featuring beautifully constructed flannel shirts, fatigue pants, drawstring trousers and knitwear. They also have a fire selection of footwear like a Vibram-sole mule, collaborations with Padmore & Barnes — the manufacturer of the original Clarks Wallabees — and a fresh suede Blackstock and Weber loafer. The brand is always evolving but staying true to its vision.

Olderbrother

Best for: Well made garments made from all natural materials.

Olderbrother is a celebration of nature as much as it is about clothing. They have mushroom- and saffron-dyed shirts and a beautiful pair of natural denim with reinforced Japanese beeswax broadcloth meant to wick away the rain. While some brands might throw around the term sustainability, Olderbrother takes it seriously. Their buttons are made from nuts, the labels are tree bark and even the packaging is biodegradable. The clothes are gender-neutral and fresh, too. Just take a look at the wax silk fishing shirt or the HoneyComb Howdy Shirt from their latest Pollination collection, inspired by beekeepers. Olderbrother is a life raft with a unique perspective in a sea of brands that can all end up looking the same.

Norse Projects

Best for: Denim heads who want a Japanese spin on vintage military American design.

Orlslow is inspired by vintage utility workwear. It’s the brainchild of Ichiro Nakatsu, a vintage-lover obsessed with craftsmanship and Americana. Nakatsu offers more than just denim, but that is the lifeblood of the brand. The Orslow 105 in a two-year wash is modeled after traditional Levi’s 501’s, right down to the rivets and roping at the hem. Many of the brand’s garments are made in Japan using vintage sewing machines.

Another Aspect

Best for: A nordic take on closet staples made with the best materials possible.

Another Aspect popped up on our radar when we noticed they did a collab with Gramparents, the Instagram account dedicated to finding the freshest dressed parents all across the web. The collection featured relaxed-fit short-sleeve shirts, straight-leg trousers in grandparent-approved colors — beige and green, of course — plus shorts and a durable tote. We recommend you take a peek at their Another Sweater 3.0 and the lightly waxed boxy-fit overshirt. You have to commend any brand that’s fully invested in perfecting staples with full transparency.

Best for: Japanese-influenced technical gear meant for both the outdoors and city life.

Calling Eiichiro Homma and his beloved Nanamica one of the most highly coveted technical brands around would be an understatement. Homma is also the man behind the Japan-exclusive North Face Purple Label, and he manages to blend technical and functional gear for the fashion space in subtle ways. Homma has mentioned in interviews that he gains inspiration by paying attention to people on the street on their daily commutes. The brand takes the time to consider technical fabrics and water resistance; there’s lots of Gore-Tex, for sure, but Nanamica also pays attention to fit and comfort. “We like to think our gear can be worn by anyone around the world, no matter their age, gender or environment,” he says.

No Maintenence

Best for: Los Angeles Americana at semi-affordable prices.

No Maintenance isn’t like its competitors. The Los Angeles-based brand is as much a vintage showroom as it is a red-hot label, with scores of repoed menswear along with its small-batch designs. That doesn’t mean that the limited runs they do put out aren’t worth the chase (or the change), though; releases like their cropped camp collar shirt or knit long-sleeve polo sweaters screw decidedly on trend and surprisingly affordable.

Sefr

Best for: Swedish ’70s wear touched by avant-garde.

Originally founded by Messrs Per Fredrikson and Sinan Abi as an online vintage store, Swedish label Séfr has since expanded into a range of inspired designs and minimalist offerings, amassing a cohort of dedicated fans in the process. Known for reinterpreting traditional designs — ribbed sweaters, high-cut jeans, and long outerwear — with bright textures and unique hue, Séfr’s one-of-a-kind stocklist is a treasure trove of tasteful menswear.

Stòffa

Best for: Some of the finest suiting known to man.

A small-batch Italian-made range of garments that feel straight out of the new bible of menswear, designers Agyesh Madan and Nick Ragosta have turned Stoffa from a tiny made-to-measure shop into one of the most sought-after labels in NYC. A brand’s brand, Stòffa is heartily endorsed by the industry’s finest (that includes us) for their relaxed tailoring and thoughtful pieces, and with a flourishing off-the-rack operation now in place, it’s only up from here.

Husbands Paris

Best for: Funky cuts, fresh fabrics and an incomparable attention to tailoring detail.

When you think of Parisian chic, you’re probably dreaming up a piece of menswear straight off the rack of Husbands Paris — the French boutique specializes in bespoke suiting, fine leather goods and immaculate vibes. Founded in 2012 by Nicolas Gabard, Husbands Paris is on the record as suggesting that the main function of the suit is “sex appeal,” routinely pointing to the wild west of ‘70s tailoring on the likes of Mick Jagger and Bryan Ferry as the only proper source of inspiration for bespoke suits. We don’t disagree, especially not in a double-breasted, peak-lapel, two-piece joint from Husbands.

Paraboot

Best for: Old-school leather footwear in hot shades and textures.

There are (count ‘em) 25 brands on this list, but perhaps none are as distinguished, and certainly none with as much history, as Paraboot. Technically founded in 1927 (although its roots reach back to 1908), the french label is synonymous with its Michael style, a decades-old leather shoe with a signature U-shaped toe box and unmatched construction. That’s not the only tasteful offering from the label, however — in recent years, the french cobblers have branched out, creating a variety of loafers, boots and slip-ons.

Nicholas Daley

Best for: The diaspora of black fashion, captured in earthy tones.

London School Central Saint Martins has produced a whole host of red-hot designers in recent years, from Stella McCartney to Grace Wales Bonner, and Nicolas Daley undeniably tops the list of recent graduates. Championing the intersection of fashion and the black British experience, his groundbreaking designs have won him a host of plaudits and awards in recent seasons, including notable commendations from the BFC and LVMH.

And Wander

Best for: Gorped-out technicalwear from the finest Japanese purveyors.

If you’re a fan of GORP-forward labels like Arctyrex and The North Face, then you’ll surely love Toyko-based And Wander. Founders Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori cut their teeth at fellow Japanese label Sakai Designs before starting And Wander in 2011, and their unmatched understanding of technical materials — Primaloft, Polartec, Gore-Tex and more feature heavily in their unparalleled weatherproof offerings — provides elite gear that also nails the urban exploration vibe that’s so hot right now.

Satisfy Running

Best for: The hype-iest running garments you can currently cop.

French label Satisfy suggests that it’s an anti-running brand, but the moth-eaten “running cult member” tanks and tye-die nylon blend half-tights would be to differ. Pushing the loneliest sport to the farthest reaches of fashion, Satisfy combines its french sensibilities with aggravated performance technology. Good for putting in the miles, better for looking sick while doing so.

Reese Cooper

Best for: Outdoor-inspired functionalism combined with high-fashion aesthetic.

When Reese Cooper burst onto the scene in the mid-2010s, people couldn’t believe his story. The self-taught, Florida-based designer’s eponymous brand went from a DIY project to a Paris Fashion Week show and youngest ever CDFA finalist in the span of two years — and that’s not even mentioning the huge following he amassed online in the same period. His Los Angeles-produced apparel speaks for itself, an amalgamation of outdoor-inspired styling and his patented patch-and-sow aesthetic in step with the likes of Virgil Abloh.

Story mfg.

Best for: Well-made, earth-conscious garments in wavy patterns.

Story mfg.’s product manifesto (yes, they have a manifesto) reads like a sustainable fashion fanatic’s north star doctrine, with phrases like “patron of the arts” and “regenerative agriculture” roping together a series of promises and creeds around their sourcing, construction and retail processes. It’s an honorable and serious attempt at long-term sustainability, something the fashion industry is notoriously awful at, and it certainly helps that their collection of wavy knits and patterned printed shirts (all organic, of course) are sick as hell.