Why Cowboy Boots Make a Perfect, Unique Holiday Gift

Our top picks for the cowboy or cowgirl in your life

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 20, 2024 2:38 pm
Cowboy boots make a surprisingly excellent gift.
In this day and age, sorting out holiday gifts often proves a headache, especially for those already hard-to-shop-for folks. Surfing the mass of TikTok influencer gift reels and stumbling across the same dozen recommendations via online aggregators offers little inspiration for the immensely difficult process of sourcing the perfect present. The qualifications for a good gift — something heartfelt, something useful and, perhaps, something expensive enough to show you care — are clear, but identifying that object can be less straightforward. 

Often, we find inspiration in the most unlikely of places. An old magazine, a previously unexplored shoppy shop. A hay bale, maybe? You can see where I’m going here. Among the many unexpected gifts you can bestow upon the wild cowboys and girls in your life, one stands out from the herd: a pair of rugged western boots.

I can hear the cowbells blaring. But consider, for a moment, the conditions previously laid out — thoughtful, well-made and splashy enough to mean something. A pair of bench made (read; handcrafted) high-quality leather boots ticks all those boxes and more, and, considering the general decrement of ranch hands, offers a unique option they’ve probably never received.

Seeing as how CA-based Ariat makes a particularly excellent crop of Western boots, we’ve highlighted some of the best currently available. from the brand. With styles that range from classic cowboy boots to fashion-forward zip silhouettes, there’s something for every aspiring cowherd. Shop our top picks from Ariat below.

Ariat Bench Made Clanton Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Clanton Western Boot
Buy Here : $290

Ariat’s standout Clanton boot is as old-school cowboy as it gets — handcrafted from primo American Bison leather, these puppies feature Goodyear welt construction for an endless shelf life and all the western flair you could ask for.

Ariat Bench Made Reed Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Reed Western Boot
Buy Here : $250

Perhaps a proper cowpoke-style boot is too much for your giftee — if this is the case, try these handsome Italian calf leather Reed Boots, instead.

Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Brewer Western Boot
Buy Here : $250

More concrete than bluegrass, the Ariat Brewer introduces signature old-western western style to a modern, comfortable silhouette.

Ariat Bench Made Younger Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Younger Western Boot
Buy Here : $250

From the toe box down, these could be the tastiest cowboy boots you’ve ever laid your eyes on. From the ankle up, the Younger Western Boot is surely the most comfortable pair of handcrafted Chesleas we ever did see.

Ariat Bench Made James Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made James Western Boot
Buy Here : $300

If you really want to lasso yourself an impression, there aren’t many gifts that can top Ariat’s James Western Boot. Designed in León, Mexico with some of the best materials around, they’re an absolute yee-haw of a cowboy boot.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

