Fall Style Essentials That Every Well-Dressed Guy Should Own

The new(ish) rules to live by when considering your seasonal wardrobe

The new(ish) rules to live by when considering your seasonal wardrobe.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

This is your year. The year you score that big workplace promotion, nail the first date, rocket into TikTok stardom that’s tied to a very niche hobby. Whatever you’re aspiring to, really. Of course, you’ll need some help, first. The whole look-good, feel-good situation is no joke. And with fall — you remember fall, right? — on the horizon, it’s time to start considering exactly which fall style essentials you’ll need to round out your seasonal wardrobe.

What Constitutes an Essential?

You could, of course, make the case that virtually any garment is essential (to varying degrees of success). But we’re forgoing essentials in the typical sense of the word — we’re inclined to label the sock and underwear categories under basics anyway. Instead, we’ve identified staples based on their seasonal functionality and overall versatility within what we consider to be the complete fall wardrobe. To go without the article — be it a cozy pair of relaxed denim or a hardwearing chukka boot, reimagined — would be to deprive yourself of a fundamental and overall easier way to get dressed this fall.

Taking into account the new era of sartorial excellence, we’ve planted our flag and boldly identified a variety of stylish staples, from trail shoes to selvedge denim to the trusty chore coat, that men should not go without this fall. From a gamut of designers that includes everyone from Todd Snyder to Thom Browne, these are the fall essentials for men that are…well, essential.

Fall Essentials for Men in 2023

Okay, yes, we’re recommending a chore coat. Show us a better lightweight layer. We’ll wait.

Huckberry : $198$158
A heavyweight tee is the top you’ve been missing in your transitional wardrobe, and Buck Mason’s 310 GSM cotton field spec is the best we’ve tried.

Buck Mason : $55
No more skinny jeans. And retire those slim-fits, too. That being said, your new pair of jeans doesn’t have to be excessively baggy. A pair of relaxed-fit, dressy denim from Todd Synder should do the trick nicely.

Todd Snyder : $198
In years past, we might have directed you to a crisp white sneaker, but times have changed. The bulky trail shoe isn’t just a trend-endorsed selection, but functionally sound for fall weather, too. Canadian brand Norda’s are particularly puddle-busting, with a cushy footbed to boot.

Buy Here : $285
Yes, yes, an oxford has been an essential pretty much as long as essentials have been a thing. This year, though, we’re suggesting you splash out for something a bit more luxe than your average OCBD, like this dreamy Thom Browne joint. After all, the devil’s in the details.

Mr Porter : $490
Fall is colloquially know as shorts-and-hoodie season (to us, at least), and a pair of cut-off cords is the best to show off the gams in true autumnal fashion.

Verishop : $90$45
Pack away the airy riverian knits — it’s time for a polo that can double as a fur coat. For our money, Japanese label Beams+ makes some of the best, with a patented sense of modern ivy that you just can’t find elsewhere.

Mr Porter : $270
We’re living in a post-sneaker world, dog. No more drops or collabs — just grab a pair of Noah’s fresh leather kiltie loafers and wear them every day for the rest of your life.

Noah : $248
No more Columbia rain jackets — you need a big boy coat now. Percival’s Sherlock lands somewhere between
waterproof trench and sauve car coat.

Buy Here : $345
While J.Crew’s newest regular-fit chino is a perfectly acceptable option for the size-wary men in the chat, we’re still enamored with the giant-fit version for its sheer girth and acres of Nonno-esque charm.

J.Crew : $98
Leave your banker blues at the door — in this economy, a casual grey suit should handle every social event that comes your way, from office parties to fashion shows.

Buy the Jacket : $325 Buy the Pants : $148
Haven’t you heard? Western wear is in, and a denim shirt is now essential. Pair with some olive chinos or opt for a Canadian tux…just cop up, heard?

Frame : $248
Like oxfords, Chukka’s have been a firm part of the fall rotation for decades, and, like oxfords, we’re recommending you finally make the jump to something a little more…bespoke. Yuketen makes the best handsewn footwear in the biz, and their Main Guide Chukka total is a vision in leather.

Huckberry : $572

