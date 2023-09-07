Fall Style Essentials That Every Well-Dressed Guy Should Own

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This is your year. The year you score that big workplace promotion, nail the first date, rocket into TikTok stardom that’s tied to a very niche hobby. Whatever you’re aspiring to, really. Of course, you’ll need some help, first. The whole look-good, feel-good situation is no joke. And with fall — you remember fall, right? — on the horizon, it’s time to start considering exactly which fall style essentials you’ll need to round out your seasonal wardrobe.

What Constitutes an Essential?

You could, of course, make the case that virtually any garment is essential (to varying degrees of success). But we’re forgoing essentials in the typical sense of the word — we’re inclined to label the sock and underwear categories under basics anyway. Instead, we’ve identified staples based on their seasonal functionality and overall versatility within what we consider to be the complete fall wardrobe. To go without the article — be it a cozy pair of relaxed denim or a hardwearing chukka boot, reimagined — would be to deprive yourself of a fundamental and overall easier way to get dressed this fall.

Taking into account the new era of sartorial excellence, we’ve planted our flag and boldly identified a variety of stylish staples, from trail shoes to selvedge denim to the trusty chore coat, that men should not go without this fall. From a gamut of designers that includes everyone from Todd Snyder to Thom Browne, these are the fall essentials for men that are…well, essential.

Fall Essentials for Men in 2023

The New Trail Sneaker: Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker In years past, we might have directed you to a crisp white sneaker, but times have changed. The bulky trail shoe isn’t just a trend-endorsed selection, but functionally sound for fall weather, too. Canadian brand Norda’s are particularly puddle-busting, with a cushy footbed to boot. Buy Here : $285

The Elevated Oxford: Thom Browne Slim-Fit Button-Down Cotton Oxford Shirt Yes, yes, an oxford has been an essential pretty much as long as essentials have been a thing. This year, though, we’re suggesting you splash out for something a bit more luxe than your average OCBD, like this dreamy Thom Browne joint. After all, the devil’s in the details. Mr Porter : $490

The Sweater Polo: Beams Plus Color-Block Mohair Sweater Polo Pack away the airy riverian knits — it’s time for a polo that can double as a fur coat. For our money, Japanese label Beams+ makes some of the best, with a patented sense of modern ivy that you just can’t find elsewhere. Mr Porter : $270

The Updated Loafer: Noah Buckle Loafer We’re living in a post-sneaker world, dog. No more drops or collabs — just grab a pair of Noah’s fresh leather kiltie loafers and wear them every day for the rest of your life. Noah : $248

The Boardroom-to-Bar Chinos: J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant While J.Crew’s newest regular-fit chino is a perfectly acceptable option for the size-wary men in the chat, we’re still enamored with the giant-fit version for its sheer girth and acres of Nonno-esque charm. J.Crew : $98

The Workwear Shirt: Frame Denim Shirt Haven’t you heard? Western wear is in, and a denim shirt is now essential. Pair with some olive chinos or opt for a Canadian tux…just cop up, heard? Frame : $248

The Rustic Chukka: Yuketen Handmade Maine Guide Chukka Like oxfords, Chukka’s have been a firm part of the fall rotation for decades, and, like oxfords, we’re recommending you finally make the jump to something a little more…bespoke. Yuketen makes the best handsewn footwear in the biz, and their Main Guide Chukka total is a vision in leather. Huckberry : $572