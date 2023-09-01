InsideHook
Style | Updated September 1, 2023 11:29 am

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe

Pick up a pair of formal sneakers is the office hack you didn't know you needed

The best office sneakers bridge the gap between causal and business.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

If you count yourself among the millions of corporate worker-bees shuffling around and dreaming of summer Fridays gone by, you’ve probably been back in the office in some capacity for the better part of two years. (We certainly are. Yuck.) And whether you’re posted up in your cubical or still working from your “home office,” there’s little denying that the rules of officewear have irrevocably changed. And in this new era of business-casual — emphasis on the casual — And no item is more important for surviving the in-person nine-to-five than the best office sneakers.

What Exactly Is an “Office” Sneaker?

A staple of everything from casual Friday to the inevitable can’t-bear-to-wear-brogues-again day, the dressed-up sneaker is just that — a classic tennis shoe shape, draped in work-friendly colors, cut from luxe materials, and embellished with the typical fixings of your classic dress shoe. Much like their loafer cousins, they’re less buttoned-up than your typical Allen Edmond Oxfords, but remember, that’s now okay.

How to Choose an Office Sneaker

Unfortunately, the formal sneaker has also been noticeably and unfairly pigeonholed into a truly terrible excuse for a shoe. Far too often, the default “causal office kicks” is a monstrous knit-derby-hybrid. Think early-season Roman Roy in Succession (team Kendall for life), or that buddy who’s married to his Patagonia vest and company-branded Nalgene. Poorly constructed, thoroughly uncomfortable and a general eyesore around the workplace, it’s time to put the faux-dressy footwear to bed and grab a genuinely appropriate pair of office sneakers.

Unlike the typical office abomination, the best work sneaks are concerned with craftsmanship as much as they are with comfort, with a soft-grain leather or high-quality suede benchmarks of the business-casual-bracket. Likewise, easy-pair colors — white, black, navy, and beige — are the name of the game when it comes to wearing casual kicks to work.

Now that you’re equipped with the hands-on training to spot a solid pair, the only thing left to do is actually buy a pair, which is where we come in. We’ve surveyed the corporate landscape and pulled a variety of styles that best suit most fellas in 2023. Browse our picks below for the best pairs of office-friendly sneakers. Whichever pair you choose, your feet (and your co-workers) will thank you. 

The Best Office Sneakers for Men in 2023:

The Best Overall Office Sneaker: Greats The Royale 2.0 Leather Sneaker
The Best Overall Office Sneaker: Greats The Royale 2.0 Leather Sneaker
Greats : $189

A great(s) shoe at a relatively affordable price (remember, you’re paying for leather quality here), The Royale 2.0 from sustainably-minded GREATS is about as low-key as you can go for an office sneaker, boasting an updated full-grain leather and premium footbed for maximum comfort in a minimalist package. It’s minimal, timeless and totally versatile, and with over a dozen colorways to choose from, there’s a pair for every work wardrobe.

For Penny Pinchers: SeaVees Sixty Six Sneaker
For Penny Pinchers: SeaVees Sixty Six Sneaker
SeaVees : $68$57

You wouldn’t know it by just looking at them, but SeeVeas’ Sixty Six Sneakers clock in at just $57 bucks, making the low-profile sneaker incredibly sensible for anyone looking to level up without cashing in. A re-creation of an iconic SeaVees style from 1966, these soft flannel sneakers have a memory foam bed and a universal wool-grey outer that would treat you right, even on the rare Saturday office visit.

For the Style-Obsessed: Stepney Workers Club Dellow Canvas Sneaker
For the Style-Obsessed: Stepney Workers Club Dellow Canvas Sneaker
End Clothing : $85

Take a peak at the 23-year-old intern’s kicks, and the chances are they’ll be wearing Stepney Workers Club. A spiritual successor of Converse and Vans, the East London brand integrates premium canvas and rubber into objectively causal designs — SWC is known for a signature chunky sole — producing high-low footwear for the ages. This particular pair is trimmed with a ribbon of cream herringbone down the heel, too, and finished with a debossed rubber brand plaque. Que guapo!

For the Comfort-Forward Freak: Allbirds Tree Runners
For the Comfort-Forward Freak: Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds : $105 REI : $105$74

As much as it pains to say us, there is some validity to the tech-bro’s cult-favorite Allbirds and their immense popularity. The San Francisco-based company’s Tree Runners are cushy and breathable and at just $100 a pop, a fairly solid value, too. They won’t you any best-dressed superlative, but if you’re looking for a Meta-approved pair of sneakers to get you through summer days, look no further.

For the Company Heir: Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
For the Company Heir: Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
Mr Porter : $890

Looking to make a splash? Zegna’s Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers are just about as luxe as a business-casual shoe can get, with beautiful supple and tactile Italian suede and a lacing pattern that basically says, “I’m too rich for laces.” You probably can’t afford them, but hey, that’s what credit cards are for, right?

More Office Sneakers We Love:

Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis Sneaker
Zappos : $150$120

Cole Haan has a chokehold on the business-casual sneaker market like no other brand, and while we’re not a huge fan of all their styles, some of their offerings, like the Grandpro Tennis, make perfect sense for the corner cubby guy.

Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio : $295$236

Draped with luscious, vegetable-tanned leather that shapes to your foot with each wear, Koio’s Capri looks right at home with some means-business tailoring, and maybe a tiny cup of espresso, too.

Beckett Simonon Rivera Sneakers
Beckett Simonon Rivera Sneakers
Beckett Simonon : $250$169

A stylish homage to the golden-standard German Army Trainer, these gum sole trainers from Beckett Simonon combine a retro appeal with modern sensibilities.

Clarks Desert Trek Beeswax Sneaker
Clarks Desert Trek Beeswax Sneaker
Clarks : $150

Clarks low-cut Desert Treks draw inspiration from the must-have Desert Boot, while offering a more causal feel for easy office days.

On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On : $140 Huckberry : $140

Channel some Fed confidence with The Rodger sneaker, the king’s shoe collaboration with fellow Swiss performance brand On Running. Drawing from the court but ready for the office, you’ll ace workplace wear with a pair of these bad boys.

Mr P. Larry Leather-Trimmed Regenerated Suede Sneaker
Mr P. Larry Leather-Trimmed Regenerated Suede Sneaker
Mr Porter : $325$163

The Mr. Porter in-house brand, gentlemanly as they are, know that what makes a formal sneaker great is attention to detail and a suave (or suede) profile.

Fear of God The California Foam Slip-On Sneaker
Fear of God The California Foam Slip-On Sneaker
Mr Porter : $195$156 Nordstrom : $195

In case you haven’t heard, mules are office-appropriate now, so take full advantage and slip on FOG’s backless sneaker. Really, these are the only shoes you should own if the words “creative” or “director” apparel in your job title.

Vince Collins Leather Sneaker
Vince Collins Leather Sneaker
Vince : $295

The Collins just gets everything you could want in a workplace-ready shoe right – an easy-on-the-eyes look, contrast soles, and genuine smooth leather make it a top contender for any guy in the market.

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $410$328 Saks Fifth Avenue : $465

Common Projects are generally considered the best formal kicks money can buy, and one look at the Achilles should tell you why.

Sperry x Brooks Brothers A/O Cup 3-Eye
Sperry x Brooks Brothers A/O Cup 3-Eye
Sperry : $148 Sperry : $130$78

A hybrid boat shoe-sneaker combo, the Brooks Brothers name alone means that these A/O Cup shoes get an office pass despite their nautical casualness. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
CLAE : $180

Okay, we’ll be honest — Clae’s Malone Sneaker is basically just a nice-looking leather kick. But hey, in today’s office, that should scrap by…and you can wear ’em to the bar after work.

