Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

White sneakers aren’t just for summer. Their boundless versatility and blank-slate curb appeal make them quite appropriate for grocery runs, date nights, days at the office, even weddings — assuming you get the right pair.



Any sneakerhead worth his weight in Yeezys New Balance 990s will tell you that an unsoiled white kick trumps all, partly for that glorious fresh out-of-the-box first wear and partly for the thrill of beating them up. Crispy white sneakers will make you feel like a new man — perfect for a spring rehaul, no?



Surely due to their ease of wear, there are an abundance of white sneakers to choose from. Every brand, retailer and fashion house around has taken a crack at the style over time, producing canvas, gum-soled low tops to sporty woven sneaks to $700 designer kicks and beyond. Some are very good. A lot are very, very bad.



To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve rounded up all the hardest-wearing, best-looking and generally most-excellent white sneakers on the market right now. A ton of styles from Nike, New Balance, Common Projects and more all make appearances, with the same unifying factor — a go-with-anything exterior that’ll anchor up your spring wardrobe for sure. Below, the 25 best white sneakers to wear in 2023.

Look up “white sneaker” in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of the Adidas Stan Smith staring back at you. The shoe has it all — rounded toe, recycled vegan upper, versatility in spades and over 50 years of history to back it up. If we had to choose one (readily available) white sneaker to wear for the rest of our little lives, there’s no question that we would very happily live out our days with Mr. Smith on our feet.

The Koio Capri is crisp sneaker perfection, with a true all-white colorway and supple, full-grain leather that’s been handcrafted in Italy and set on a durable rubber sole. Sturdy enough to wear every day but formal enough to pair with some smart trousers, or even a casual suit, they’re a great pair for the months ahead.

Two Swiss legends, one stellar shoe. Roger Federer and On Running continue to impress with their joint sneaker releases, and much like the king’s on-court presence, their third effort, the Advantage Tennis Shoe, is elite. Crafted with premium materials (only the best) and a decidedly laid-back vibe, these emulate craftsmanship and quality fitting of tennis royalty.

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying the ingenious design of Allbirds’ cult-spawning Tree Runner. Woven with a revolutionary lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fiber, these sneakers are lighter than air and hold up surprisingly well. An added bonus, the Tree Runner is not only produced with eco-friendly, sustainable materials, but trumpets a carbon-neutral creation process, as well.

The Chuck Taylor All Star is the bread and butter of white sneakers; simple, easy to wear and incredibly cost-effective.

Available on Amazon and regularly on sale, you might think that Superga’s 2750 style were a pair of junk. Not so — the century-old sneaker brand has been making faith white kicks since well before you were born, and chances are, they’ll be making them well after you’ve gone.

The Prada American’s Cup has been the luxury sneaker benchmark overseas for as long as overseas menswear has cared about white sneakers, and for good reason; their minimalist design, premium leather and handcrafted form make them bar none in the leather kicks game. Take a hint from your neighbors across the pond and set up your game.

Fun fact: it takes not one, not two, but 28 plastic water bottles to create the recycled thread used in RS01 sneaker. That should tell you all you need to know about Rothy’s commitment to a more sustainable future, but in case you needed more, the zero-waste company is committed to zero-waste, LEED- and TRUE-certified factories by the end of 2022. Combine that with the fact that Rothy’s knit sneakers are cushy, sleek and washable, and we can’t find a reason not to snag a pair.

Does it come as a surprise that Asics, a maximalist Japanese label best known for outfitting baseball players and the geriatric, would make the most sought-after sneaks since ALD x New Balance? Frankly, no — with a chunky, dad-core shape and a variety of collaborations with Comme Des Garçons and gold-thumbed JJJJound, it’s a wonder they didn’t blow up sooner. There’s zero denying that Asics are the hottest shoe on the market: the Gel-Sonoma 15-50 encapsulates their essence perfectly….and comes with a pretty baller backstory.

If you’re in the market for white sneakers and have even a modicum of drip, we implore you not to sleep on this lowkey collab between NYC slow-fashion darlings Corridor and OG tennis brand K-Swiss. The Classic ’66 looks to be directly inspired by military trainers of yore (GAT, anyone?), and we’re big fans of its worn-in palette and timeless aesthetic. It’s giving Paul Newman on a boat, causally.

More InsideHook-Approved White Sneakers:

Common Projects have turned into a bit of a joke on the online forums (we’re looking at you, r/malefashionadvice) but there are, not for nothing, a serious piece of footwear in their own right. Yes, they command a ridiculous price tag, but their leather shell is top-grade and wears beautifully. If you want to own the most expensive beaters know to man, look no further.

A sustainable leather shoe from the makers of our favorite…everything? Sign us up!

J.Crew’s extra-grippy vulcanized sneakers are one of the cleanest white sneakers you can snag.

The ultimate dad shoe brand, in the ultimate dad shoe color.

Ahoy there! The Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO Sneaker induces just the beachy feel we want, but don’t be folded; these laid-back canvas joints can still take a beating.

If retro is decidedly your vibe, the Samba is really the only option. Gumsoled and sporting the classic long tongue, these bad boys and some short shorts are about to singlehandedly bring back the ’70s.

Along with other retro styles like the Adidas Samba or Nike Blazer, the Reebok Club C has been a long-standing affordable alternative to its sporty competitors. That’s not to imply that the shoe is lacking in quality — its minimalist design and soft leather upper are just as good as they were 40 years ago.

As if the GREATS Royale sneaker wasn’t already good enough, it’s gone through a complete, eco-forward overhaul, without sacrificing an ounce of quality. 100% repurposed cotton canvas, algae foam-base padding, 100% natural rubber, and recycled cotton laces all feature one the conscious sneaker.

An ethical shoe throughout the totality of its construction, the Veja V-10 is well-sourced, fair labor produced and ready to dress down a very swanky pair of trousers.

Sir Paul (no, not that one) makes a very good sneaker, complete with a zebra.

The Larry sneaker is a classic part of Mr Porter’s in-house label Mr P’s excellent line of basics, and can be cornerstone of your spring wardrobe, too.

We’re not legally allowed to suggest that Adidas’ Forum 84 will make you go Jordan mode on ’em. We will, however, suggest that it’s that much easier to dunk with a pair of swaggy, confidence-boosting high tops on. You do the math.

Double-cushioned and finished with the classic Jack Purcell “smile”, these canvas joints are easy to wear and easier to re-wear.

Like many of the other low-profile sneakers on this list, Clae captures a classic court look with serious aplomb. Unlike its competitors, though, it’s crafted from an Italian nappa leather and sports a perforated suede upper. Take that!

This is ground control — copping a fire pair of Air Force 1s is cleared for takeoff.