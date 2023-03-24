InsideHook
Shoes | Updated March 24, 2023 8:15 am

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men

Name a shoe more important than the white sneaker. We'll wait.

a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background
The best white sneakers for men are more than a spring staple — they're a year-round necessity.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

White sneakers aren’t just for summer. Their boundless versatility and blank-slate curb appeal make them quite appropriate for grocery runs, date nights, days at the office, even weddings — assuming you get the right pair.

Any sneakerhead worth his weight in Yeezys New Balance 990s will tell you that an unsoiled white kick trumps all, partly for that glorious fresh out-of-the-box first wear and partly for the thrill of beating them up. Crispy white sneakers will make you feel like a new man — perfect for a spring rehaul, no?

Surely due to their ease of wear, there are an abundance of white sneakers to choose from. Every brand, retailer and fashion house around has taken a crack at the style over time, producing canvas, gum-soled low tops to sporty woven sneaks to $700 designer kicks and beyond. Some are very good. A lot are very, very bad.

To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve rounded up all the hardest-wearing, best-looking and generally most-excellent white sneakers on the market right now. A ton of styles from Nike, New Balance, Common Projects and more all make appearances, with the same unifying factor — a go-with-anything exterior that’ll anchor up your spring wardrobe for sure. Below, the 25 best white sneakers to wear in 2023.

For the Average Joe: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
For the Average Joe: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Adidas : $100 Amazon : $100$85

Look up “white sneaker” in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of the Adidas Stan Smith staring back at you. The shoe has it all — rounded toe, recycled vegan upper, versatility in spades and over 50 years of history to back it up. If we had to choose one (readily available) white sneaker to wear for the rest of our little lives, there’s no question that we would very happily live out our days with Mr. Smith on our feet.

For the Weekday Warrior: Koio Capri Sneaker
For the Weekday Warrior: Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio : $295$236

The Koio Capri is crisp sneaker perfection, with a true all-white colorway and supple, full-grain leather that’s been handcrafted in Italy and set on a durable rubber sole. Sturdy enough to wear every day but formal enough to pair with some smart trousers, or even a casual suit, they’re a great pair for the months ahead.

For the Quality Obsessed: On The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneaker
For the Quality Obsessed: On The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneaker
On : $140 Huckberry : $140

Two Swiss legends, one stellar shoe. Roger Federer and On Running continue to impress with their joint sneaker releases, and much like the king’s on-court presence, their third effort, the Advantage Tennis Shoe, is elite. Crafted with premium materials (only the best) and a decidedly laid-back vibe, these emulate craftsmanship and quality fitting of tennis royalty.

For the Post-Sneaker Pessimist: Allbirds Tree Runners Shoes
For the Post-Sneaker Pessimist: Allbirds Tree Runners Shoes
Allbirds : $105 REI : $105

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying the ingenious design of Allbirds’ cult-spawning Tree Runner. Woven with a revolutionary lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fiber, these sneakers are lighter than air and hold up surprisingly well. An added bonus, the Tree Runner is not only produced with eco-friendly, sustainable materials, but trumpets a carbon-neutral creation process, as well.

For the Fellow on a Budget: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Unisex Sneakers
For the Fellow on a Budget: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Unisex Sneakers
Converse : $60

The Chuck Taylor All Star is the bread and butter of white sneakers; simple, easy to wear and incredibly cost-effective.

For the Fellow on a Tight Budget: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
For the Fellow on a Tight Budget: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Amazon : $65$37

Available on Amazon and regularly on sale, you might think that Superga’s 2750 style were a pair of junk. Not so — the century-old sneaker brand has been making faith white kicks since well before you were born, and chances are, they’ll be making them well after you’ve gone.

For the Guy With Money to Burn: Prada America's Cup Leather Sneakers
For the Guy With Money to Burn: Prada America’s Cup Leather Sneakers
Farfetch : $850 Saks Fifth Avenue : $850

The Prada American’s Cup has been the luxury sneaker benchmark overseas for as long as overseas menswear has cared about white sneakers, and for good reason; their minimalist design, premium leather and handcrafted form make them bar none in the leather kicks game. Take a hint from your neighbors across the pond and set up your game.

For the Sustainably Minded: Rothy's The RS01 Sneaker
For the Sustainably Minded: Rothy’s The RS01 Sneaker
Buy Here : $179

Fun fact: it takes not one, not two, but 28 plastic water bottles to create the recycled thread used in RS01 sneaker. That should tell you all you need to know about Rothy’s commitment to a more sustainable future, but in case you needed more, the zero-waste company is committed to zero-waste, LEED- and TRUE-certified factories by the end of 2022. Combine that with the fact that Rothy’s knit sneakers are cushy, sleek and washable, and we can’t find a reason not to snag a pair.

For the Hypebeast: Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 "Recycled Airbag"
For the Hypebeast: Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 “Recycled Airbag”
Asics : $135 End Clothing : $149

Does it come as a surprise that Asics, a maximalist Japanese label best known for outfitting baseball players and the geriatric, would make the most sought-after sneaks since ALD x New Balance? Frankly, no — with a chunky, dad-core shape and a variety of collaborations with Comme Des Garçons and gold-thumbed JJJJound, it’s a wonder they didn’t blow up sooner. There’s zero denying that Asics are the hottest shoe on the market: the Gel-Sonoma 15-50 encapsulates their essence perfectly….and comes with a pretty baller backstory.

For the Sartorially Inclined: Corridor x K-Swiss Classic '66 Sneaker
For the Sartorially Inclined: Corridor x K-Swiss Classic ’66 Sneaker
Huckberry : $90 Corridor : $90

If you’re in the market for white sneakers and have even a modicum of drip, we implore you not to sleep on this lowkey collab between NYC slow-fashion darlings Corridor and OG tennis brand K-Swiss. The Classic ’66 looks to be directly inspired by military trainers of yore (GAT, anyone?), and we’re big fans of its worn-in palette and timeless aesthetic. It’s giving Paul Newman on a boat, causally.

More InsideHook-Approved White Sneakers:

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $410 Saks Fifth Avenue : $425$319

Common Projects have turned into a bit of a joke on the online forums (we’re looking at you, r/malefashionadvice) but there are, not for nothing, a serious piece of footwear in their own right. Yes, they command a ridiculous price tag, but their leather shell is top-grade and wears beautifully. If you want to own the most expensive beaters know to man, look no further.

Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Sneaker
Buy it now : $110

A sustainable leather shoe from the makers of our favorite…everything? Sign us up!

J.Crew Vulcanized Cape Sneakers
J.Crew Vulcanized Cape Sneakers
J.Crew : $90$68

J.Crew’s extra-grippy vulcanized sneakers are one of the cleanest white sneakers you can snag.

New Balance 9060 Sneaker
New Balance 9060 Sneaker
J.Crew : $150

The ultimate dad shoe brand, in the ultimate dad shoe color.

Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO
Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO
Buy Here : $95$35

Ahoy there! The Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO Sneaker induces just the beachy feel we want, but don’t be folded; these laid-back canvas joints can still take a beating.

Adidas Samba Classic Sneaker
Adidas Samba Classic Sneaker
Amazon : $75$70 Adidas : $75

If retro is decidedly your vibe, the Samba is really the only option. Gumsoled and sporting the classic long tongue, these bad boys and some short shorts are about to singlehandedly bring back the ’70s.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
Reebok : $90

Along with other retro styles like the Adidas Samba or Nike Blazer, the Reebok Club C has been a long-standing affordable alternative to its sporty competitors. That’s not to imply that the shoe is lacking in quality — its minimalist design and soft leather upper are just as good as they were 40 years ago.

GREATS The Royale Eco Canvas Sneakers
GREATS The Royale Eco Canvas Sneakers
GREATS : $99

As if the GREATS Royale sneaker wasn’t already good enough, it’s gone through a complete, eco-forward overhaul, without sacrificing an ounce of quality. 100% repurposed cotton canvas, algae foam-base padding, 100% natural rubber, and recycled cotton laces all feature one the conscious sneaker.

Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker
Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker
Farfetch : $260$150 Saks Fifth Avenue : $165

An ethical shoe throughout the totality of its construction, the Veja V-10 is well-sourced, fair labor produced and ready to dress down a very swanky pair of trousers.

Paul Smith Rex Zebra Sneaker
Paul Smith Rex Zebra Sneaker
End Clothing : $185

Sir Paul (no, not that one) makes a very good sneaker, complete with a zebra.

Mr P Larry Leather Sneakers
Mr P Larry Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $325

The Larry sneaker is a classic part of Mr Porter’s in-house label Mr P’s excellent line of basics, and can be cornerstone of your spring wardrobe, too.

Adidas Forum 84 High Top Sneaker
Adidas Forum 84 High Top Sneaker
Buy Here : $130$78

We’re not legally allowed to suggest that Adidas’ Forum 84 will make you go Jordan mode on ’em. We will, however, suggest that it’s that much easier to dunk with a pair of swaggy, confidence-boosting high tops on. You do the math.

Jack Purcell Canvas Sneaker
Jack Purcell Canvas Sneaker
Converse : $70

Double-cushioned and finished with the classic Jack Purcell “smile”, these canvas joints are easy to wear and easier to re-wear.

Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Buy Here : $170$99

Like many of the other low-profile sneakers on this list, Clae captures a classic court look with serious aplomb. Unlike its competitors, though, it’s crafted from an Italian nappa leather and sports a perforated suede upper. Take that!

Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike : $110

This is ground control — copping a fire pair of Air Force 1s is cleared for takeoff.

