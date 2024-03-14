Leisure > Style

The Spring Denim Upgrade

Lighter blue rinses, relaxed fits and warmer weather go hand in hand.

By Michael Stefanov
March 14, 2024 12:18 pm
A Collage of Spring Denim Selects
A Collage of Spring Denim Selects
Nudie Jeans, Ralph Lauren, Todd Snyder, Versace

I appreciate indigo-dyed, raw selvage denim for its unique ability to mold to the body over time, creating individualized creases with each movement. Heavier-ounce dark blue denim generally works best in the fall and winter, offering extra heft in colder temperatures. As spring approaches, a lighter blue wash resonates with the season and exudes easy-going, versatile, warmer-weather vibes. The resurgence of ’90s everything is still going strong; many denim companies’ mood boards feature images of Kurt Cobain in a light wash, or young Johnny Depp and Luke Perry avoiding paparazzi in the same style. Whether paired with hi-top white sneakers or white socks and chunky loafers, light-mid blue denim gives a nostalgic yet contemporary feel that speaks to our current fashion climate.

These Lightweight Jackets Are on Sale Just in Time for Spring
These Lightweight Jackets Are on Sale Just in Time for Spring
 Affordable options from Patagonia, The North Face, Abercrombie and more

The fit or cut is half the game when determining the look you’re going for. A straight leg provides a classic, balanced fit, gently tapering down through the calf and ankle. Slim-fit jeans (not skinny) offer a fitted top and a straight line through the knee, providing a form-fitting aesthetic without excessive tightness. A relaxed fit suits those favoring comfort, tailored for larger thighs; conversely, it’s a solid choice for those wanting a baggy vibe on a slimmer frame. Stylishly resurging, bootcut jeans shed previous associations and inject flair into an outfit. Voluminous wide-leg jeans give ample room throughout, providing a spacious silhouette. The latter two are best worn with unwavering confidence and an innate style sense. You can do it if you want.

With jeans, a tailored cut will never go out of style, but guys are now openly embracing fits they may not have considered before. Now is an opportune moment to experiment with different jean cuts, particularly in a lighter wash that reflects the approaching ease of spring. Here are 11 mid-light blue jeans in various fits to consider.

Alex Mill AM Original
Alex Mill AM Original
Alex Mill : $195

Alex Mill crafts stylish essentials that most guys want to wear, with a focus on simplicity. They recently introduced their first men’s jeans, aptly named “The One Jean.” This singular straight-leg silhouette is available in three washes, with the medium indigo offering a faded blue with just the right amount of vintage charm.

Levi’s 501 Original Fit
Levi’s 501 Original Fit
Levi's : $98

The Levi’s 501 might be the most iconic straight-leg jeans of all time. Since 1873, they have never gone out of style, and they never will. This signature fit is available in a variety of washes, but the medium blue wash hits the right tone that feels nostalgic yet current.

Bally: Blue Five-Pocket Jeans
Bally: Blue Five-Pocket Jeans
SSENSE : $660

These Bally five-pocket blue jeans exude ’70s chic. The flared bootcuts, not too exaggerated and slim on the thighs, are best worn by those with a slender frame. Pair them with retro sneakers and a tucked-in T-shirt for a summer look that radiates retro vibes.

Todd Snyder Slim Selvedge in Worn Wash
Todd Snyder Slim Selvedge in Worn Wash
Todd Snyder : $198

The slim-fit jeans from Todd Snyder are not skinny but tailored with some give at the top and room through the thigh. The wash is a handsome medium indigo color, with sanding and whiskering offering just the right amount of distressing. With its classic fit and selvage fabric, these jeans can be worn all day, every day.

Givenchy Wide-Leg Jeans
Givenchy Wide-Leg Jeans
Mr. Porter : $1,100

Leave it to the French house Givenchy to perfect the luxury wide-leg silhouette. These voluminous jeans are meticulously washed and faded, resulting in a vintage-inspired “cracked” effect. Subtle details include logo-engraved silver-tone rivets at the back, and buttoned tabs inside the waistband allow for customizable fit adjustments.

Mott & Bow Straight Benson Jeans
Mott & Bow Straight Benson Jeans
Mott & Bow : $129

Mott & Bow entered the denim scene in 2014, offering high-quality and stylish denim for men in various cuts and styles. Currently, I’m rocking the Benson jean, a classic looser fit that runs straight from the hip to the leg opening. This jean is exceptionally soft, featuring a hint of stretch and a handsome light blue rinse.

Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Jeans
Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Jeans
Ralph Lauren : $148

Dyed with indigo and hand-sanded, these Ralph Lauren jeans are crafted to replicate the authentic, well-worn appearance of denim, reminiscent of styles from Ralph’s archives. The mid-blue jeans feature a vintage-inspired silhouette, sitting higher at the waist with an elongated rise and a straight leg.

Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson Straight Leg
Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson Straight Leg
Mr. Porter : $200

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Nudie Jeans has been a specialist in premium denim since the early 2000s. They were pioneers in the skinny jeans movement and maintain a dedicated base today, including artists, rockers and creatives. Pair these straight-leg, light-rinse tapered jeans with white socks and chunky loafers or sneakers.

Mavi Matt Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Mavi Matt Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Mavi : $128

These relaxed-fit jeans from Mavi are great for a more athletic build, providing additional room around the thigh and a straighter leg with spaciousness throughout. Made with Tencel and recycled cotton, they offer breathability and a soft touch, complemented by added stretch for all-day flexibility.

Hed Mayner Blue Pleated Jeans
Hed Mayner Blue Pleated Jeans
SSENSE : $755

Pleated jeans? Absolutely. These light blue, Italian-made jeans from Hed Mayner prove that pleats are not just for chinos or dress trousers. In a voluminous cut, they pair well with oversized spring coats or fitted T-shirts. Pulling these off requires innate style and confidence, but the effort will be well worth it.

Versace Regular Fit Jeans
Versace Regular Fit Jeans
Versace : $775

The handsome mid-blue rinse on these Versace five-pocket jeans is a satisfying nod to the ’90s yet speaks to our current times. Crafted in a straight, relaxed fit, they are made in Italy and feature the iconic Medusa Biggie emblem at the pocket, Medusa hardware and a leather logo patch.

More Like This

A collage of men's clothing in Polaroid photos. Today we take a look at the "eclectic grandpa" trend.
Closet Constructor: “Eclectic Grandpa”? Grow Up and Just Wear a Tennis Sweater Already.
a collage of crewneck sweatshirts and Harrison Ford on a blue background
The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men
a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
a collage of shirt jackets on a grey background
The Best Shirt Jackets for Men Never Go Out of Style

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

Most Popular

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A Collage of Spring Denim Selects

The Spring Denim Upgrade

Hamilton Ventura XXL Bright Dune Limited Edition and Venture Edge Dune Limited Edition

Hamilton Designed a Special Prop Watch for “Dune: Part Two” 

a collage of crewneck sweatshirts and Harrison Ford on a blue background

The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars.

Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.