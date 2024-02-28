These Lightweight Jackets Are on Sale Just in Time for Spring

It’s that time of year again when the weather is…temperamental. One day you’re fine to wear shorts and a sweater, and the next day you’re back in a down jacket and jeans. As we head into March you’re more than likely going to be reaching for a piece of clothing that can do both — enter the lightweight jacket. The marker of warmer days and the decline of seasonal affective disorder (aka SAD).

Whether it’s the outdoor runs you’re starting to embark on again or a restaurant patio you’re already planning on braving, we’ve put together a selection of springtime outerwear pieces that are all, conveniently, on sale to help you navigate this transitional period.

Everlane and Abercrombie, two brands well versed in reliable, long-lasting basics, offer more casual outerwear options for grabbing a coffee or taking a stroll on a temperate day. Patagonia and The North Face offer equally reliable wear tailored to the more unpredictable side of Spring — whether that be on-and-off rain or that one random snowfall the northeast will get sometime in April.

When the cool days taper off almost entirely but you can’t quite leave the house without some sort of outer layer, The North Face’s Camden Soft Shell vest is a good option to finish off the transition into more consistent sunshine and warmth.