These Lightweight Jackets Are on Sale Just in Time for Spring

Affordable options from Patagonia, The North Face, Abercrombie and more

By Hanna Agro
February 28, 2024 10:00 am
Left to Right: Abercrombie Quilted Liner Jacket, Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket, Everlane Filled Canvas Jacket
Abercrombie, Everlane

It’s that time of year again when the weather is…temperamental. One day you’re fine to wear shorts and a sweater, and the next day you’re back in a down jacket and jeans. As we head into March you’re more than likely going to be reaching for a piece of clothing that can do both — enter the lightweight jacket. The marker of warmer days and the decline of seasonal affective disorder (aka SAD).   

Whether it’s the outdoor runs you’re starting to embark on again or a restaurant patio you’re already planning on braving, we’ve put together a selection of springtime outerwear pieces that are all, conveniently, on sale to help you navigate this transitional period.

Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane : $98$39
Abercrombie Quilted Liner Jacket
Abercrombie Quilted Liner Jacket
Abercrombie : $140$55
Everlane Filled Canvas Jacket
Everlane Filled Canvas Jacket
Everlane : $168$84

Everlane and Abercrombie, two brands well versed in reliable, long-lasting basics, offer more casual outerwear options for grabbing a coffee or taking a stroll on a temperate day. Patagonia and The North Face offer equally reliable wear tailored to the more unpredictable side of Spring — whether that be on-and-off rain or that one random snowfall the northeast will get sometime in April. 

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover
Patagonia : $139$84
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia : $239$137
The North Face Camden Soft Shell Vest
The North Face Camden Soft Shell Vest
The North Face : $110$77

When the cool days taper off almost entirely but you can’t quite leave the house without some sort of outer layer, The North Face’s Camden Soft Shell vest is a good option to finish off the transition into more consistent sunshine and warmth. 

All the Deals

