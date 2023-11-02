Leisure > Gear

The North Face Introduces Nearly Weightless Insulation, Circaloft

The North Face Circaloft
The North Face
By Zoe de Leon
November 2, 2023

Although we’ve made a solid case for campcore’s laid-back aesthetics, wearers gearing up for the great outdoors this fall/winter should be cautioned. Prepping for the elements — whether you’re taking it slow or going all out — will require more than a few crewnecks and pseudo performance wear (sorry, menswear enthusiasts). Arriving just in time is Circaloft, the North Face’s nearly weightless insulation that’s effortlessly packable and crafted to explore again and again. 

The North Face’s newest insulation platform provides lightweight warmth that packs down impressively small, so there’s no need to kill the vibe lugging around clunky jackets that’ll take up half your bag anyway. Circaloft uses a synthetic insulation that also retains warmth with a quilted pattern to help eliminate cold spots.

The collection offers jackets, pants and pullovers in progressive silhouettes that can easily be put together as a mid layer under a shell or as a lightweight outer layer in more moderate wearher. With its versatility, Circaloft is the kind of gear designed for just about any adventure. Think hiking and biking, but also traveling and camping. 

The North Face Circaloft
Circaloft is the North Face’s nearly weightless insulation that’s crafted to explore again and again. 
The North Face

In addition to its superb technical features, Circaloft is also an eco-solution. The North Face is a leader in the circular design space. Circaloft is constructed to help keep resources in use and out of landfills, minimizing waste by recycling the material to be turned into new gear at the end of their usable lives. Warmth that’s built to last is a win-win in our book. 

We’ve chosen a few staple pieces for those chilly days to come but be sure to take a peek at the variety of colors and prints offered. Shop the North Face’s Circaloft collection online here

The North Face Circaloft Jacket
The North Face Circaloft Jacket
The North Face : $215$150
The North Face Circaloft 1/4-Zip Pullover
The North Face Circaloft 1/4-Zip Pullover
The North Face : $220$154
The North Face Circaloft Pants
The North Face Circaloft Pants
The North Face : $180$126

