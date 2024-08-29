The 25 Cocktail Books Bartenders Swear By

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Released in 1862, Jerry Thomas’s The Bar-tenders’ Guide was the first true cocktail book issued in the United States. It contained more than 500 drinks recipes and pioneered the first mixology movement. Given its age, Thomas’s book did not make our inaugural list of the top 25 cocktail bibles, though a follow-up (How to Mix Drinks, or The Bon Vivant’s Companion) is referenced in one of our selections below. Most of the drinking volumes selected here — chosen by some of today’s top bartenders — hail from the last two decades when the modern cocktail scene flourished.

If you’re interested in the history and craft of cocktails and spirits (including non-alcoholic versions), consider this an essential reading list. The best part is taking what you learn and applying it to your home bar studies.

“Imbibe” by David Wondrich Amazon

Imbibe by David Wondrich

“One of my favorite books on cocktails and bartending. It unravels one of the first cocktail books, How to Mix Drinks, or The Bon Vivant’s Companion, and its author Jerry Thomas. It’s the perfect balance of colorful writing, history, a good bit of detective work and cocktails.” — Charles Joly, bar partner for Virgin Hotels New York

“Mindful Mixology” by Derek Brown Amazon

Mindful Mixology by Derek Brown

“In 2015, Derek was named Imbibe Magazine’s ‘Bartender of the Year,’ and in 2017, his bar Columbia Room won the ‘Best American Cocktail Bar’ at the Spirited Awards. Now, as a mindful drinking advocate, Derek provides an invaluable resource for bartenders. The book offers a comprehensive guide to crafting sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails, an increasingly important category in 2024. It’s packed with great recipes that are both approachable and satisfying.” — Ian Blessing, co-founder of All The Bitter and former sommelier at The French Laundry

“Liquid Intelligence” by Dave Arnold Amazon

Liquid Intelligence: The Art and Science of the Perfect Cocktail by Dave Arnold

“Early in my career, the notion of creating new cocktails consisted of swapping out main spirits and substituting new or obscure modifiers in classic cocktails to create something ‘new.’ In Liquid Intelligence, Arnold and his collaborators investigate temperature, carbonation, sugar concentration and acidity in search of ways to enhance classic cocktails and invent new ones that revolutionize your expectations about what a drink can look and taste like. This book changed the ethos on what a cocktail could be while also changing my perspective of how cocktails are theorized and created.” — Rob McShea, Beverage Director at The Brick Hotel

“The Bartender’s Pantry” by Jim Meehan Amazon

The Bartender’s Pantry: A Beverage Handbook for the Universal Bar by Jim Meehan

“This book, written in collaboration with Emma Janzen, deep dives into all of the extra-curricular ingredients that go into cocktails such as syrups, spices, dairy, fruits, veggies and otherwise. There are great recipes for production and utilization in cocktails. This is a great bookshelf addition for anyone looking to take their bartending to the next level.” — Alex Jump, 2024 Bar Mentor of the Year and founder of Focus on Health

“The Bar Book” by Jeffrey Morgenthaler Amazon

The Bar Book: Elements of Cocktail Technique by Jeffery Morgenthaler

“Especially now because of much younger and newer bartenders in the industry since the reopenings post-pandemic, I think this book is more important than ever. You can’t make cocktails without being proficient in the techniques of bar prep, and I think The Bar Book does a good job of giving you the bones of how to prep complex ingredients and recipes for how to use them, the basics of bar tools, and the techniques needed to turn a bartender into a cocktail bartender. It’s essential reading for modern cocktail bartending.” — Ricky Ramirez, owner of The Mothership

“The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks” by David Embury Amazon

The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks by David Embury

“I consider this the first modern cocktail recipe book that not only looks at what recipes consist of but why they work. I mix through his Six Basic Drinks as part of the recipe development courses in the Professional Mixology class I teach at the Institute of Culinary Education.” — Anthony Caporale, Director of Spirits Education at the Institute of Culinary Education (NYC)

“The Bartender’s Manifesto” by Toby Maloney Amazon

The Bartender’s Manifesto: How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails Like a Pro by Toby Maloney

“It’s an incredible treatise on technique, cocktail families/templates and the intricate art of balancing cocktails written by an industry vet.” — Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and Beverage Director at Good Lion Hospitality

“Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs & Juice” by Toni Tipton-Martin Amazon

Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs & Juice: Cocktails from Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks by Toni Tipton-Martin

“This book stands out for its deep exploration of African American cocktail culture and the vibrant history of juke joints and jazz clubs. Toni Tipton-Martin masterfully weaves the stories of legendary venues, iconic musicians and the unique cocktails that define these spaces. The book offers an array of cocktail recipes inspired by these culturally significant locales, providing bartenders with a rich source of inspiration and a deeper understanding of the social and cultural contexts that shaped these drinks. It’s special because it not only celebrates the contributions of African-American bartenders and musicians but also serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of these influential cultural hubs.” — LP O’Brien, co-founder of Focus on Health and Netflix’s Drink Masters season 1 winner

“Tiki” by Shannon Mustipher Amazon

Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails by Shannon Mustipher

“A modern classic. The book is beautiful and all the recipes are bright and vibrant. But the real appeal for me is Shannon’s voice and perspective on rum and contemporary tiki drinks. She’s set a new standard for all tropical drinks, not just here in Brooklyn, where she’s worked and held classes, but now all over the world. ” — Keri Smith, Beverage Director at Xanadu Roller Arts

“Mezcal” by Emma Janzen Amazon

Mezcal: The History, Craft & Cocktails of the World’s Most Artisanal Spirit by Emma Janzen

“Not only is the prose exceptionally well-written, but as the title suggests, Janzen beautifully captures the concept of terroir in spirits and the value of recognizing that our favorite drinks literally have roots in the ground.” — Shannon Grant, Lead Bartender at Lula Cafe

“The Savoy Cocktail Book” by Harry Craddock Amazon

The Savoy Cocktail Book by Harry Craddock

“This book compiles a collection of classic cocktail recipes from the 1920s and 1930s, which provides a historical foundation for the classics that have inspired modern mixology. It contains a ton of timeless recipes that have made it a great reference for both aspiring and experienced bartenders.” — Elvis Rosario, Beverage Director at Chica & The Don

“Agave Spirits” by Gary Paul Nabhan and David Suro Piñera Amazon

Agave Spirits: The Past, Present, and Future of Mezcals by Gary Paul Nabhan and David Suro Piñera

“A transformative book that offers a comprehensive view of the agave industry. The authors skillfully narrate the rich history and contemporary landscape of agave spirits, providing a must-read for any serious enthusiast. Their distinct perspectives harmonize beautifully, offering a well-rounded understanding of this significant category.” — Stevan Miller, Beverage Director at Esmé and Bar Esmé

“Tropical Standard” by Garrett Richard and Ben Schaffer Amazon

Tropical Standard: Cocktail Techniques & Reinvented Recipes by Garret Richard and Ben Schaffer

“An excellent primer for using modern techniques to take some historical cocktail recipes further. Garett is an avid historian of tropical drinks and has worked in some of the best NYC bars. He goes in-depth on both very technical and simple ways of using acids and kitchen equipment to get the best out of ingredients.” — Davey Sarantos, Head Bartender at Majordomo

“Death & Co.” by David Kaplan, Nick Fauchald and Alex Day Amazon

Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails by David Kaplan, Nick Fauchald and Alex Day

“I began reading the book when I needed to learn about developing a cocktail menu for my family’s restaurant. The book gives insights into modern classics with backstories and reasoning as to why the drinks are built the way they are. The book demonstrates a pairing wheel, which is very helpful and something I use to this day. There are lessons on techniques such as stirring and shaking, as well as things to think about from adjusting acid levels to building a drink. The book feels like a class and, at the same time, a productive conversation with a fellow bartender.” — Nabor Naba, Head Bartender at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown

“The Flavor Bible” by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page Amazon

The Flavor Bible: The Essential Guide to Culinary Creativity, Based on the Wisdom of America’s Most Imaginative Chefs by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page

“I love this book when making new recipes. It gives great ideas on blending flavors and helps me conceptualize ideas I might not have had otherwise.” — Jarett Karlsberg, Beverage Director at Wythe Hotel

“Jigger, Beaker and Flask” by Charles H. Baker Amazon

Jigger, Beaker and Flask: Drinking Around the World by Charles H. Baker

“In terms of vintage cocktail lore and recipes, this is my top choice. While not all of the recipes as they are written involve remotely appetizing results, the breadth of unique cocktails and the inspiration that come from them and their accompanying anecdotes and stories is a treasure chest for any spirits and cocktail aficionado.” — Cody Pruitt, Managing Partner and Beverage Director of Libertine

“The Curious Bartender” by Tristan Stephenson Amazon

The Curious Bartender Volume 1: The Artistry and Alchemy of Creating the Perfect Cocktail by Tristan Stephenson

“With inventive twists on classics like absinthe foam on a Sazerac or caffeine in a Corpse Reviver, this book offers a mix of creativity and nostalgia and reminds me of what made legacy bars a legacy.” — Steve Martin, Head Bartender at Figure Eight

“Beachbum Berry’s Potions of the Caribbean” by Jeff Berry Amazon

Beachbum Berry’s Potions of the Caribbean by Jeff Berry

“My passion for tiki and tropical drinks has profoundly impacted my career path, so much so that I once took an impromptu trip to St. Maarten driven by the dream of owning a bar and creating my own tiki concept. Out of all the books I’ve read on the subject, this book stands out as a true inspiration. As a full-time brand owner and part-time home bartender, this book continues to serve as a source of creativity when entertaining friends at my apartment or planning trade and consumer-focused activations.” — Adam Castelsky, co-founder of Viamundi Spirits

“The Tequila Ambassador” by Tomas Estes WonkPress

The Tequilla Ambassador by Tomas Estes

“This was the first book I picked up to read when we originally began work on Side Hustle here in London. I think it’s a book all bartenders should read; it’s an incredibly insightful view on not only what agave is but was one of the first books to talk about terroir’s impact on tequila. Tomas played such an influential role in bringing agave to other parts of the world, and his perspective and insight were inspiring to read.” — Liana Oster, Beverage Director at NoMad London (Note: the book pictured above is a new and expanded version that came out in 2024)

“The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails” by David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum Amazon

The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails by David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum

“The encyclopedia of bartending. It’s the first thing to go to for any general information from the drinks world.” — Stanislav Harcinik, ambassador at Mirror Bar

“Regarding Cocktails” by Sasha Petraske and Georgette Moger-Petraske Amazon

Regarding Cocktails by Sasha Petraske and Georgette Moger-Petraske

“This is always at the top of my list of recs for my bar teams. Milk & Honey, Sasha and the people who worked with him are part of the reason we are still here today talking about cocktails the way we do. What makes this book a great resource is that all of these cocktails do not call for proprietary ingredients. Much like great cocktail books of the 1800s and 1900s, you can juice fresh ingredients, make a relatively simple syrup and use accessible spirits and modifiers. Not only does the book inspire from the cocktails themselves, but the tales regaled by the bartenders that wrote them are something of wonder.” — Marshall Minaya, Beverage Director at Valerie, Lolita and Madame George.

“Cocktail Codex” by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald and David Kaplan Amazon

Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald and David Kaplan

“It’s a revolutionary resource that breaks down cocktails by their ‘mother cocktail’ and guides readers on how to build unique creations from these foundational recipes. It’s not just a recipe book — it’s a masterclass in cocktail construction, flavor profiles and technique. In an industry where most great cocktails have roots in classic recipes, this book is a treasure trove for both novices and seasoned bartenders looking to deepen their understanding and creativity.” — Connor Bovich, Beverage Manager at Eberly

“beta. cocktails.” by Kirk Estopinal and Maks Pazuniak Blurb

beta cocktails. by Kirk Estopinal and Maks Pazuniak

“This book has shaped my bartending since the day my mentor showed it to me. I should have taken some of the things it preaches to heart earlier, like bartending being a job and not a lifestyle. The ethos of using what you have and that there isn’t a right way to make a drink, but there are many wrong ways, has stuck with me to this day.” — Karl Goranowski, Beverage Director at BATA

“Difford’s Guide to Cocktails” by Simon Difford Amazon

Difford’s Guide to Cocktails by Simon Difford

“An extraordinary compendium, encyclopedic in its breadth. For us, its enormous value has been presenting the ideal/perfect version of every classic serve imaginable, which we’ve then used as a starting block for innovation.” — Jamie Hazeel, co-founder and Managing Director of Little Door & Co.

“Vodka Distilled” by Tony Abou-Ganim and Mary Elizabeth Faulkner Amazon

Vodka Distilled: The Modern Mixologist on Vodka and Vodka Cocktails by Tony Abou-Ganim and Mary Elizabeth Faulkner

“An in-depth exploration of the world’s most beloved spirit, showcasing beautifully photographed recipes for both classic and contemporary vodka cocktails. It explains the distinctive qualities of various vodkas, highlighting the differences between traditional Eastern European varieties and their Western counterparts. The book also examines how diverse raw materials, along with unique distillation and filtration techniques, influence different variations.” — Engidawork Alebachew, Lead Bartender at Bourbon Steak DC