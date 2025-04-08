Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers

Spring cleaning hack: Caraway’s latest product drop. The kitchenware brand known for its excellent non-stick cookware has just added another product offering to its line of stylish, functional food storage containers.

The new Glass Airtight Storage Containers are designed to keep your pantry neatly organized, readily accessible and pleasing to view. An alternative to traditional plastic receptacles, Caraway’s containers are constructed from premium, non-toxic, dishwasher-safe and scratch-resistant borosilicate glass so food stays fresh and unexposed to harmful chemicals. Like the brand’s Food Storage Set, each container features Caraway’s smart Air Release Technology and innovative True Airtight Seals to ensure uncooked pasta, dry goods, grains and more are protected against air, moisture and pests.

Ensure food stays fresh. Caraway

I’m already a huge fan of Caraway’s take on Tupperware. I use the fanciful storage containers to store leftovers and chopped vegetables for meal prep, and they’re great for taking on the go, whether I need to bring my lunch or snacks to the office or the park. So, when I heard the brand was expanding its food storage collection I had to get my hands on a set before the launch.

I have the 14-piece set in grey, which includes two small containers, two medium containers and one large container. The set also comes with a stainless steel measuring cup and scoop, along with a handy storage base to keep the system even more organized.

Choose from a variety of color options. Caraway

Each glass container is topped with an engineered air-tight lid. All you have to do is press the silver button to both release and secure the protective seal. I find the seal on the brand’s new Glass Airtight Containers to be noticeably stronger than the Food Storage Set, which is a nice peace of mind to ensure nothing penetrates the container and my stored food while in my pantry. The new containers, however, can be used beyond the kitchen. Keep your bathroom tidy by storing Q-tips, cotton balls and other small essentials.

Overall, the modular, stackable containers have been a welcome addition to my home. They keep food and other essentials visible, easily accessible and neatly organized. Not to mention, they’ve added an eye-pleasing design element to an otherwise drab space in my apartment.

You can shop the 14-piece and 28-piece collections here, or purchase the glass containers separately, depending on your storage size needs.