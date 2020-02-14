Sur la Table Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Kitchenware

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sur La Table is our one-stop-shop for all things cookware, and right now their highly anticipated semi-annual sale is live. This means that all your favorite brands from Le Creuset to Staub are marked down to very friendly price points. And as we head into the season of lingering summer dinner parties, there’s nothing more exciting than stocking up on fresh pots, pans and serving dishes.

There’s a plethora of stainless steel, enameled cast-iron and copper cookware marked down for your consideration — loads of which we’ve had our eyes on — so we rounded it all up for you below. If you want to go an extra step further, you can look at the entire sale selection here.