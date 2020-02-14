Sur la Table Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Kitchenware

Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Is On

Cookware for up to 60% off

By Hanna Agro
Updated April 8, 2025 10:26 am EDT
All the cookware you need for less.
Sur la Table

Sur La Table is our one-stop-shop for all things cookware, and right now their highly anticipated semi-annual sale is live. This means that all your favorite brands from Le Creuset to Staub are marked down to very friendly price points. And as we head into the season of lingering summer dinner parties, there’s nothing more exciting than stocking up on fresh pots, pans and serving dishes.

There’s a plethora of stainless steel, enameled cast-iron and copper cookware marked down for your consideration — loads of which we’ve had our eyes on — so we rounded it all up for you below. If you want to go an extra step further, you can look at the entire sale selection here.

Le Creuset Oval 8 Qt. Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Oval 8 Qt. Dutch Oven
buy here: $475 $300
Staub Cast Iron Deep Skillet
Staub Cast Iron Deep Skillet
buy here: $170 $100
Cristel Castel 5-Ply Deep Skillet
Cristel Castel 5-Ply Deep Skillet
buy here: $150 $105
Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Baker
Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Baker
buy here: $210 $150
All-Clad Copper Sauté Pans
All-Clad Copper Sauté Pans
buy here: $380 $250
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Oval Roaster
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Oval Roaster
buy here: $200 $180
Staub Tomato Mini Cocotte
Staub Tomato Mini Cocotte
buy here: $45 $35
Ruffoni Symphonia Chef's Pan
Ruffoni Symphonia Chef’s Pan
buy here: $440 $355

