Levi’s Is Hosting a Sitewide Sale Worth Your Time (And Money)

We're talking $49 jeans, you guys

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 22, 2024 11:02 am
Whether you consider Levi’s to be the king of the denim realm or not, there’s no denying that the brand makes classic and iconic pieces that have withstood the test of ever-changing style trends. If you buy their pieces brand new or from the thrift store, they all bear the unmistakable Levi Strauss & Co. jacron patch that puts a little pep in your step because…well…you’re wearing Levi’s.

This week, you’ve got the chance to restock your closet with that unimpeachable denim at a serious discount. From now until July 24, Levi’s is offering 30% off sitewide when you buy two or more pieces, with the final discount applied at checkout. That means two of anything (well, most things, with a few exclusions), not two of the same pairs of jeans or trucker jackets. So go all out, mix and match, and stock up on all the denim goods you’ve had sitting on the wishlist.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite Levi’s styles for you to consider when it comes time to load up your shopping cart. You can of course bypass us and head straight to the Levi’s site to start shopping, though we don’t recommend that…

Levi’s 405 Standard 10″ Shorts
Levi’s 405 Standard 10″ Shorts
Levi's : $50$35
Levi’s Relaxed Fit Western Shirt
Levi’s Relaxed Fit Western Shirt
Levi's : $80$56
Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Levi's : $70$49
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi's : $90$63
Levi’s Red Tab Overalls
Levi’s Red Tab Overalls
Levi's : $100$70
Levi’s Essential T-Shirt
Levi’s Essential T-Shirt
Levi's : $30$21

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

