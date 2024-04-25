The Best Men’s Bracelets to Elevate Any Outfit

The past few decades have seen an explosion of men’s jewelry brands, signaling a renaissance that shows no signs of fading away. Now, it’s the norm for men to rock bracelets, rings or necklaces, often putting as much thought into these accessories as they do their garments. From luxury standards like Cartier or David Yurman to artisanal favorites like Miansai or Peyote Bird, there are a myriad of options for guys to choose from. While I appreciate a signet ring or pendant necklace, a bracelet is perhaps the easiest way for a style veteran or a newbie to dip their toe into the jewelry-sphere as it can easily complement a watch, be worn on its own or be tastefully stacked. And once you are accustomed to wearing one, or a few, it feels weird not to have one, or a few, on.

Bracelets say more about someone’s style than one might think, and with so many variations out there, you need not be pigeonholed. Some days I will rock David Yurman spiritual beads on the same wrist as my watch, creating a nice contrast. On other days I will wear my vintage ID bracelet gifted from my late grandmother on my non-watch wrist, and sometimes I will stack leather and cloth braided variations together. There are no hard and fast rules to this, and you should just wear what feels right. Authenticity is key here, however, and these accessories should serve as an extra 10% that add character, personality and originality to your look without overpowering it.

With so many different types of bracelets in the market, it can be dizzying. From luxury classics to niche artisanal brands — in a range of styles from leather to beads to precious metal — here are 10 of our favorites to consider.

Those looking to get their first bracelet might consider the niche jewelry brand Miansai. Their accessible, classic rope bracelet has become recognizable due to its unique and eye-catching hook clasp design. Wrap this around your wrist for an everyday, easy-wearing, nautical vibe.

Tod’s leather braided bracelets have become iconic and are synonymous with the brand’s understated luxury accessories. Made in Italy and crafted with the finest woven leather metal with a metal closure, these include different color variations released each season.

David Yurman’s spiritual bead bracelets have also become luxury insider classics, and personally, could be my most-worn bracelet. The most popular variations, tiger eye and black onyx, are combined here for a contrasting stone bracelet that will never go out of fashion.

Few brands execute a classic cuff as skillfully as the French label Le Gramme. Specializing in sterling silver men’s jewelry, each bracelet is named after its number of grams. This sterling silver cuff exemplifies modernity and minimalism at its finest.

Artisanal favorites Peyote Bird channel the rich culture of the southwest into their very handsome, handmade jewelry. Their specialty is turquoise, and their pieces employ local artisans to create unique, luxurious pieces — something you can feel good about supporting.

The Cartier Love bracelet is iconic, yes, but in my view, the Santos de Cartier should get just as much attention. Set in 18K yellow gold, the Santos features a stunning, almost rugged chain-link and lobster claw clasp that epitomizes timeless luxury.

Leave it to Loewe to create eye-catching leather jewelry in the same retro colorways that they are known for with their garments and accessories. This electric blue and rosemary double bangle in calfskin leather with a tasteful logo will add personality to any look.

Luis Morais is known for their vibrant, unique, and playful bracelets. At its core, the brand is rooted in fine and luxury metals, offering an elegant yet whimsical appeal for those who want to make a statement without taking themselves too seriously.

A classic ID bracelet is timeless, providing an opportunity to consider a vintage option. But you generally can’t go wrong with a modern iteration either — especially this version from Gucci, crafted in 925 sterling silver and featuring a diagonal Interlocking G engraving on the tag detail.

Colored gemstones are having a moment, and few encapsulate the aesthetic quite like fine jewelry newcomers 42 Suns. Exclusive to Mr. Porter, the 42-piece collection represents large-cut topaz, emeralds, and sapphires set in precious gold and silver. This bracelet represents a stunning heirloom piece you will consider handing down.