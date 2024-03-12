Leisure > Gear

The Best Deals to Score From Huckberry’s Sale on Sale

Today is the last day to take an extra 15% off already marked-down items

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 12, 2024 11:57 am
a model wearing wills clothing on holding a bag
The Huckberry sale on sale rules.
Huckberry

Huckberry is having a moment. Actually, we shouldn’t say that — the outdoor retailer has been consistently blowing our minds for a couple of years now, with the additions of elite menswear brands, tasty collabs and fire sales on all the gear you could possibly want or need. And speaking of fire sales, Huck is currently throwing one for the ages, a sale on sale that scores you an extra 15% off of already discounted items from Flint and Tinder, RRL, Proof and more.

Do you want the good news or bad news first? We’ll start with the bad — the Huckberry sale on sale ends in less than 24 hours. The good, however, is that a ton of stock on hiking boots, sweat-wicking tees and rugged outwear is still up for grabs, and we’ve dropped the best of it for you below. What are you still doing here? Start shopping ASAP. Below, the best deals from the Huckberry sale on sale.

Wills Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater
Wills Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater
Huckberry : $248$94

Cashmere for $94? Ca-ching!

Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Huckberry : $310$230

Relwen’s designs are predictably popular with the functional crowd, but pieces like this insulated jacket are genuinely highly wearable for spring.

Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry : $1,795$1,144

Yes, if you do the math, that is savings of over $650.

On Cloud X 3 AD Sneaker
On Cloud X 3 AD Sneaker
Huckberry : $150$89

On’s ultra-comfy footwear has slowly been gaining traction with serious athletes. Try it for yourself, sports god.

Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Huckberry : $78$46

This all-time GOAT merino shirt, now under $50.

Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Huckberry : $245$104

Take it from us — hiking shoes are all the rage.

RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
Huckberry : $295$188

Made-in-USA, 16 oz. selvedge, woven on vintage Draper shuttle looms — it doesn’t get much better than RRL. Take advantage of a rare Huck sale and score some for yourself.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry : $348$251

Yes, that’s a waxed Flint & Tinder jacket on sale. Yes, you should buy it.

The James Brand Elko Pocket Knife – Exclusive
The James Brand Elko Pocket Knife – Exclusive
Huckberry : $89$53

This is your yearly chance to score a James Brand knife on sale.

Peregrine British Commando Wool Sweater
Peregrine British Commando Wool Sweater
Huckberry : $195$116

The perfect spring sweater doesn’t exis-.

Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim Straight Jeans
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim Straight Jeans
Huckberry : $158$54

American selvedge! $54! Sprint!

ROA Andreas Boot
ROA Andreas Boot
Huckberry : $540$230

We’ll keep shouting out Italian-made boots from ROA until everyone is wearing them.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

