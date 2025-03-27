Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Linen Sheets of Your Dreams Are 30% Off at Parachute

Refresh your bedding for the warmer months ahead

By Hanna Agro
March 27, 2025 12:37 pm EDT
A person laying in linen sheets from bedding brand Parachute
This could be you.
Parachute

Is there anything better than coming home from a long day of work and falling into a bed with fresh linen sheets? Go ahead, try and name something. Oh, you can’t? Thought not.

Now let’s talk about getting you some marked-down linen to make that a reality. Bedding and home goods company Parachute (who we’ve raved about before) is throwing a 30% off sale on all things linen from now until March 30 at midnight, so you’ve got three days to upgrade your bed.

They’ve got everything you need from entire sheet sets, if you’re in the market for that, to duvet covers and pillow cases. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our personal favorites from Parachute’s linen bedding sale, but feel free to shop their entire site here.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
buy here: $349 $244
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover Set
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover Set
buy here: $429 $300
Parachute Linen Bundle
Parachute Linen Bundle
buy here: $778 $545
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
buy here: $330 $231
Parachute Linen Euro Sham
Parachute Linen Euro Sham
buy here: $79 $55

