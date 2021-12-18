Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

These Last-Minute Gifts Are Sure to Please, And Don’t Require Shipping

You'll have to get creative with a printer, but we trust you

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated December 22, 2025 12:35 pm EST
A present icon in the middle of a blue background
Click, print, done.
Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Bad news: with Christmas just three days away, many gifts won’t arrive on time even if you order right now (many, not all!). The good news: there are tons of great gifts that don’t require any shipping whatsoever. There’s the classic e-gift card, of course, but more creative endeavors than that, too. Subscriptions, delivery services, celebrity messages, that kind of thing.

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE
THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

You’ve got questions, we’ve got gifts.

We’ve found 18 presents that will make someone’s holiday bright while totally disguising the fact that you, like last year and the year before that and the year before that, may have dropped the ball. No need to thank us, just hurry up and get to gifting before time actually runs out. Below, the best last-minute gifts that require no shipping whatsoever.

The Best Last-Minute, No-Ship Gifts

Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee Subscription
shop here

In a nutshell, Trade simplifies your morning caffeine routine, expands your java-making knowledge and, after a quick quiz, matches you with your ideal coffee beans from specialty roasters. You can gift a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month or yearly coffee subscription that’ll deliver beans each month to the caffeine addict in your life. You can also save 25% on subscriptions right now.

The Bouqs Co.
The Bouqs Co.
Buy Here

Did you know you can get beautiful bouquets of farm-fresh flowers sent to her doorstep every month? If that’s not the most romantic gift, we don’t know what is.

Scentbird Subscription
Scentbird Subscription
shop here

Skip the pharmacy cologne and let them pick out their own fragrance with Scentbird, a DTC aroma purveyor with hundreds of designer and bespoke colognes and perfumes, all in convenient sample-sized bottles. It’s simple: just gift them a subscription, walk them through their profile setup and let the fragrances roll in.

BarkBox
BarkBox
Buy Here

Because we can’t forget about our furry friends. BarkBox offers a completely customizable box of fun dog toys and scrumptious treats for their sweet little fur baby. 

Firstleaf
Firstleaf
Buy Here

Nothing worse than wanting to open a bottle of wine and realizing you’ve run dry. Ensure they’re always well stocked with Firstleaf. The company works with an impressive array of wine producers to deliver members award-winning wines at a lower price. We’ve tried the service and were impressed with the selection of bottles, which were accompanied by thorough tasting cards.

FabFitFun
FabFitFun
Buy Here

One of the more versatile subscription boxes on the market, FabFitFun sets her up every season with products from name brands spanning nearly every category: fitness, beauty, style, home, wellness and more. 

Headspace
Headspace
Buy Here

The holidays can be a stressful time. Less so with the gift of Headspace, an app that offers hundreds of guided meditations, mindfulness tools, soothing soundscapes and pro tips on relaxing and unwinding. Score a yearly subscription (for them or for you) for less than $5 a month.

Audible Subscription
Audible Subscription
Buy Here

Dense historical fiction, award-winning biographies, fantasy smut — whatever they’re into, there’s an audiobook for them on Audible. A subscription allows them to score access to a massive library of best-selling books and top podcasts straight from their phone.

10 Experiences to Gift to Someone Who Has Everything
10 Experiences to Gift to Someone Who Has Everything
 Put down the candles and whiskey stones! We’ve got something better.
Boatsetter
Boatsetter
Buy Here

Give the gift of the open ocean with Boatsetter, an Airbnb-style boat rental service that offers a host of vessels — and a veteran captain to chauffeur you around — that range from dinghies to yachts. 

ClassPass Membership
ClassPass Membership
Buy Here

A ClassPass membership is a top-tier gift. The range of options available on the platform makes it a thoughtful present for any person who enjoys a workout class, wellness activity or even deep-tissue massage.

Book of the Month
Book of the Month
Buy Here

The original book subscription service allows them to choose from five to seven thoughtfully curated new hardcover books (or audiobooks) each month. Just select, read and repeat. 

ReserveBar
ReserveBar
shop here

Ah, yes, the universal gift. Whether it’s beer, wine or spirits, ReserveBar delivers alcohol directly to your recipient’s door. All you have to do is enter their address and browse thousands of available gifts, from Cabernet to Champagne to Coors. Done and done.

Goldbelly
Goldbelly
Buy Here

Ever wish you could gift your favorite hometown delicacy? Now you can, whether you’re still in the area or not. Goldbelly is a service that lets you deliver food, even if it’s thousands of miles away, meaning you can support local restaurants and give someone their (or your) favorite food at the same time.

Cameo
Cameo
buy here

Cameo gives you the chance to gift something a bit more intimate than a pair of socks. The service allows you to request personalized messages to your giftee from their favorite stars in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages. Rates and availability differ depending on the personality in question, but we’re positive you can easily track down someone they love.

Soothe Gift Card
Soothe Gift Card
buy here

Soothe doesn’t offer some revolutionary new massage (sorry to those interested in gifting experimental shiatsu), but rather brings tried-and-true comfort straight to your recipient’s door. Offering massages in the luxury of your own home, Soothe allows you to give the gift of a trained, vetted and background-checked professional masseuse, without all the uncomfortable surroundings.

MasterClass
MasterClass
buy here

If you somehow missed the MasterClass craze, the platform offers lessons on a whole variety of topics, ranging from cooking to astrophysics, led by leaders in the field. Courses vary in length and number of classes, but the attention to detail, coupled with an easy-to-follow lesson plan, makes this the perfect gift for that forever student.

Sugarwish
Sugarwish
buy here

You simply buy the Sugarwish experience, then your recipient gets to pick from a whole selection of candy, cookies, snacks, coffee or even dog treats.

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

Soap from Malin + Goetz and the board game Wavelength, which are just two of the last-minute gifts that are still available on Amazon
15 Last-Minute Gifts We Swear By, All Available on Amazon
An Amazon package sticking out of a mail slot
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Favorite Retailers’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Under $250 gifts
The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten

Wellness > Advice
Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Amazon Echo on grey background
Need a Last-Minute Gift? Buy an Amazon Device.

From Our Partner

Shinola Runwell Chronograph Watch
Shinola’s Excellent 25% Off Deal Ends Today

From Our Partner

JBL Charge 6
JBL Has Your Ideal Portable Speaker

From Our Partner

Today Is the Best Time to Buy Sonos Gear
Today Is the Best Time to Buy Sonos Gear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Several signs of $30 or less with two hands with bourbon bottles reaching for each other
Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar
Booker's The Reserves 2025
Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.
This is not a coat closet. Please act accordingly.
FFS, Stop Putting Your Winter Coat in the Overhead Storage Bin
collage of lifestyle images
The 15 Best Last-Minute Gifts
A man holding keys to a new car made by Ford with the vehicle in the background
Buying a New Car Used to Be a Given. Now It’s a Luxury.
Some of our favorite new tequilas of 2025
The Most Interesting New Tequilas of 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A present icon in the middle of a blue background

These Last-Minute Gifts Are Sure to Please, And Don’t Require Shipping

A bunch of Christmas gifts that are for sale at Huckberry, which still guarantees delivery by Christmas Eve

This Is Your Last Chance to Score the Ultimate Holiday Gift at Huckberry

Soap from Malin + Goetz and the board game Wavelength, which are just two of the last-minute gifts that are still available on Amazon

15 Last-Minute Gifts We Swear By, All Available on Amazon

An Amazon package sticking out of a mail slot

A Comprehensive Guide to Your Favorite Retailers’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Contemporary movies

The Year the Auteurs Finally Portrayed Present-Day America

Booker's The Reserves 2025

Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.

Three videos of food being served, taken from the restaurant-rating app Beli

Does Dining Out Even Count If It’s Not on Beli?

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten