These Last-Minute Gifts Are Sure to Please, And Don’t Require Shipping

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Bad news: with Christmas just three days away, many gifts won’t arrive on time even if you order right now (many, not all!). The good news: there are tons of great gifts that don’t require any shipping whatsoever. There’s the classic e-gift card, of course, but more creative endeavors than that, too. Subscriptions, delivery services, celebrity messages, that kind of thing.

We’ve found 18 presents that will make someone’s holiday bright while totally disguising the fact that you, like last year and the year before that and the year before that, may have dropped the ball. No need to thank us, just hurry up and get to gifting before time actually runs out. Below, the best last-minute gifts that require no shipping whatsoever.

The Best Last-Minute, No-Ship Gifts

In a nutshell, Trade simplifies your morning caffeine routine, expands your java-making knowledge and, after a quick quiz, matches you with your ideal coffee beans from specialty roasters. You can gift a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month or yearly coffee subscription that’ll deliver beans each month to the caffeine addict in your life. You can also save 25% on subscriptions right now.

Did you know you can get beautiful bouquets of farm-fresh flowers sent to her doorstep every month? If that’s not the most romantic gift, we don’t know what is.

Skip the pharmacy cologne and let them pick out their own fragrance with Scentbird, a DTC aroma purveyor with hundreds of designer and bespoke colognes and perfumes, all in convenient sample-sized bottles. It’s simple: just gift them a subscription, walk them through their profile setup and let the fragrances roll in.

Because we can’t forget about our furry friends. BarkBox offers a completely customizable box of fun dog toys and scrumptious treats for their sweet little fur baby.

Nothing worse than wanting to open a bottle of wine and realizing you’ve run dry. Ensure they’re always well stocked with Firstleaf. The company works with an impressive array of wine producers to deliver members award-winning wines at a lower price. We’ve tried the service and were impressed with the selection of bottles, which were accompanied by thorough tasting cards.

One of the more versatile subscription boxes on the market, FabFitFun sets her up every season with products from name brands spanning nearly every category: fitness, beauty, style, home, wellness and more.

The holidays can be a stressful time. Less so with the gift of Headspace, an app that offers hundreds of guided meditations, mindfulness tools, soothing soundscapes and pro tips on relaxing and unwinding. Score a yearly subscription (for them or for you) for less than $5 a month.

Dense historical fiction, award-winning biographies, fantasy smut — whatever they’re into, there’s an audiobook for them on Audible. A subscription allows them to score access to a massive library of best-selling books and top podcasts straight from their phone.

Give the gift of the open ocean with Boatsetter, an Airbnb-style boat rental service that offers a host of vessels — and a veteran captain to chauffeur you around — that range from dinghies to yachts.

A ClassPass membership is a top-tier gift. The range of options available on the platform makes it a thoughtful present for any person who enjoys a workout class, wellness activity or even deep-tissue massage.

The original book subscription service allows them to choose from five to seven thoughtfully curated new hardcover books (or audiobooks) each month. Just select, read and repeat.



Ah, yes, the universal gift. Whether it’s beer, wine or spirits, ReserveBar delivers alcohol directly to your recipient’s door. All you have to do is enter their address and browse thousands of available gifts, from Cabernet to Champagne to Coors. Done and done.

Ever wish you could gift your favorite hometown delicacy? Now you can, whether you’re still in the area or not. Goldbelly is a service that lets you deliver food, even if it’s thousands of miles away, meaning you can support local restaurants and give someone their (or your) favorite food at the same time.

Cameo gives you the chance to gift something a bit more intimate than a pair of socks. The service allows you to request personalized messages to your giftee from their favorite stars in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages. Rates and availability differ depending on the personality in question, but we’re positive you can easily track down someone they love.

Soothe doesn’t offer some revolutionary new massage (sorry to those interested in gifting experimental shiatsu), but rather brings tried-and-true comfort straight to your recipient’s door. Offering massages in the luxury of your own home, Soothe allows you to give the gift of a trained, vetted and background-checked professional masseuse, without all the uncomfortable surroundings.

If you somehow missed the MasterClass craze, the platform offers lessons on a whole variety of topics, ranging from cooking to astrophysics, led by leaders in the field. Courses vary in length and number of classes, but the attention to detail, coupled with an easy-to-follow lesson plan, makes this the perfect gift for that forever student.

You simply buy the Sugarwish experience, then your recipient gets to pick from a whole selection of candy, cookies, snacks, coffee or even dog treats.

Meet your guide The Editors Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing. More from The Editors »