The 25 Best Products of 2025
From sound systems to movie merch, over two dozen of the most impressive drops of the year
Here at The Goods, you won’t find us rounding up meme-able cultural moments or awards-circuit films as 2025 comes to a close. (We’ll leave that to the pros….er, our colleagues.) What we can and will offer you, however, is the sum total of our year, a year spent obsessing over anything and everything…well, anything and everything product-related.
We’ve spent the better part of 12 months immersed in the latest and greatest releases as or before they hit shelves (or e-commerce sites), meticulously procuring and testing hundreds of items: digital cameras, running shoes, espresso machines, shaggy sweaters and all other manner of product. Now, we offer you the ultimate fruits of our labor: the 25 best products of 2025.
We’ve committed to this annual undertaking not because it means scoring a coveted drop before it launches or being propositioned with the occasional freebie, but because we want to continue to deliver quality product journalism on all the biggest, best and most important releases across the space — and because, as cynics, we’re fairly resolute in our stance that a ton of stuff is junk. You need someone you can trust to deliver accurate, in-depth news and insights on whether the purchase you’re considering is actually worth your hard-earned dollars.
Below, you’ll find more than two dozen items hand-selected by our team of editors, spanning collab bedding to multi-thousand-dollar watches to impossibly cool speaker systems. Each has earned a spot on this list for a reason: aesthetic dominance, functional superiority, total idiosyncrasy. Read on for the 25 best products of 2025.
After a few years of Adi-domination, Nike has returned (under new leadership) with a banner 2025, returning to a dual-pronged playbook of innovative technology and deep nostalgia for one of their more prolific years in recent memory. Even among the many standouts — the revival of the T90 is an honorable mention here — the return of the iconic Moon Shoe in partnership with French luxury label Jacquemus is unequivocally the best sneaker release this year; the torpedo silhouette is timeless yet trending, and the new, elevated detailing deliver a deceptively durable end product. (They even got the Elordi co-sign.) You won’t find a better sneaker. — Paolo Sandoval, Style Editor
Your new favorite beach chair dropped in 2025, thanks to Yeti. It’s flexible and easy to transport, coming in at just under 12 lbs. It’s built with a flexible fabric that’s breathable and can support up to 350 pounds and features a shoulder strap and a necessary cup holder for your beveragino. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor
How do you improve on the most recognizable sunglasses on the planet? For starters, you appoint A$AP Rocky as your creative director. The multi-hyphenate rapper-style icon took charge or Ray-Ban early this year, and the subsequent collections have been revolutionary; featuring all-black frames, gold detailing and “ultra-black” lenses, his inaugural “Blacked Out” capsule remains top of mind for fans and fashion savants alike. — PS
For a furniture superstore, IKEA sure knows how to make a CPG splash. Concepted by Scandi designer Gustaf Westman, the viral Meatball Tray, a tongue-in-cheek accompaniment to the brand’s cult-favorite Swedish delicacies, was not only one of the savvier marketing moves of 2025, but a legitimately thoughtful product, so long as you enjoy rolled, meaty goodness. — PS
Founded in 2024, Mount to Coast’s pitch is as simple as it is refreshing: offer a relentless running shoe. Their H1 model, a hybrid road-to-trail trainer, is a stellar reminder that, in a world of flashy branding and over-designed performance, the best running shoes often focus on the fundamentals: supportive cushioning, a lock-down fit and the durability to endure hundreds of miles. — PS
July has pioneered the first suitcase with built-in tracking (compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub), so she’ll never have to worry about lost luggage again. — LM
The Theragun Mini Plus may be pint-sized, but don’t think that means it doesn’t still pack a powerful recovery punch. Revamped this year, the massage gun is the only travel-sized Theragun enhanced with heat, combining percussive therapy with consistent, soothing heat up to 131°F. As someone who had an annoying bout with sciatica at the end of this year, Therabody’s new-and-improved heated mini was a lifesaver. — LM
If the Switch was a revelation, the Switch 2 is a…miracle? Nearly a decade after the original (and beloved) model launched, Nintendo’s console reboot — featuring a larger display, improved ergonomics and perhaps most importantly, a full processing and hardware rehaul — has improved on an already excellent formula, and remains one of the premier gaming. devices for all ages. — PS
Any number of watch releases could’ve made this list — the Rolex Land Dweller, Cartier’s continued success with the Tank, the latest Audemars Piguet and so many more — but it’s the return of Urban Jürgensen that stood out as a compelling cases study of legacy, craftsmanship and the general state of the luxury timepiece market. Make no mistake, it isn’t just the story that’s captivating — the double wheel, perpetual calendar moon phase UJ-3 is a rarified work of art. — PS
Is it a bit of a cheat to call a 1985 turntable the best HiFi release of 2025. Perhaps, but that won’t stop me. As part of their ongoing Recreated Classics series, revered audio brand Bang & Olufsen rereleased an all-time classic in the Beosystem 3000c, a restored and updated version of the ’80-era Beogram 3000. The recreation features the classic design with some very modern upgrades, including the wireless-compatible Beolab 8 speakers and a solid walnut back cover. Unfortunately, only 100 exist (all numbered) and retail for a whopping $30,000. — PS
Known for its non-stick cookware, Caraway released a trove of various housewares this year, including an extremely sharp-looking barware set, glass storage containers and these hard-wearing butcher blocks. There’s nothing quite like a fresh block of wood to present in the middle of your kitchen. Chopping away on a butcher block of any description leads to a more satisfying meal prep experience, no doubt. Plus, these can be used not only for the messy mise en plase, but can be easily flipped over and used as a serving board for your delicacies. These are crafted out of either maple or walnut wood, depending on the look you’re going for. — LM
For the matcha-lover, Fellow’s new system is an exquisite countertop appliance that’ll make the perfect cup every time, complete with a ceramic bowl, whisk and whisk stand, spoon and a clean-looking tray to keep it all organized. — LM
Not your father’s cologne, Snif’s male-centric fragrance brand, Notewrks, which launched early December, wants to bring affordable, fine scents to every kind of modern man. It’s the company’s biggest extension yet, and one primarily focused on the male consumer, specializing in masculine-leaning, high-quality cologne all under $100. Launced with three scents — Clean Getaway, Sunny is a Feeling and Room for Dessert — the brand’s fragrances are built like a playlist and are aligned with a specific music genre to help get you into the mood. (You can even scan a QR code on the box and listen to a Spotify playlist for each scent.) — LM
Feeling happy? Go to Chili’s. Feeling sad? Go to Chili’s. Feeling like moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans? Head to fucking Chili’s. Now you can do so in some brand-approved cowboy boots. In July, famed boot maker Tecovas partnered with the roadside culinary giant to bless us with red hot chili Booth Boots. Included in the collection is a red Chili’s belt so you can rock that famous shade on multiple parts of your body. — LM
The best products are the ones I instantly want to use all the time, which feels rare enough to come across. Such was the case with HigherDose‘s new Full Body Red Light Mat, which came out at the beginning of September. Flip through 20 to 60-minute sessions to energize, restore or completely reset. The combination red light and infrared feels divine, and I use it for anything from naps to the deepest sleeps of my life. As my very cells rejuvenate, I have to remind myself it’s only recommended to use three to five times a week—I look forward to every use. — Shelby Slauer, Editorial Assistant
The Shaggy Dog Sweater from prep bastion J.Press is a seminal piece of menswear, and who better to make it over 2025 than NYC-based Alex Mill. This fall release — available in roughly half-a-dozen colors — uses the same brushed Shetland wool as the classic sweater, but introduces a slightly roomier fit that the OG, along with a palette you’re more likely to see at yoga than at Yale. — PS
Leica’s cameras are legendary for their unparalleled quality and jaw-dropping price point, and the brand addded to that legacy with their 2025 release of the SL3 Reporter, a heavy-duty version of their full-frame mirrorless. Created for high-impact environments, the special-edition version toughens up the 60-megapixel sensor with a scratch resistant shell and Aramid grip for one of the most robust and technically proficient cameras ever created. — PS
A will they, won’t they collab decades in the making, there’s as much intrigue in the lore behind Apple x Issey Miyake as their is in the actual product, a one piece, rib-knit pouch pocket specifically designed for your iPhone. It’s a super neat piece of textile construction and a designer flex, and moreso, a further connector to the past, present and future of Job’s design-obsessed brainchild. — PS
If you’re tired of watch collabs, we get it. Who wants a co-branded dial when you could just get…a good-looking design? Thankfully, Weiss Watch Company took an organic approach to the timepiece partnership this year, releasing a super limited-edition model with Tyler Childers to celebrate his new album Snipe Hunter — not because it would make headlines, but because Childers has been a fan of the American watch company since 2020. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor
California-based coffee machine company AnZa set out on a mission to create an experience that married design with a good cup of joe. They designed their first brutalist-inspired coffee machine in 2017 and launched it via Kickstarter. Ever since, they’ve dedicated their time to annually refining their craft and making this machine the best it can be. Their latest model, the AnZa R2 features a grainier concrete exterior, sleek ceramic knobs and stainless steel finishes. It’s a machine that will not only greet you with great espresso in the morning, but can act as a piece of art in your home. — Hanna Agro, Social Editor
We’ve raved about the Oura ring before and just ahead of this year the wellness brand launched their Oura Ring 4. The latest ring in their collection features updated technology like smart sensing, which feeds you back a more comprehensive version of your biodata. Plus, the physical design is sleeker, making it easier to sport day and night. — HA
When it comes to denim, “Levi’s” and “Japanese-made” rank high for word association, so it came as little surpirse when the former introduced their new Blue Tab collection this year, a premium capsule of craft-focused, made-in-Japan jeans that uses custom-designed denim and generally leans into the eastern-inspired “City Boy” aesthetic. — PS
A spiritual successor to last year’s breakout digital camera, the Camp Snap CS-8 iterates on the faux-analog formula with a new Super 8-style video camera, complete with authentic trigger, physical zoom buttons and aspect ratio adjusters for the perfect IG clip. — PS
As someone obsessed with phone chargers, I admit I’ve never seen anything like the Swippitt, a toaster-like device that swaps in fully-powered batteries to your phone case in two seconds. The hub holds five batteries, and while you’ll need a proprietary case to use Swippitt (and an iPhone), it seems ideal for large groups of people who want a simple power-up solution for their phone. — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor
Some products sell function. Some sell craftsmanship, or luxury, or exclusivity. The Marty Supreme jacket, produced by Nahmias? It sells permission to dream big. There has been no more coveted, or discussed clothing release this calendar year; love it or hate it, it’s a release that has eclipsed apparel to become not just one of the defining items of 2025, but one of the defining cultural moments, too. I just wish they were actually made by Supreme. — PS