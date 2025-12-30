The 25 Best Products of 2025

The best products are the ones I instantly want to use all the time, which feels rare enough to come across. Such was the case with HigherDose‘s new Full Body Red Light Mat, which came out at the beginning of September. Flip through 20 to 60-minute sessions to energize, restore or completely reset. The combination red light and infrared feels divine, and I use it for anything from naps to the deepest sleeps of my life. As my very cells rejuvenate, I have to remind myself it’s only recommended to use three to five times a week—I look forward to every use. — Shelby Slauer, Editorial Assistant