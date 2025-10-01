Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Nike x Jacquemus Shoot for the Moon

The Swoosh's first waffle-sole sneaker is finally getting a reissue

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 1, 2025 2:41 pm EDT
NIke Moon Shoe
Nike is relaunching the iconic Moon Shoe, with a little help from Jacquemus.
Nike

In 1975, Nike released the Waffle Trainer, and the sports world — from both a performance and marketing perspective — was forever changed

Perhaps lesser known, however, is the story of the Moon Shoe, a Nike prototype released that debuted three years earlier, at the 1972 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials; the sneaker, hand-built by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, was the first to utilize the traction grid pattern outsole that would feature on the waffle trainer and become one of the most impactful pieces of sports technology ever created. 

Now, after 50 years, the original silo is finally getting a proper reissue, with the help of French label Jacquemus. The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe is officially returning to shelves in nearly the same form as when it originally launched.

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe
Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe
Learn More : $180
Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe
Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe
Learn More : $180

Releasing in three colorways, an “Off Noir,” “University Red” and “Alabaster” exclusive to Jacquemus, the collaboration utilizes the same ’70s-style racer silhouette and minor modern retouches — namely, an updated ruched nylon upper and Nike Grind outsole — for a blend of heritage and innovation distinct to one of Nike’s most iconic styles.

“I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution. I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemus way.” eponymous designer Simon Porte Jacquemus said in a statement from the brand.

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe
The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe is relaunching in three colorways: a black, red and exclusive cream.
Nike

Nike’s retro release is perfectly timed with the general surge in interest in “torpedo” sneakers, as consumers embrace slimmer, paired back styles over the footy-inspired shoes that have dominated the sneaker market in recent years.

The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe retails for $180; the sneaker launched Sept. 29 at Jacquemus and will be available to purchase via Nike’s SNKRS program on Oct. 6 at 10 EST.

More Like This

A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Shopbop sale
Want an Extra 25% Off Lightweight Layers? Check Out the Shopbop Sale.
Menswear Drops
13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week
collage of nike sneakers
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.
I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.
collage of nike sneakers
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.
I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.
collage of nike sneakers
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Filson x Wrangler

Does It Get Any More Rugged Than Filson x Wrangler?

NIke Moon Shoe

Nike x Jacquemus Shoot for the Moon

A collage of fall style pieces.

Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women

Shopbop sale

Want an Extra 25% Off Lightweight Layers? Check Out the Shopbop Sale.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

Menswear Drops

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week