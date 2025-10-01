Nike x Jacquemus Shoot for the Moon

In 1975, Nike released the Waffle Trainer, and the sports world — from both a performance and marketing perspective — was forever changed.

Perhaps lesser known, however, is the story of the Moon Shoe, a Nike prototype released that debuted three years earlier, at the 1972 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials; the sneaker, hand-built by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, was the first to utilize the traction grid pattern outsole that would feature on the waffle trainer and become one of the most impactful pieces of sports technology ever created.

Now, after 50 years, the original silo is finally getting a proper reissue, with the help of French label Jacquemus. The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe is officially returning to shelves in nearly the same form as when it originally launched.

Releasing in three colorways, an “Off Noir,” “University Red” and “Alabaster” exclusive to Jacquemus, the collaboration utilizes the same ’70s-style racer silhouette and minor modern retouches — namely, an updated ruched nylon upper and Nike Grind outsole — for a blend of heritage and innovation distinct to one of Nike’s most iconic styles.

“I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution. I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemus way.” eponymous designer Simon Porte Jacquemus said in a statement from the brand.

The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe is relaunching in three colorways: a black, red and exclusive cream. Nike

Nike’s retro release is perfectly timed with the general surge in interest in “torpedo” sneakers, as consumers embrace slimmer, paired back styles over the footy-inspired shoes that have dominated the sneaker market in recent years.

The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe retails for $180; the sneaker launched Sept. 29 at Jacquemus and will be available to purchase via Nike’s SNKRS program on Oct. 6 at 10 EST.