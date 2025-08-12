Leisure > Watches

The New “Flex” Among Musicians Is an Affordable American Watch

On his new album, Tyler Childers opens with a shoutout to Nashville’s Weiss Watch Company

By Alex Lauer
August 12, 2025 2:25 pm EDT
Tyler Childers wearing a 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch from Weiss Watch Company in 2020
Tyler Childers has been wearing a field watch from American brand Weiss for the last few years.
Brian Stansfield

If rap’s chart-toppers from the last two decades are to be believed, the most covetable watches are those from luxury Swiss brands. Take J. Cole’s “Mr. Nice Watch” from 2011: on it, Jay-Z mentions Hublot, Audemars Piguet and Rolex in just one verse. Even musicians outside the hip-hop genre support this flex. Last year, well-known watch nerd John Mayer collaborated with Audemars on an $180,000 timepiece

A new era for watch flexing may be dawning, kicked off by the most unlikely of musicians: Tyler Childers. On “Eatin’ Big Time,” the first song off the country artist’s latest record, Snipe Hunter, the 34-year-old sings about his own precious timepiece — not some bejeweled wristwear that costs as much as a house, but a modest $1,200 field watch made by American watchmaker Weiss Watch Company. 

“Keep my time on my Weiss / Ya goddamn right I’m flexin’ / ‘Cause a thousand-dollar watch is fine enough flex for me,” he sings. “Have you ever got to hold and blow a thousand fucking dollars? It runs for 40 hours and then it winds itself to sleep.” 

The State of American Manufacturing, According to 10 Companies
The State of American Manufacturing, According to 10 Companies
 What’s the reality like for U.S. brands making blankets, furniture, cookware and watches? We asked them.

For Childers, a Kentucky native whose music is intimately tied to his Appalachian upbringing, the choice to don a watch from Weiss is a no-brainer. Founded by Cameron Weiss in 2013, the brand is focused on reviving the art of mechanical watchmaking in the United States through the vessel of a humble, unadorned field watch. (Weiss watches include American and Swiss parts, but they’re inching closer to fully domestic production.)

“As a trained watchmaker and father, American manufacturing is important to me, and I believe in preserving the lost art of watchmaking,” Cameron told us in June. “I am not cutting corners, and I am doing the work piece by piece to create a legacy that outlasts me.”

This isn’t the first time Weiss, which was founded in Los Angeles but is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, has been touted by musicians. In 2023, the brand released a limited-edition timepiece with country artist Chase Rice. Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead has also been a fan for years. But it’s the first time they’ve been name-checked in a song, and ostensibly the first time their watches have been showcased in a music video, too. (It’s not totally clear, but Childers’s Weiss appears to be placed on the table in the video for “Eatin’ Big Time” at 2:50 and shown on his wrist at 3:03.)

A 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch from Weiss Watch Company worn by country artist Tyler Childers
Childers wearing the 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch from Weiss
Brian Stansfield

According to the company, Childers bought a 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch with a latte dial from them back in 2020. That would explain the “thousand-dollar” line. On Weiss’s website, the available watches run from $2,700 to $3,400, a significant jump from five years ago when they were selling for a little more than $1,000. The price hike is partly because of inflation, of course, but as Cameron told us, new tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump are leading to increased costs for both materials and the highly specialized equipment needed for manufacturing watch parts here in the United States.

If you prefer to flex like Tyler instead of John Mayer, consider picking up the Weiss 38mm Automatic Standard Issue Field Watch if you dig the latte-colored dial, or the 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch if you prefer the larger size, running seconds subdial and manual-wind movement. Either way, they both run for (over) 40 hours.

More Like This

Tyler Childers and Billy Strings
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July 2025
See/Hear August 2025
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for August 2025
A photo of some of InsideHook's favorite American-made products, including an axe, boots, cast iron skillet, jeans, cooler and knives
The 100 Best American-Made Products

Culture > Music
Leisure > Watches
Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he's covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tourists crowd a beach in Barcelona
Can We Finally Admit Summer Is the Worst Time to Travel?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
Downtown Los Angeles seen at dusk. It's one of the Big Four American cities, according to a recent internet debate.
What Are the Big Four American Cities, Really?
a hotel lobby and check-in desk
Hotel Check-In/Check-Out Times Are B*llshit
Five of the best body washes for men, from Flamingo Estate, Malin+Goetz, Salt & Stone, Saltair and Sachajuan
Our 11 Favorite Body Washes, From Mainstream Brands to Indie Standouts
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

Three vintage Heuer chronographs, part of our guide of watches collectors should know

12 Vintage Heuer Chronographs Every Collector Should Know

Tyler Childers wearing a 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch from Weiss Watch Company in 2020

The New “Flex” Among Musicians Is an Affordable American Watch

The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Miramar, a blue ceramic watch made in collaboration with Pantone

IWC Teamed Up With Pantone to Perfect the Summer Watch

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/

Seconde/Seconde/ x Timex’s Latest Releases Are the Best Kind of Dupe

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week