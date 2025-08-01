The 10 Best Watches of July

A watch made especially for detailing high-end cars might sound like an ultra-specific use case — but hey, so is wearing a mechanical watch in the age of the smartphone! The new Nodus Sentinel is engineered specifically to avoid scratching your precious roadster: Designed in collaboration with automotive detailing company AMMO NYC, it features a 41mm stainless steel case with a left-hand crown orientation (all the better to keep it out of the way of an expensive, coach-made body), as well as an impact-resistant, soft thermoplastic bezel. An acrylic crystal keeps the watch lightweight, while the automatic, Swiss-made La Joux-Perret G101 provides 68 hours of power reserve.