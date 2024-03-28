Leisure > Watches

The Three-Watch Collection

In which we build three three-watch collections, each costing less than $5,000.

By Oren Hartov
March 28, 2024 9:51 am
Left to right: Cartier Tank Must, NOMOS Club and Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V
Left to right: Cartier Tank Must, NOMOS Club and Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V
Mayors, NOMOS Glashütte and Amazon

The idea of the three-watch collection has become somewhat of a trope over the past 10 years — in no small part because as the watch collecting hobby has ballooned in popularity, so has the notion that one needs to own, well, lots of watches. Of course, this isn’t true — not anymore than one needs to own, say, multiple wallets, or multiple pairs of boots. But there’s something to be said for having an everyday watch that’s a bit more robust, and then something a bit more elegant for those few times when you throw on a suit or a tuxedo. And if you truly take an interest in watches, then heck — it’s certainly no cardinal sin to own more than one. And if you collect them? Forget it — you probably don’t need to be reading this!

In considering a three-watch collection — which, to be fair, is based upon a more or less random numerical constraint — it’s sometimes helpful to put financial guardrails around the consideration. In this particular case, we’re going to be working with $5,000, which, though a considerable amount of money to plenty of folks, will by necessity force us to leave out much of the typical “luxury” fare. (We’ll consider these higher price brackets later on down the line in another entry.) This presents a unique thought experiment, as it limits our choices large to microbrands; mass-market, widely available brands; and the lower-to-mid-tier brands from some of the major luxury groups.

Then, we have to consider watch categories. We believe that one watch should always be appropriate for those rarer instances of formalwear, so one category we include will be Dress Watches. Then, we’re going to add in a Tool Watch category — something you can really beat the crap out of while swimming, hiking, etc. Finally, we’re including a much more arbitrary Everyday Watch category, which doesn’t have strict idiomatic bounds, but includes things that could conceivably be worn on a daily basis without being too sporty or too dressy.

Of course, the watches we’ve included are merely timepieces that we personally think are cool. There are hundreds — if not thousands — of other choices that are just as legitimate, and that fulfill the brief in each category just as well. When you’re done reading through our suggestions, try putting together your own theoretical Three-Watch Collection for $5,000. (Just don’t scream at us on Instagram if your significant other refuses to speak to you after you drop several thousand dollars at your local authorized dealer. We included the word “theoretical” for a reason!) 

Collection 1

Dress Watch: Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto
Dress Watch: Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto

While many would make the claim that a classic dress watch should be hand-wound to maintain thinness, this 9.8mm automatic model from Hamilton is thin enough to do the trick. Housed in a 38mm steel case and featuring a beautiful salmon dial with a date display, one could make the argument that it’s more “everyday” in its design remit — but throw it on with a suit and we think you’ll find that it oozes quiet, understated elegance. (Just swap out that brown strap for a black one if you try this with a black tuxedo!)

Diameter: 38mm

Movement: ETA 2892-A2

Water Resistance: 50m

Price: $895

Hamilton : $895
Tool Watch: Marathon Steel Navigator on 3-Piece Rubber Strap Kit
Tool Watch: Marathon Steel Navigator on 3-Piece Rubber Strap Kit

In reimagining its beloved Navigator in steel, Marathon actually harkened back to old models from its own catalog dating to the 1980s. Available with or without a date and on various types of straps, we’d recommend the version with the brand’s 3-Piece Rubber Strap Kit. Once secured safely to your wrist, this field watch with its heavy-duty quartz movement can easily do double duty as a basic diver — though its real selling points are its 12-hour bezel for tracking a second time zone, and its highly legible dial with tritium tube illumination.

Diameter: 41mm

Movement: ETA F06.412 HeavyDrive-PreciDrive Quartz

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $920

Marathon : $920
Everyday Watch: Longines Spirit Zulu Time 39mm
Everyday Watch: Longines Spirit Zulu Time 39mm

Everyone and their mother has been offering a “flyer” GMT equipped with an independently adjustable local hour hand lately, but this entrant from Swiss brand Longines has the good looks, the specs, and the availability to make it a winner. With its matching steel bracelet, black dial, black 24-hour GMT bezel, and blue-tipped GMT hand, the Black version is incredibly versatile for everyday wear. Wear it to the office, take it on the road — it’s even got 100m of water resistance, so there’s no need to baby it.

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: Longines L844.4 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $3,150

Longines : $3,150

More Reviews

10 Excellent Titanium Watches
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
 Lightweight and high-tech, you’ll barely feel one of these on your wrist.

Collection 2

Dress Watch: Timex Marlin
Dress Watch: Timex Marlin

Let’s say you very rarely throw on a suit, let alone a tuxedo, and thus perhaps you don’t care to spend too much hard-earned cash on a dress watch. In that case, the Timex Marlin is a fine option: Housed in a 34mm steel case and modeled on a vintage timepiece, it features a hand-wound movement and a simple black leather strap. Another selling point? Its attractive silver sunray dial with stylized Arabic numerals and a simple, black sword handset. It may not be finely made Swiss haute horlogerie, but in the looks department, it absolutely kills.

Diameter: 34mm

Movement: Hand-wound 

Water Resistance: 30m

Price: $209

Timex : $209
Tool Watch: Zodiac Super Sea Wolf ZO9266
Tool Watch: Zodiac Super Sea Wolf ZO9266

This colorful diver from Zodiac might be the most fun you can have in tool watches for under $2,000. Inspired by the brand’s playful models from the 1960s and 1970s, the Super Sea Wolf ref. ZO9266 combines a 40mm steel cae with a dark blue dial, a matching blue dive bezel, and bright orange, white, and pale yellow accents. With its Jubilee-style bracelet, 200m of water resistance, and great looks, it’s perhaps the ideal vacation watch. (Just don’t be surprised if your significant other wants to borrow it.)

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: STP 3-13 automatic 

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $1,695

Zodiac : $1,695
Everyday Watch: TAG Heuer Carrera Date
Everyday Watch: TAG Heuer Carrera Date

The three-hander version of TAG Heuer’s famous racing chronograph, the Carrera Date on leather is the perfect everyday companion. Measuring 39mm in stainless steel and powered by the brand’s automatic Calibre 5 movement — which is visible via a sapphire caseback — it features a silver sunray dial (though it also comes in blue) and comes paired to a black leather two-piece strap. Conservative and good-looking, it’s the type of watch your kid will be more than happy to take off your hands one day.

Diameter: 39mm

Movement: TAG Heuer Calibre 5 automatic 

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $3,050

TAG Heuer : $3,050

Collection 3

Dress Watch: Cartier Tank Must
Dress Watch: Cartier Tank Must

If having a knockout dress watch is important to you, then why not go right to the source and nab yourself the prototypical model — the Cartier Tank. Although you can’t get yourself a precious-metal version within our $5,000 constraints, you can certainly snag a Tank Must, which runs on a high-autonomy quartz movement. With its blue cabochon crown and Roman numeral dial, the affordable entry in the Tank lineup packs most of the punch of its more expensive siblings at a fraction of the cost.

Diameter: 22mm

Movement: Cartier High-Autonomy Quartz 

Water Resistance: 30m

Price: $3,300

Cartier : $3,300
Tool Watch: Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V
Tool Watch: Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V

If you can squeeze more utility out of a less expensive watch than the G-Shock 6900 series — we want to hear about it! There’s a reason this baby is relied upon by soldiers all around the world: Its body is shock resistant, highly water resistant, and stealthy, while the included rubber strap is comfortable and wicks away sweat. Add in a host of alarms, timers, and all sorts of stopwatches, and you’ve got yourself a winning formula for the perfect modern tool watch. 

Diameter: 53.2mm

Movement: Digital 

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $54

Casio : $54
Everyday Watch: NOMOS Club 
Everyday Watch: NOMOS Club 

The NOMOS Club remains, some years after its debut, a fan favorite amongst horology nerds for its good looks, Bauhaus-inspired design, and hand-wound, in-house movement. At 36mm, it’s the perfect size for an everyday piece, with a beautiful Horween leather strap that pulls at the colorful details with its silvered dial. At just 8.2mm thick, it wears like a dream, while 100m of water resistance means you don’t have to worry about the occasional splash or walk in the rain.

Diameter: 36mm

Movement: NOMOS Alpha hand-wound 

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $1,500

NOMOS Glashütte : $1,500

More Like This

Raymond Weil Toccata; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso; Breguet Classique
The Understated Elegance of Slim Dress Watches
Three of the best Citizen watches, including the Promaster Automatic “Fujitsubo” Diver, NJ015 “Tsuyosa” Automatic and Attesa
The Best of Citizen: 5 Watches to Own, From the Promaster Diver to the Colorful “Tsuyosa”
Luminox Automatic Sport Timer Bronze; Grand Seiko SBGW301; Breitling Superocean Heritage ‘57 Highlands
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Black Watch on bicycles
Did the Era of Modern Watches Begin in World War I?

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

Most Popular

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win a Vintage TAG Heuer Watch

If you’re looking for an elegant classic, you can’t do much better than TAG Heuer’s Autavia Calibre 5. That’s why we’re teaming up with our friends at Blazer to give one away. One lucky winner will receive the pre-owned watch, which is valued at $2,700. Sign up today to join sweeps like these!

More Watches, Right This Way

Left to right: Cartier Tank Must, NOMOS Club and Casio G-Shock DW6900-1V

The Three-Watch Collection

Watches from Swatch, Hamilton, Rolex, Omega, Tissot, Mondaine, Marathon and NOMOS Glashütte

The Best White-Dial Watches Work All Year Round

Hamilton Ventura XXL Bright Dune Limited Edition and Venture Edge Dune Limited Edition

Hamilton Designed a Special Prop Watch for “Dune: Part Two” 

From Left to Right: Unimatic Modello Cinque U5S-A, Tissot PR516 and Grand Seiko SBGH343

The Best Watches of February 2024

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

A man taking a VO2 max test on a treadmill. Here's why you should take one even if you're not an elite athlete.

What It’s Like to Take a VO2 Max Test (and Why You Should)

Spoiler alert: they aren't going away any time soon.

Why Do We Even Need Physical, Stamped Passports?

Super-agent Hughes Norton was a force in the golf world

Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All

clothes hanging and clothes folded in center, wooden floors, window facing street

The Ultimate Guide to Shopping in NYC’s SoHo Neighborhood