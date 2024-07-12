Rolex has a longstanding seven-decade connection with sailing (hello, Yacht-Master!). So it’s no surprise that the leading name in luxury watches is also at the forefront of the sport’s progression and innovation. Since SailGP’s inception in 2019, Rolex has been a global presenting partner and the official timepiece of the dynamic racing league. With intense 15-minute races between national teams held at various prestigious sailing venues worldwide, SailGP combines state-of-the-art technology with traditional sailing. This format of short, intense races crewed by top male and female athletes highlights the skill, prowess and vigor required for the sport. The ongoing partnership underscores Rolex’s commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with the excitement of high-performance sailing while showcasing elite talent from around the globe.

SailGP, founded by Larry Ellison from Oracle and champion yachtsman Russell Couts, features F50 foiling catamarans equipped with 1,200 sensors, providing real-time data accessible to all teams. This data-driven approach is unprecedented as it levels the playing field and allows all teams to refine their strategies with second-by-second dynamics as they race. Technology marries traditional sailing as interpreting and implementing this data within their teams is crucial, emphasizing the human element of the sport. SailGP operates on a points-based system, with teams collecting points race after race, with the most determining the top three teams that will race in a winner-take-all final. The league consists of 10 national teams competing on identical, wing-sailed F50 foiling catamarans reaching speeds of 50 knots, nearly 60 mph. In February 2024, a new 10-season partnership was announced between Rolex and SailGP, extending their collaboration through Season 13.

Donning Rolex sails, the Australian team claimed victory in the SailGP championship. SailGP

SailGP’s dedication to sustainability and creating career pathways for women and young sailors aligns with Rolex’s vision for the sport, making it a platform and partnership for positive change. And it does indeed attract top talent, including Olympic athletes like Hannah Mills, a Rolex Testimonee and strategist for team Great Britain, and Tom Slingsby, the driver and CEO of the Australian team. Under Slingsby’s leadership, the Australian team won the SailGP Championship in Seasons 1 to 3, and Slingsby was awarded a Rolex-YachtMaster 42 in Titanium at the conclusion of Season 3. The league races at 12 locations worldwide, and just this month, SailGP and Rolex announced the first-ever Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix, set to take place on the waters of Lake Geneva on September 20-21, 2025. The current season will conclude this weekend, with the winner-takes-all Grand Final in San Francisco on July 13-14.