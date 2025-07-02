Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Greetings, fellow watch nerds! Summer is officially in full swing, but that doesn’t mean we’re limited to dive watches around here. In fact, if you take a gander at the month’s best new releases, you’ll undoubtedly notice a wide variety of fare.

There’s a ‘70s-inspired, sub-$300 Timex, a Bulgari stone-dialed dress watch, a vintage-esque Zenith chronograph and, yes, the occasional dive watch or two. But the month’s prevailing theme seems to be variety, with respect to both watch type and price. (BTW: If you’d like to drop a cool $500K on a single watch, Biver has you covered.)

So strap on your Swatch, start your Yema chronograph and rock your Ressence: These are the best watches of June 2025.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Zenith’s El Primero helped usher in the era of automatic chronographs way back in 1969, and its A386 references remain particular fan favorites. The new Chronomaster Original ref. 03.3200.3600/52.C910 retains the A386’s 37mm profile and outfits it with a striking blue sunray dial that’s complemented by that model’s beloved tri-color, triple-register chronograph display. Unlike the A386 of nearly 60 years ago, however, this one boasts the brand’s cal. 3600 movement capable of timing down to 1/10th of a second. When activated, the central chronograph hand spins around the dial at a dizzying clip and can be read against a decimal scale on the dial rehaut. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Zenith El Primero cal. 3600 automatic Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $10,300

Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” In 2023, Tudor released the Black Bay 54, a nearly one-to-one take on one of the brand’s first dive watches, the ref. 7922 from 1954. Now, Rolex’s sister brand is debuting a fresh version of the BB 54 that diverts somewhat from the vintage-inspired formula. The new Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” swaps out the classic black bezel insert for one in mirror-polished steel with numerals in relief, adds a five-link Jubilee-style bracelet and offers an ice-blue dial with applied, luminous indices. In all other respects, this is the BB 54 we all know and love — automatic MT5400 movement, 200m of water resistance, excellent ergonomics, etc. — but the look is pure South Beach. Diameter: 37mm Movement: Tudor cal. MT5400 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $4350

Wren Diver 38 Seafoam Following upon the success of initial editions in 41mm, the new Wren Diver 38 Seafoam shrinks down the case size and offers a cool, summer-inspired colorway in a refreshing seafoam green. Housed in a comfortable 38mm skin diver-esque case with brushed and polished surfaces and no crown guards, it features a unidirectional dive bezel with a lumed, gray ceramic insert; a flat-link bracelet with polished chamfers and new microadjust clasp; the reliable ETA 2892 automatic movement (which is visible via a sapphire caseback); and a gradient sandwich dial in the aforementioned seafoam green. Best of all is it measures just 10.7mm thick while still offering 200m of water resistance. Diameter: 38mm Movement: ETA 2892 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $1595

Yema Yachtingraff Seconde/Seconde If you’re into vintage chronographs, you’ve no doubt encountered Yema’s nautically-themed Yachtingraf, a series of mechanical yacht timers from the 1960s and ‘70s. More recently, the brand has been reissuing these pieces as affordable tool watches powered by hybrid meca-quartz movements, the latest of which is a collab with seconde/seconde, a Paris-based watch modifier and artist. The Yachtingraff Seconde/Seconde, housed in a 38mm stainless steel case, features a riff on the rare “Croisiere” Yachtingraf with graffiti-like paint drip effects inspired by street art. Funky, fun and affordable, it’s the type of summer watch that commands a second look. Diameter: 38.5mm Movement: Seiko cal. VK63 meca-quartz Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $449

Nodus Canyon Forest Green by Matt Farah A collaboration with automotive journalist and collector Matt Farah, the Nodus Canyon is a time-only sports watch designed for driving the twisting canyon roads of Los Angeles county. Measuring 41mm in stainless steel with a matching multi-link bracelet, the new Forest Green edition — limited to 100 pieces — boasts a two-piece green fumé dial in glossy enamel with gold-toned appliqué indices and a matching sword handset. Powered by the La Joux-Perret G101 automatic and featuring 200m of water resistance, the watch is inspired by the green hills along Angeles Crest and is assembled and tested in LA, further adding to its American bona fides. Diameter: 41mm Movement: La Joux-Perret G101 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $1199

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef Based upon Franco-Croatian artist Ana Brecevic’s Coralium artwork — which depicts coral reefs using paper structures — the new Christopher Ward C60 Trident Reef watches offer a 200m diver in five colorful references, each of which comes in both 41mm and 44mm sizes. Utilizing a new “sandwich” construction method, the watch case consists of four pieces, one of which is a cool color-matched shroud that extends into the midcase and matches the bezel insert and dial background. A bright white rehaut and plenty of Super-LumiNova ensure legibility, while a choice of either a three-link steel Bader bracelet or a matching FKM Aquaflex strap ensures wearability in any situation. Diameter: 41mm/44mm Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $850 – $1035

Jaeger-LeCoultre Debuts New Polaris Chronograph Ocean Grey Recalling elements of the brand’s vintage tool watches, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris collection is a favorite of serious watchheads. The new Polaris Chronograph Ocean Grey, a 42mm stainless steel chronograph, features one of the more beautiful dials found on the market. Composed of 35 layers of lacquer featuring three different finishes, it provides significant depth and visual interest among its outer white and orange accents, applied indices, dual-register display and ample use of Super-LumiNova. Powered by the in-house Calibre 761 automatic movement and paired to a black rubber strap, it also boasts 100m of water resistance for a worry-free wearing experience. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre cal. 761 automatic Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $15100

Swatch SCUBAQUA Collection Swatch’s Bioceramic material — a fusion of zirconium oxide ceramic power and biosourced material derived from castor oil — is a unique plastic that fueled the success of the brand’s affordable MoonSwatch and Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collections. Now, that lightweight material is forming the basis of a new line of dive watches inspired by jellyfish. Measuring 44mm in diameter, the five references in the SCUBAQUA Collection pair transparent dials and midcases with matte white accents, 4 o’clock crowns, integrated rubber straps and rotating dive bezels. With their quartz movements, 100m of water resistance and $150 price point, they’re perfect for summertime or vacation use, while a wide variety of colors means there’s something for everyone. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $150

Timex Q Timex 1971 Velocity Timex’s back catalog is vast and full of cool vintage references. One of these recently formed the basis for the new Q Timex 1971 Velocity, a sweet, sub-$300 piece that should prove catnip to vintage watch hounds. Housed in a 36mm cushion-shaped case with brushed and polished surfaces and paired to a matching steel multi-link bracelet, it has a friction-fit bezel with a blue elapsed-time insert; a blue “racing” dial with crosshair motif and accents in orange and white; a date window at 3 o’clock; a speedometer needle-inspired seconds hand; and a reliable quartz movement. At this price, you may as well grab one for yourself and one for a fellow watch nerd. Diameter: 36mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $219

Biver Carillon Tourbillon Signature Series Two-Tone and Titanium Following half a century of work in the watch industry — including overseeing tremendous growth at Hublot and the revival of Blancpain — Jean-Claude Biver founded his own brand and released his first watches in 2023. Now, his eponymous firm is combining a sophisticated tourbillon with beautiful two-tone and titanium dials that conceal the complication completely. (Thankfully, a transparent caseback allows a view onto the beautifully-finished movement.) Inspired by the brand’s own Automatique collection, the solid dials feature faceted white gold hands, applied white gold hour indices and an applied white gold chemin de fer minute track around the periphery. If you have a cool half-milly burning a hole in your pocket, this could be the perfect piece for you. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Biver cal. JBC-001-B automatic Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $600775

Ressence TYPE 8 DE1 and DE2 Partnering with Munich-based sculptor and painter Daniel Engelberg, Ressence has released two limited-edition TYPE 8 watches that pair its signature ROCS display with Engelberg’s bold color choices and concentric circle-based art. Available in pink or turquoise, the TYPE 8 DE1 and DE2 offer the Antwerp-based firm’s wildly creative time display system with a convex Grade 5 titanium dial, a titanium case and both rubber and blue leather straps. A seamless melding of a mechanical movement with an innovative, rotating dial, the TYPE 8 is set via the caseback, making for a pared-back aesthetic and easy wearing experience that belies its horological sophistication. Diameter: 42.9mm Movement: Ressence ROCS 8 automatic Water Resistance: Splash resistant Buy Here : $22500

Bulgari Bulgari 50th Anniversary Back in 1975, Gianni Bulgari crafted a special watch as a gift for the firm’s top clients. Designed in imitation of an ancient Roman coin, it features a gold bezel with “BVLGARI” inscribed twice around its circumference. Its thin, stylized typography would drip down throughout the Bulgari watch catalog and influence other designs, including the award-winning Octo Finissimo series. Now, in celebration of 50 years of the Bulgari Bulgari, the brand is releasing four cool new editions across 26mm and 38mm case sizes. The latter, fitted with either a “Verde Alpi” green marble dial or deep blue “Blu Incanto” marble, features a yellow gold case and the Solotempo automatic cal. BVL 191 automatic movement with 42 hours of power reserve. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Bulgari Solotempo cal. BVL 191 automatic Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $17000