Damn. November came in hot this year.

In addition to limited-edition takes on Eastern Arabic-dial watches, watchmakers large and small dropped high-end releases to coincide with Dubai Watch Week, the ever-growing horological celebration that takes place every two years in the United Arab Emirates. Tudor, for its part, used the show to bring forth 36mm versions (and a new colorway) of its beloved Ranger field watch, while Laurent Ferrier used the fair’s backdrop to debut a beautiful new gold-beige colorway of its Classic Origin. Apart from DWW, other brands dropped all manner of cool collaborations and celebratory releases, such as a mashup from L.A. retailer Maxfield and Unimatic, and a new Vegas-themed version of TAG Heuer’s Monaco.

No matter how you slice it, November 2025 was one for the books. Check out some of our top picks below, and we’ll see you in December!

The Best Watches of November 2025

TAG Heuer Monaco Limited Edition The latest version of TAG Heuer’s Monaco chronograph takes inspiration from nighttime F1 races, particularly those taking place in the vibrant environment of Las Vegas. Crafted from black DLC-coated titanium, it features a wildly cool skeletonized dial whose componentry transitions from purple to deep blue. When combined with blue, green and purple applications of Super-LumiNova and a black rubber and embossed calfskin strap, the result is an exciting tool watch that completely transforms a horological classic into a modern piece of art. Diameter: 39mm

Movement: TAG Heuer cal. TH20-00 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $11,600

Blancpain Grande Double Sonnerie The new Blancpain Grande Double Sonnerie is the world’s first grande sonnerie wristwatch capable of playing two selectable melodies — sort of like the iPod Nano for the wrist, albeit much more expensive. (In case you were curious, the two melodies are a Westminster chime…or a special Blancpain composition by drummer Eric Singer from Kiss. Rad, bro!) And that’s not all: It’s also equipped with a minute repeater, a retrograde perpetual calendar, and a 4 Hz flying tourbillon. The brand’s most complicated wristwatch, it retails for a cool $2 million. Diameter: 47mm

Movement: Blancpain cal. 15GSQ hand-wound

Water Resistance: 10m Buy Here : $2,000,000

Laurent Ferrier Classic Origin Beige Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Laurent Ferrier’s eponymous brand, the Classic Origin Beige offers a fresh interpretation of its debut model with a 5N red-gold case paired to a handsome beige sector dial. In addition to boasting one of the most lovely case designs in modern dress watches, the Classic Origin is powered by Laurent Ferrier’s cal. LF116.01, a hand-wound movement with 80 hours of power reserve and rhodium-plated bridges. Measuring 40mm wide and 11.1mm tall, it’s a perfect dress watch for the modern collector. Diameter: 40mm

Movement: Laurent Ferrier cal. LF116.01 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 30m Buy Here : $53, 600

Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Aventurine Bremont’s Terra Nova Jumping Hour might’ve seemed like a significant departure from its tool watch origins when it dropped at this year’s Watches and Wonders, but there’s no denying that the new Aventurine execution is a thing of beauty. Housed in a frosted stainless steel cushion case, it features a deep blue aventurine dial polished to a bright finish and fitted with dual apertures for the minutes and hours discs. Clean and highly legible, this limited edition of just 50 pieces is proof of the British brand’s increasing horological versatility. Diameter: 40.5mm

Movement: Bremont cal. BC634 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $10,300

Tudor Ranger 36 Ever since the rebirth of the Tudor Ranger in 2022 as a modern 39mm reimagining of the 1960s tool watch classic, fans have been clamoring for a smaller version that hews closer to the original. Finally, the brand obliged, offering not only the black-dialed version in 36mm, but also a fresh “Dune white” dial in both 36mm and 39mm. Equipped with bulletproof, COSC-certified automatic manufacture movements and 100m of water resistance, both are available on either a stainless steel multi-link bracelet or Tudor’s excellent fabric strap. Diameter: 36mm

Movement: Tudor cal. MT5400 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $3,350 – $3,825

Unimatic x Maxfield Modello Tre ref. U3S-M Famed L.A. concept store Maxfield teamed up with beloved Italian microbrand Unimatic on a fresh, monochromatic version of the latter’s Modello Tre chronograph. Given reference number U3S-M, it features a black DLC-coated stainless steel case and matching bracelet paired to a black bezel and dial with a dual-register chronograph display. Powered by the automatic Sellita SW510 BH b movement with 62 hours of power reserve, it’s limited to just 30 pieces and available exclusively through Maxfield. Diameter: 40mm

Movement: Sellita cal. SW510 BH b automatic

Water Resistance: 300m Buy Here : $4,295

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Omega’s hardcore Seamaster Planet Ocean dive watch collection has been reimagined in a fourth generation that offers a modern case design with sharp angles and a wide variety of dial and bezel colors. Slimmed down to 42mm in diameter, each watch boasts 600m of water resistance, a fully graduated elapsed-time bezel, and a luminous dial with signature arrow-shaped handset. Powered by the brand’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912 automatic movement, it’s available on either a rubber strap or a steel multi-link bracelet. Diameter: 42mm

Movement: Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer cal. 8912 automatic

Water Resistance: 600m Buy Here : $8,600 – $9,500

Micromilspec Dualtimer Green If you’re on the hunt for a GMT watch but prefer something out of the ordinary, then the Dualtimer from Micromilspec might be just the ticket. Measuring 42mm in an asymmetric stainless steel case, it features a rotating, Super-LumiNova-infused ceramic bezel and a matching dial in a handsome green color with applied indices, a 24-hour hand, and a date window at 3 o’clock. Accompanied by one of four straps or bracelets and powered by an automatic Sellita “caller” movement, it’s perfect for someone who needs a watch that can keep up with a hard lifestyle. Diameter: 42mm

Movement: Sellita SW330-2 automatic

Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $1,995 – $2,035

Nomos Glashütte Tangente Gold Neomatik For someone in search of a modern dress watch that mixes contemporary movement technology with classic looks, Nomos offers three new solid-gold executions of its Tangente that check all the right boxes: You get a 35mm yellow-gold case with distinctive long lugs and a height of just 6.9mm, which is then paired to one of three Bauhaus-style dials in white-silver plating with blued steel hands; white silver plating with golden hands; or ruthenium with golden hands. Powered by the brand’s in-house, ultra-thin, automatic cal. DUW 3001, it looks like a million bucks — but lists for just $13,000. Diameter: 35mm

Movement: NOMOS cal. DUW 3001 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m Buy Here : $13,000

Hublot Big Bang Unico Blue Ceramic Caribbean Summer might be long over, but that hasn’t stopped Hublot from offering a fresh execution of its Big Bang Unico chronograph in sporty blue ceramic and a Caribbean-themed colorway. Measuring 44mm in a sky-blue shade with a darker blue bezel, its dial boasts a dual-register chronograph whose 9 o’clock running seconds register features a conch shell, while its 3 o’clock register combines a 60-minute totalizer with a small date window. Powered by an automatic movement and paired to a blue rubber strap, its 100m of water resistance makes it an optimal pairing for a sunny beach vacation. Diameter: 44mm

Movement: Hublot cal. HUB1280 Unico 2 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $27,300

Benrus DTU Shield In honor of Veterans Day, Benrus issued a white-dial version of its DTU field watch, a contemporary take on the mil-spec pieces it made for the U.S. military in the 1960s. Upsized slightly and modernized from the original DTU-2A/P’s specs, it features a sandblasted 38mm stainless steel case with a screw-down crown, a double-domed sapphire crystal and 100m of water resistance. The handsome light silver dial, meanwhile, is a cool, fashionable departure from typically black mil-spec dials, while inside beats the ETA 2892 automatic movement with 42 hours of power reserve. Diameter: 38mm

Movement: ETA cal. 2892 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $1,595

Ming 37.11 Odyssey For the frequent traveler who doesn’t want to compromise with respect to bold and intrepid designs, there’s Malaysian brand Ming and its envelope-pushing watches. The new 37.11 Odyssey features a lightweight, 38mm Grade 2 titanium case paired with a wildly neat, bidirectionally rotating smoked sapphire dial with luminous 24-hour markings color-coded for easy day/night differentiation. Using the watch’s fourth GMT hand, tracking a second time zone is a cinch, while the watch head itself is water resistant to 300m. And though it’s currently sold out, there’s a waitlist for the next drop available on Ming’s website. Diameter: 38mm

Movement: Sellita for Ming SW330.M2 automatic

Water Resistance: 300m Buy Here : $6,16 5 – $7,415

Grand Seiko SBGM255 “Snowdrop” In search of a more refined GMT or travel watch? Grand Seiko’s new SBGM255 “Snowdrop” might be what the doctor ordered: Its silver dial, inspired by melting snow, features contrasting textured sections combined with applied, faceted indices, a dauphine handset, and a 24-hour track in blue for easy tracking of a second time zone. Powered by the automatic Grand Seiko cal. 9S66 movement, it’s also available in the SBGM257 “Moondrop” configuration, which swaps out the silver colorway for a deep-blue variant. Diameter: 39.5mm

Movement: Grand Seiko cal. 9S66 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m Buy Here : $5,400

