Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale

It’s rare enough for a company to even exist after 150 years, let alone throw a blowout Black Friday sale. And yet, here we are. Bulova’s heritage timepieces have been gracing men’s wrists for well over a century now; the brand’s lineup of all-time classics — including the cult Lunar series, one of the few watches to travel to space — have long been celebrated for their rugged charm and (relative) accessibility.
For any man looking to upgrade his daily driver, track down a holiday gift or simply splurge on a fantastic piece of hardware, now’s the time — the Bulova Black Friday sale is offering a rare 30% off discount on a ton of the brand’s best-selling styles, including the aforementioned Pilot. Find our top picks below, or check out the entirety of the sale here.
Shop Bulova Black Friday Sale
Bulova Lunar Pilot Archive Series
Few watch silhouettes can claim they went to space. Even fewer can claim they looked good doing so. This Bulova Lunar Pilot might be the only one that’s actively on sale.
Bulova Caravelle Sea Hunter
Inspired by one of Caravelle’s most iconic timepieces, this trusty model is shockingly rugged and highly versatile.
Bulova Sutton Classic
The tiny watch movement needs you.
Bulova Racer Chronograph
Whoa, slow down there, speed racer. This sleeky, 5-hand chronograph Racer watch isn’t going anywhere. Wait…actually, it is. Hurry up!
Bulova Surveyor
A classic octagonal style, complete with a surprisingly sophisticated royal blue dial. We’re sold.
Bulova Hack Watch VWI Special Edition
A great everyday driver (or holiday gift) for dads and field watch buffs alike.
Bulova Classic
It’s called the classic for a reason.
