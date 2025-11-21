Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale

Save 30% off select styles, including the legendary Lunar series

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 21, 2025 3:21 pm EST
Bulova's heritage timepieces are on sale for Black Friday.
It’s rare enough for a company to even exist after 150 years, let alone throw a blowout Black Friday sale. And yet, here we are. Bulova’s heritage timepieces have been gracing men’s wrists for well over a century now; the brand’s lineup of all-time classics — including the cult Lunar series, one of the few watches to travel to space — have long been celebrated for their rugged charm and (relative) accessibility.

For any man looking to upgrade his daily driver, track down a holiday gift or simply splurge on a fantastic piece of hardware, now’s the time — the Bulova Black Friday sale is offering a rare 30% off discount on a ton of the brand’s best-selling styles, including the aforementioned Pilot. Find our top picks below, or check out the entirety of the sale here.

Bulova Lunar Pilot Archive Series
Bulova Lunar Pilot Archive Series

Few watch silhouettes can claim they went to space. Even fewer can claim they looked good doing so. This Bulova Lunar Pilot might be the only one that’s actively on sale.

BUy Here : $795 $557
Bulova Caravelle Sea Hunter
Bulova Caravelle Sea Hunter

Inspired by one of Caravelle’s most iconic timepieces, this trusty model is shockingly rugged and highly versatile.

BUy Here : $375 $263
Bulova Sutton Classic
Bulova Sutton Classic

The tiny watch movement needs you.

BUy Here : $475 $333
Bulova Racer Chronograph
Bulova Racer Chronograph

Whoa, slow down there, speed racer. This sleeky, 5-hand chronograph Racer watch isn’t going anywhere. Wait…actually, it is. Hurry up!

BUy Here : $695 $487
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
 Whether they’re a collector or need one timepiece to do it all, we’ve got a pick for the people on your list
Bulova Surveyor
Bulova Surveyor

A classic octagonal style, complete with a surprisingly sophisticated royal blue dial. We’re sold.

BUy Here : $475 $333
Bulova Hack Watch VWI Special Edition
Bulova Hack Watch VWI Special Edition

A great everyday driver (or holiday gift) for dads and field watch buffs alike.

BUy Here : $475 $333
Bulova Classic
Bulova Classic

It’s called the classic for a reason.

BUy Here : $325 $228

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
