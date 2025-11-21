Time Is Ticking on Bulova’s Black Friday Sale

It’s rare enough for a company to even exist after 150 years, let alone throw a blowout Black Friday sale. And yet, here we are. Bulova’s heritage timepieces have been gracing men’s wrists for well over a century now; the brand’s lineup of all-time classics — including the cult Lunar series, one of the few watches to travel to space — have long been celebrated for their rugged charm and (relative) accessibility.

For any man looking to upgrade his daily driver, track down a holiday gift or simply splurge on a fantastic piece of hardware, now’s the time — the Bulova Black Friday sale is offering a rare 30% off discount on a ton of the brand’s best-selling styles, including the aforementioned Pilot. Find our top picks below, or check out the entirety of the sale here.

Shop Bulova Black Friday Sale

Bulova Lunar Pilot Archive Series Few watch silhouettes can claim they went to space. Even fewer can claim they looked good doing so. This Bulova Lunar Pilot might be the only one that’s actively on sale. BUy Here : $795 $557

