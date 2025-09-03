The 13 Best Modern Dive Watches, From $400 to $20,000

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Dive watches are a perennial favorite of watch collectors for good reason: Built to survive the ocean’s depths, they’re highly legible, thoroughly water resistant, made from excellent materials, and available in a wide array of designs and price points. As an added bonus, they’re often inherently good-looking, too. While we’ve covered excellent divers at the sub-$1,000 mark, we thought it was about time to do the same at a wider price range.

These days, you can buy a dive watch at just about any price and have reasonably good expectations that it’ll get the aquatic job done. To be sure, those at the cheaper end of the spectrum will often use less accurate mechanical movements — often Japanese — that don’t measure up to those used in higher-end Swiss-made products. This doesn’t apply to Citizen Eco-Drive and conventional quartz movements, however, which are often more accurate than their mechanical counterparts. Those in the mid-tier to high end will mostly use workhorse Swiss third-party or in-house movements that are accurate to within a few seconds per day.

Once you rise above roughly $500, sapphire crystals (as opposed to mineral or acrylic) are commonplace. All modern dive watches should have a screw-down crown and caseback to ensure sufficient water resistance, and while bezel insert materials vary — aluminum or sapphire is more common at the lower end of the spectrum, while ceramic is often seen on higher-end fare — bezel action should always be unidirectional so that one doesn’t under-calculate bottom or decompression time. Furthermore, the inclusion of a metal bracelet (as opposed to a rubber or fabric strap) isn’t necessarily indicative of price or quality of the underlying watch: A super high-end piece like the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique might ship on a rubber strap, while a more affordable piece from Seiko might come on a steel bracelet, for example.

Water resistance, furthermore, isn’t terribly important beyond 200 meters. (In fact, it’s not particularly important beyond 100m, but 200m is now often the baseline for modern dive watches.) Most recreational scuba diving occurs at depths well under 40m, and many dive watches are under-rated such that they could conceivably function flawlessly at depths well beyond their certification level. As long as the watch has a screw-down crown, screw-down caseback, and gaskets, it should do the job. Dial visibility, diameter, the type of lume and other factors should also be taken into account, as should the ease of grip on the bezel and crown. (Not that you should be operating a winding crown underwater!)

Speaking of diameter, a watch that is only going to be used for diving can be larger — say, 42 or 44mm — without proving a nuisance for a smaller-wristed person. But these bigger watches can indeed be uncomfortable for day-to-day wear, so if you’re planning on using one of these watches as a daily driver — and if you have a smaller wrist — try to stick with something less than 42mm in diameter. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) These days, many brands are scaling down their watches’ diameters, which, in our opinion, is a great thing.

Finally, these are (largely mechanical) vestiges of an older time that use antiquated technology to do a job with less accuracy than the device each of us keeps in our jeans pocket. So don’t take ‘em too seriously. Watches are meant to be fun! If you’re gonna buy one of these divers, make sure it’s also something that brings a smile to your face.

The Best Dive Watches in 2025

Citizen Promaster Diver ref. BN0150-28E Looking for an analog watch with distinctly modern features? Then the Citizen Promaster Diver is for you. The ref. BN0150-28E may be large at 44mm, but this only aids in legibility underwater, and its black dial with luminous applied indices, sword hands and date window is complemented by a rotating dive bezel with an edge that gives easy purchase to gloved or wet hands. Powered by the Citizen cal. E168 Eco-Drive movement, it converts ambient light into energy, making battery changes unnecessary. Water resistant to 200m and accompanied by a comfortable rubber dive strap, this is one of the best buys in dive watches at well under $500. Diameter: 44mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: Citizen cal. E168 Eco-Drive Buy Here : $395 $ 316

Unimatic U1-PD3-B Italian microbrand Unimatic is king of the sub-$1,000 dive watch. Take the new U1-PD3-B, for example: Powered by the Seiko NH35 automatic movement, it measures 41.5mm in stainless steel and features a fully hashed, luminescent ceramic bezel insert, a black dial with luminous indices and a matching sword handset, and an oversized crown. Fitted with a heavy-duty nylon NATO strap with black DLC brushed hardware, it’s also water resistant to 300m — plenty for all your underwater exploring and globe-trotting needs. (There’s also a version powered by a Swiss movement for a bit more money, if you’d prefer.) Diameter: 41.5mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Seiko cal. NH35 automatic Buy Here : $87 5

Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver’s Watch SBP143 Modeled after one of the brand’s classic 1960s tool watches, the Seiko SBP143 is handsome, comfortable, versatile and well priced. Coming in at 40.5mm in brushed stainless steel, it features a cool grey sunburst dial with luminous, applied indices, sword hands and a date window at 3 o’clock. A matching steel multi-link bracelet with a three-fold clasp and a bush-button extension system, a unidirectional dive bezel, and the Seiko cal. 6R35 automatic movement with 70 hours of power reserve round out the feature set, while 200m of water resistance means that you can don it both for serious scuba diving as well as daily wear. Diameter: 40.5mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: Seiko cal. 6R35 automatic Buy Here : $1,200

Wren Diver 38 Seafoam Designed by the team behind watch website Wrist Enthusiast, the Wren Diver is an excellent vintage-inspired tool watch available in a variety of configurations. The new 38mm execution is particularly fetching in its Seafoam guise: Kitted out with a cool green-blue dial in an ombré effect that fades to black at the edges, it features a fully lumed ceramic bezel insert, a matching flat-link bracelet with microadjust, and a display caseback giving a view to the ETA cal. 2892 automatic movement with custom skeletonized rotor ticking away within. Available with or without a date display, it also ships with an included black or grey FKM rubber strap. Diameter: 38mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: ETA cal. 2892 automatic Buy Here : $1,595

Yema Superman Dato CMM.10 Whereas French firm Yema’s Superman dive watch once featured a neat (if impractical) bezel-locking mechanism, this new version features a cool push-to-lock system that doesn’t interfere with everyday wear. Couple this with a redesigned 39.5mm crown guard-less case, a ceramic bezel insert, a beautiful dial with a date window at 6 o’clock, an automatic, in-house movement, and a neat tapering bracelet adopted from 1960s designs, and you’ve got yourself a winner. Thoughtfully designed with brushed and polished surfaces, highly practical, and crammed with value in every crevice. Diameter: 39.5mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: Yema cal. CMM.10 automatic Buy Here : $2,090

Doxa Sub 300T A modern take on the Sub 300T Conquistador from 1968, the Doxa Sub 300T is still one of the best values in serious tool watches. Its 42.5mm stainless steel cushion-shaped case is paired to a two-piece beads-of-rice bracelet with a folding clasp, while its rotating bezel boasts the brand’s signature no-deco scale based on U.S. Navy dive tables. The dial, available in numerous colors, is punctuated by applied indices, a sword handset with a large orange minute hand, and a date window at 3 o’clock. Powered by a Swiss-made movement, it’s ideal for any activity involving the water, especially considering its whopping 1,200m water resistance rating. Diameter: 42.5mm Water Resistance: 1,200m Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic Buy Here : $2,190

Longines Legend Diver Modeled after a Super Compressor-style Longines diver from the 1950s, the modern Legend Diver is one of the best-looking dive watches on the market. This particular execution of the design, measuring 39mm and shipping on a matching steel beads-of-rice bracelet, features a whopping 300m of water resistance and uses a dual-crown system: one controls the winding and setting of the movement, the other controls the internal rotating dive bezel. The luminous black dial is a thing of stark beauty, while the reliable Longines cal. L888 automatic movement offers 72 hours of power reserve. Diameter: 39mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Longines cal. L888 automatic Buy Here : $3,550

Tudor Pelagos 39 Ever since its debut in 2022, Tudor’s Pelagos 39 has been a fan-favorite modern tool watch. Measuring 39mm in grade 2 titanium and paired with a matching multi-link bracelet with “T-fit” technology, it features lightweight construction and excellent proportions reminiscent of 20th-century dive watches. The titanium bezel insert’s sunray satin ceramic finish is fitted with luminous material for increased legibility, while the black dial boasts the monobloc luminescent composite hour markers and “snowflake” handset that Tudor devotees love. Powered by an in-house, automatic Tudor movement, the Pelagos 39 is the best dive watch at the $5,000 price point, full stop. Diameter: 39mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: Tudor cal. MT5400 automatic Buy Here : $5,000

Breitling Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 42 With sizing reminiscent of the larger tool watches of the ‘90s and early 2000s, the Breitling Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 42 pulls from the brand’s back catalog while offering a hefty, modern silhouette for someone with a bigger wrist. Measuring 42mm in stainless steel and featuring a unidirectional dive bezel with a black insert, it boasts a matching black dial with applied dagger indices, an old-school, luminous arrow handset and a date window at 6 o’clock. Paired to a steel mesh bracelet and powered by the brand’s cal. B31 automatic movement, it represents a cool confluence of vintage and modern design. Diameter: 42mm Water Resistance: 200m Movement: Breitling cal. B31 automatic Buy Here : $6,500

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Omega has been making the Seamaster 300M in various guises since 1957, but this modern take is among the best ever released. Measuring 42mm in stainless steel, it features the famous “wave” dial of the 1990s Bond-era versions, but adds in a helium escape valve, the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer cal. 8806 automatic movement, a black oxalic anodized aluminum bezel insert and a cool mesh bracelet in stainless steel with a fold-over clasp. Water resistant to 300m and kitted out with plenty of Super-LumiNova, this Seamaster Diver, with its highly legible design and reliable movement, is one of the best divers on the market. Diameter: 42mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Omega cal. 8806 automatic Buy Here : $6,800

Rolex Submariner ref. 124060 The classic option. Released in the early 1950s, the Rolex Submariner is the gold standard in modern dive watches. The ref. 124060, with its 41mm Oystersteel case, cal. 3230 automatic movement, Oyster bracelet and luminous black dial, still appeals for its tank-like build quality, good looks and versatile design. With 300m of water resistance and 70 hours of power reserve on offer, it’s not a watch that you need to baby, while the Cerachrom bezel can be used to time not only a dive, but anything else your heart desires. Meanwhile, an Oysterlock clasp and a Glidelock fine adjustment system make for a comfortable wearing experience. Diameter: 41mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Rolex cal. 3230 automatic Buy Here : $9,500

Panerai Submersible ref. PAM02973 Though all Panerai watches are inspired by the brand’s legacy of crafting timepieces for the Italian Royal Navy, the Submersible line is where you’ll find modern divers made of cutting-edge materials that are meant for plying the ocean’s depths. The ref. PAM02973, a stainless steel model measuring 42mm, is among the more affordable and wearable of the bunch. Powered by the Panerai cal. P.900 automatic movement, it combines the brand’s classic crown-lock mechanism with a rotating dive bezel, a cushion case and a black dial with sub-seconds, a date window, and a luminous sword handset and indices. Diameter: 42mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Panerai cal. P.900 automatic Buy Here : $10,000

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique Released in 1953, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms is one of the original crop of serially-produced, purpose-built scuba-diving watches. The Automatique, now available in a smaller 38.2mm size, marries the original’s upscale looks with modern appointments such as 300m of water resistance, titanium construction, the cal. 1150 automatic movement with 100 hours of power reserve, and a domed sapphire bezel insert with luminous indices. The blue-dial variant, with its seafoam-green lume and matching blue rubber dive strap, is particularly fetching, but any colorway is sure to satisfy. Diameter: 38.2mm Water Resistance: 300m Movement: Blancpain cal. 1150 automatic Buy Here : $19,800