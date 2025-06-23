Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection

What comes to mind when you think of Breitling?

For many, it’s the Navitimer, the famed midcentury pilot’s chronograph with its beaded computational bezel and triple-register layout. For others, it’s the fun and funky Top Time or the elegant Premier, or perhaps the utilitarian Chronomat. What all these collections have in common, of course, is that they’re chronographs. After all, it was Breitling that pioneered the concept of the dual-pusher chronograph in the early 1930s, subsequently designing and producing some of the most beloved models in the world.

But the Grenchen-based brand is about much more than just aviation or racing watches. Indeed, take a survey of the coolest timepieces of the 1950s and 1960s, and you’ll invariably come across the ref. 1004, a time-only dive watch with a wide bezel and 200m of water resistance — or the Superocean ref. 807, a waterproof chrono with a dive bezel from the same era. Then there’s the Superocean ref. 2005, an oversized, oddball chronograph with a central minutes counter meant for scuba divers. In short — Breitling is much more than a one-trick pony.

For 2025, the brand is focusing on the vintage-inspired Superocean Heritage lineup, revamping its offering across a range of sizes, colors and movements. It even paired up with brand ambassador and surfer extraordinaire Kelly Slater on a special edition with a foliage-inspired dial meant to recall his beloved home of Hawaii. Check out some of our favorites from the new collection below.

Superocean Heritage B01 Chronograph 42

First up is the modern take on Breitling’s waterproof chronographs of the late 1950s, the Superocean Heritage B01 Chronograph 42. Measuring 42mm in stainless steel or steel and 18K red gold, it looks not dissimilar from a ref. 807 — though of course it’s been updated with a unidirectional bezel in steel or gold with a ceramic insert that matches the blue, green or two-tone dial color; a cambered, glareproof sapphire crystal; a transparent caseback; and a date window at 6 o’clock to accompany the dual-register chronograph layout. Powered by the brand’s automatic B01 manufacture movement, it comes paired to a blue, green or black rubber strap with a folding buckle or an Ocean Classic stainless steel mesh bracelet with a butterfly clasp.

Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 44/42/40

Calling to mind the ref. 1004 from 1957, the new Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic in 44mm, 42mm and 40mm features a wide bezel — here with unidirectional action and a ceramic inlay — paired to a hardy, polished stainless steel case with plenty of water resistance. The dial is simple, vintage-inspired and highly legible: A matte background in black, green or blue is overlaid with applied, wedge-shaped indices and a unique spear-sword handset packed with plenty of luminous material. A 6 o’clock date wheel and an open minute track in white add yet more utility, while the newly launched Breitling cal. B31 three-hand movement with 78 hours of power reserve functions as the power source. Like the chronograph, all three sizes ship on rubber straps or stainless steel mesh bracelets with butterfly clasps.

Superocean Heritage B10 Automatic 36

If you dig the midcentury look of the Superocean Heritage but prefer a smaller package, then the Superocean Heritage B10 Automatic 36 is the watch for you. Looking and functioning just like a smaller version of the larger 44mm and 42mm models, it comes with a dark blue or lime green dial and bezel and is powered by the cal. B10 movement, the brand’s COSC-certified version of the ETA 2892-A2. Available on a rubber strap or a stainless steel mesh bracelet, it still boasts 200m of water resistance like its cousins, though power reserve is lower at 42 hours.



Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater

A final version of the Superocean Heritage sees Breitling teaming up with award-winning surfer and brand ambassador Kelly Slater on a special limited edition of 500 pieces, the Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater. Featuring a blue dial in a cool Hawaiian “tropical foliage” motif inspired by the famed surfer’s adopted home, it’s housed in a 40mm steel case and is otherwise spec’d like the standard Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40: same Breitling B31 automatic movement; blue rubber strap or steel mesh bracelet; 200m of water resistance, etc. This one, however, is engraved on the movement — visible via the sapphire caseback — with “One of 500” and “Kelly Slater Limited Edition.”