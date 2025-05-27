Leisure > Watches

Breitling Debuts a Special Version of the First Swiss Watch to Go to Space

The original Cosmonaute was worn by astronaut Scott Carpenter — but this one can be yours

By Oren Hartov
May 27, 2025 1:23 pm EDT
Seemingly lost for decades, the wristwatch worn by American astronaut Scott Carpenter during his May 24, 1962 space flight was actually long in the hands of the Breitling family — first, with Willy Breitling, then with his wife and finally with Gregory Breitling, who still owns it. Damaged by water when Carpenter had to spend several hours in a lifeboat awaiting rescue by the Navy following splashdown, it was never serviced, marking it as a special piece of American history.

Effectively a special pièce unique Navitimer, it was modified in accordance with several requests from Carpenter himself — for a wider bezel, a simplified slide rule, a stretchable metal bracelet and, most crucially, a 24-hour dial for use in space — and later put into production as the “Cosmonaute.” At 42.5mm in diameter, it was a large watch for the time, but perfectly appropriate for pilots and astronauts. In fact, Breitling later provided one to each of the Mercury program astronauts including John Glenn, whose watch was likewise later acquired by Gregory Breitling following an estate sale of his personal effects. 

Now, in time for the 100th anniversary of Carpenter’s birth, Breitling is releasing a special limited-edition platinum version of the Cosmonaute. Dubbed the Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Scott Carpenter Centenary and limited to just 50 pieces, it features several crucial changes from the 60th Anniversary Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Limited Edition from 2022: Rather than the more typical black, the dial is blue to reflect the view of Earth as seen from space and is powered by the Breitling Manufacture Calibre B02 manually-wound movement, which is visible via a sapphire caseback and provides 70 hours of power reserve. (An automatic movement would theoretically require gravity to operate efficiently, whereas a manually-wound chronograph movement is more appropriate for use in outer space. Just in case you’re planning a trip.) Oh, and did we mention it’s made of platinum?

Like the original Cosmonaute prototype built for Carpenter, the dial features the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) logo, Navitimer’s signature slide rule bezel for complex directional, speed and fuel consumption calculations, and three chronograph registers: at 3 o’clock is a 30-minute counter, at 6 o’clock is a 12-hour counter and at 9 o’clock is a running seconds display. In this instance, there’s also a discrete date window within the 6 o’clock counter with a matching white background disc. 24-hour indices in white pop against the blue background, while luminous sword hands and blue and red chronograph hands aid legibility. 

Mushroom pushers, a signed crown, an engraved caseback featuring details about Carpenter and the watch round out the feature set; a blue alligator leather strap with a white gold folding buckle — plus a special wooden presentation box with a replica of Carpenter’s Mercury 7 name badge — add a touch of thoughtful luxury. Rendered in solid platinum and measuring 13mm thick, Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Scott Carpenter Centenary is a heavy-duty tribute to a bona fide tool watch classic and a significant piece of horological history. 

As an alternative to something like the platinum Daytona, it’s also a (relative) bargain!

  • Diameter: 41mm
  • Movement: Breitling Manufacture Calibre B02 hand-wound
  • Water Resistance: 30m
BREITLING : $42000

