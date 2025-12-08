Leisure > Watches

Unique Francis Ford Coppola Watch Sells for $10.8 Million at Auction

It's an especially stunning timepiece

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 8, 2025 2:16 pm EST
Francis Ford Coppola's watch sold at auction
When horology and cinema converge...
Phillips

When you finance a long-gestating dream project yourself, that often comes with a need to raise money. If you’re Francis Ford Coppola and you’ve just spent nine figures making Megalopolis, that’s going to require a substantial amount of fundraising after the fact. Turns out Coppola is a watch collector, and one of the prizes of his collection just sold for a very respectable sum at auction.

An anonymous buyer purchased the FFC prototype for $10.8 million as part of Phillips’s New York Watch Auction: XIII, the centerpiece of an auction that brought in $43.5 million in total sales. According to the auction house’s announcement, the sale of Coppola’s watch was the highest amount Phillips has received for a watch sold in the U.S. since 2017, when another timepiece with a cinematic connection — Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona — sold for $17.8 million.

As Oren Hartov pointed out in our November article, the prototype watch that just sold for eight figures is a collaboration between the filmmaker and F.P. Journe. The winning bid ($10,775,000) set a new record for an F.P. Journe watch sold at auction. As Jacob Bernstein noted in The New York Times, this is the sixth-highest amount ever paid for a watch in an auction. It isn’t hard to see why: this is a singular timepiece, and the evocation of a human hand in the design is especially striking.

Three Watches We’re Eyeing During the December Auctions, Including an “Albino” Rolex
Three Watches We’re Eyeing During the December Auctions, Including an “Albino” Rolex
 On the heels of some record-breaking sales, these are the lots to watch at Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips

“Collectors responded enthusiastically to the opportunity to acquire Francis Ford Coppola’s personal timepieces, achieving stellar results for all seven watches consigned by the Hollywood icon,” said Phillips’s Paul Boutros and Isabella Proia in a joint statement. “From the record-breaking FFC Prototype, to the Chronomètre à Résonance ‘FFC’ that soared to $584,500, to the no reserve Breguet that sold for 15 times its low estimate, it is clear that the admiration for Mr. Coppola and his taste in watches cannot be overstated. We are honored to have been entrusted with his collection.”

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A collage of the best new watches released in November 2025
The Best Watches of November 2025
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” Is Overambitious, Undercooked and Profoundly Moving
The Deadly Watch
Awake’s Latest Watch Pays Homage to “Kill Bill”
"The Path to Paradise" cover
This New Book Revisits Francis Ford Coppola’s Complex Artistic Vision

Culture
Culture > Film
Leisure
Leisure > Watches

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of the best new watches released in November 2025
The Best Watches of November
A man standing in front of a train.
The Everyday Habit That Might Bring Your Good Ideas Back
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
Lou de Laâge in Etoile, Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski in The Wheel of Time, and Luke Kirby in Etoile
Amazon Flushed a Galvanizing Year for TV Down the Toilet
Some of our favorite whiskeys of December
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

Three watches with Eastern Arabic dials. Today we look at 13 such timepieces.

13 Modern Watches With Eastern Arabic Dials

Francis Ford Coppola's watch sold at auction

Unique Francis Ford Coppola Watch Sells for $10.8 Million at Auction

The Deadly Watch

Awake's Latest Watch Pays Homage to "Kill Bill"

A collage of the best new watches released in November 2025

The Best Watches of November

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, an overbuilt pepper mill that our editor-in-chief recommends as a great gift for home cooks

From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

Momofuku Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce, cashmere from the Ritz Paris x Frame collection and more of our favorite products of the week

Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere