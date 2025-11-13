Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Watches

If This Watch Sale Is Any Indication, We’re in for a Heck of a Fall Auction Season

Phillips just sold a steel Patek Philippe ref. 1518 for nearly $18 million

By Oren Hartov
November 13, 2025 2:25 pm EST
watch auction
A rare Patek Philippe recently sold for 14 million CHF at the Phillips auction.
AFP via Getty Images

The 1940s were a remarkably fertile period at Patek Philippe. As the Second World War raged, the elite Swiss watchmaker debuted the ref. 1526 perpetual calendar and the ref. 1518 perpetual calendar chronograph, the world’s first serially-produced wristwatch featuring that particular combination of complications. It would take decades before the broader watch industry was able to catch up to Patek and offer similar products.

The Best Tourbillon Watches
The Best Tourbillon Watches
 Once a practical complication for pocket watches, the tourbillon has evolved into a demonstration of high-end savoir-faire

Though it was serially produced, the 1518 was still made in incredibly small numbers — just 281 pieces are known, most of which are made of yellow or rose gold. Only four examples are known in stainless steel, and this rarity has driven incredible hammer prices: Phillips sold one of these in 2016 for a shade more than $11 million in Geneva. And if you thought that was a lot of cash for a small steel wristwatch, then get this: The same watch sold a few days ago at Phillips’ Geneva Watch Auction for nearly $18 million, making it the most expensive vintage Patek Philippe wristwatch ever sold at auction. 

watch auction
The record-breaking Patek Phillipe in question
Phillips

This wasn’t the only record broken this weekend. Phillips moved a further ~$65 million in watches, making its sale the highest total for any watch auction ever. All 207 lots offered were sold, including a pink-on-pink ref. 1518 CHF 3,569,000 and a 1967 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Paul Newman” ref. 6239 in 18k yellow gold with a champagne dial for CHF 1,079,500, grossing the auction house a total of $83,018,538. 

All of which sets the stage for the The New York Watch Auction: XIII on December 6 and 7, which will feature one of the season’s most important lots. Francis Ford Coppola, seeking to recoup significant losses on his monumental self-financed film Megalopolis, is auctioning off his unique F.P. Journe FCC prototype. Conceptualized by the famed director and produced by François-Paul Journe, it features a special historically-informed display in which a human-like hand indicates the time via moving finger digits. (Though Journe makes several examples per year for top clients, Coppola’s prototype is inscribed with his name and carries an estimate in excess of $1 million.)

watch auction
Two Rolexs up for grabs at the recent Phillips Auction
Phillips

In addition to the FCC prototype, Phillips is also offering a Rolex ref. 8171 “Padellone,” which carries an estimate of $250,000 to $500,000. Dating to the early 1950s and consigned by the family of the original owner, this complicated steel wristwatch stems from an era in which Rolex dabbled with complete calendar complications — i.e. one that displays the day, date, month and phase of the moon. The Crown rather quickly stopped producing such complications, making watches such as the 8171 and ref. 6062 exceedingly rare. (If you prefer your triple-calendar watches with chronographs, there’s also a ref. 6036 Dato-Compax “Jean-Claude Killy” on offer with an estimate of $120,000 to $240,000.) 

Having sold Paul Newman’s famed Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 6239 in 2017 for $17,752,500, Phillips continues to impress with a continuous stream of highly-desirable pieces. As the first auction house to exceed $200 million in annual watch sales for four consecutive years, its team — led by the indefatigable Aurel Bacs and his wife Livia Russo — is on a decade-long roll that appears to only be gaining momentum. 

More Like This

The Best High-Frequency Watches
The Best High-Frequency Watches
Noah x Timex Moon Phase Watch
Noah x Timex’s Latest Moon Phase Watch Is Their Boldest (And Best) Yet
The Best Tourbillon Watches
The Best Tourbillon Watches
Best Watches
The Best Watches of October 2025

Leisure
Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. 

Most Popular

A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in "All's Fair"
“All’s Fair” Debuted With a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and It Completely Deserved It
Hooters location in The Villages, Florida
Is Hooters on the Verge of a Comeback?
From box breathing to Lion's Breath...these techniques will help you stay calm and carry on.
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in "All's Fair"
“All’s Fair” Debuted With a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and It Completely Deserved It
Hooters location in The Villages, Florida
Is Hooters on the Verge of a Comeback?
From box breathing to Lion's Breath...these techniques will help you stay calm and carry on.
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

watch auction

If This Watch Sale Is Any Indication, We’re in for a Heck of a Fall Auction Season

The Best Tourbillon Watches

The Best Tourbillon Watches

Best Watches

The Best Watches of October 2025

Enamel Watches

The Best Enamel-Dial Watches

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week