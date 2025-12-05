Awake’s Latest Watch Pays Homage to “Kill Bill”

One of the most eagerly anticipated films this month first hit theaters more than 20 years ago. That would be Kill Bill, writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s two-part action epic, now back in theaters as a single work, titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Advance word has been positive, with Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri writing, “[I]t is a revelation. The tonal mismatch I feared could have turned one giant movie into a bit of a slog turns out to be among its greatest strengths.”



This new edition of Kill Bill has been accompanied by appearances in other fields, including — of all things — a Fortnite crossover. But for cinephiles with a penchant for horology, there’s something much more enticing. Watchmaker Awake recently announced a limited-edition timepiece paying homage to Tarantino’s film.



This watch is known as Son Mài — The Deadly Watch, and there will only be 88 of them made, a nod to antagonist O-Ren Ishii’s very stylish team of killers, the Crazy 88. Awake plans to release this watch in two batches: the first 30 are shipping now, with the remaining 58 set to arrive in February of 2026. The cost is €1,980 — or just over $2,300 at the current rate of exchange.



The Deadly Watch is not the first time Awake has drawn inspiration from a film for one of its timepieces; they’ve also released a pair of Jurassic Park-inspired watches. As for the Son Mài alluded to in the watch’s name, that refers to a Vietnamese tradition of lacquering, using refined sap from a particular species of tree, the Rhus verniciflua.

Much like the way the Jurassic Park watches featured design elements referencing the film, The Deadly Watch also features a few nods to the plot and imagery of Kill Bill. There’s the use of yellow and black, as well as the placement of crossed swords and some splashes of red. The back of the watch also features an engraved line of dialogue from the film — “I’m gonna kill Bill.” it’s a compelling blend of inspiration and engineering.

