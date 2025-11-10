Noah x Timex’s Latest Moon Phase Watch Is Their Boldest (And Best) Yet

If there’s one thing menswear guys like, it’s a grail-level watch at an approachable price point. If there are two things menswear guys like, it’s Noah and Timex — specifically, the when the two brands partner up for a budget-friendly banger.

The duo have have been on a legendary run since they began collaborating a little more than a year ago; their inaugural release, a sun-and-moon dial watch proved so popular it instantly sold out, and, after the brand scrambled to restock it, sold out again.

Since then, Timex and Noah have been responsible for some of the most coveted — and, at just over $200, accesable — timepieces to hit the market, leaving a trail of elite, Tank-style timepieces in their wake for anyone with a brain, a credit card and a quick trigger finger to scoop up.

Now, the pair are back, and for fans of the dainty dress watch (and there are many), the duo’s latest drop, the Noah x Timex Oval Moon Phase Watch, might just be the best release yet.

An iteration of their most popular style, the just-released timepiece combines a recent smash-hit oval case — a design holdover from the sold-out Lighthouse Watch, released this summer — with the partnership’s signature moon phase calendar, located front and center on the dial.

The 31x35mm style comes available in two distinctive palettes, a subdued combination of stainless steel and soft brown leather or a high-shine, gold-plated case on a contrast black strap. The retro-inspired iconography and a reworked logo ensure that the timepiece feels both instantly classic and totally of the moment, especially given that it smartly taps into the current moon phase craze.

Noah x Timex retro-fied their latest collab. Noah

While the Oval Moon Phase shares a fair bit of DNA with previous Noah x Time releases — like the other models, it relies on Timex’s trusty quartz movement, as well as a solid mineral glass lens and pebbled leather strap finish — the novel combination of a flashy, oblong case and central complication, especially in the gold colorway, reads decidedly more statement watch that past drops, even drawing comparisons to the 70s-era Patek Philippe Ellipse.

Now for the bad and good news; the release is a pre-order, which means you’ll have to wait until May 2026 to get yours. However, this also means that they didn’t all sell out before you could cop. The Noah x Timex Oval Moon Phase Watch is currently available for purchase at Noah’s webstore for $228. I can’t think of a better holiday gift, for the casual watch wearer or for yourself.