Noah x Timex Turn Back the Clock for the Perfect Summer Watch Release

In a world of non-stop releases and $42,000 timepieces, it only makes sense that the watch of the summer would be…a $228 Timex? Not that the ticker in question is just any old general release — on the heels of their smash-hit Cartier Tank dupe, the historic brand is reuniting with menswear darlings NOAH for the duo’s third collaborative effort, a new, nautical coded NOAH x Timex Lighthouse Watch.

While every indication is that the NOAH x Timex Lighthouse Watch will repeat on past collab successes, the new watch marks a departure from previous Sun and Moon Watch. The 31mm x 35mm rounded, gold-rimmed case, and the centerpiece black and white lighthouse design are notably different from much of current market (and, depending on who you ask, reminiscent of the iconic Patek Philippe Ellipse) with gold baton hands and a simple leather strap rounding out the easy-to-wear timepiece.

Why the lighthouse motif? It might be as simple as Noah founder Brendon Babenzien feeling a fondness for the structures. In a recent Instagram post, Babenzien said, “I grew up not far from a lighthouse, which was a backdrop for many of my days at the beach. The timeless image of a lighthouse standing tall to lead the way felt like a great image for someone to carry with them throughout the day.”

A close up of the very Maine-coded illustration on the Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch face. Noah

The Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch is avalaible for pre-order now at Noah’s webstore, and will ship in November 2025. Godspeed getting your hands on one — by the time you read this it will most likely be too late.

Shop the Noah x Time Lighthouse Watch

Case Material: Gold-plated stainless steel

Case Size: 31mm x 35mm

Lug Size: 18mm Movement: Quartz Movement

Water Resistance: 30 m

Expected Shipping: November 2025