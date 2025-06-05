Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Noah x Timex Turn Back the Clock for the Perfect Summer Watch Release

The round-case lighthouse watch channels major '70s vibe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 5, 2025 11:11 am EDT
Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch
Noah and Timex are back for yet another heater of a summer watch.
In a world of non-stop releases and $42,000 timepieces, it only makes sense that the watch of the summer would be…a $228 Timex? Not that the ticker in question is just any old general release — on the heels of their smash-hit Cartier Tank dupe, the historic brand is reuniting with menswear darlings NOAH for the duo’s third collaborative effort, a new, nautical coded NOAH x Timex Lighthouse Watch.

While every indication is that the NOAH x Timex Lighthouse Watch will repeat on past collab successes, the new watch marks a departure from previous Sun and Moon Watch. The 31mm x 35mm rounded, gold-rimmed case, and the centerpiece black and white lighthouse design are notably different from much of current market (and, depending on who you ask, reminiscent of the iconic Patek Philippe Ellipse) with gold baton hands and a simple leather strap rounding out the easy-to-wear timepiece.

Why the lighthouse motif? It might be as simple as Noah founder Brendon Babenzien feeling a fondness for the structures. In a recent Instagram post, Babenzien said, “I grew up not far from a lighthouse, which was a backdrop for many of my days at the beach. The timeless image of a lighthouse standing tall to lead the way felt like a great image for someone to carry with them throughout the day.”

Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch
A close up of the very Maine-coded illustration on the Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch face.
The Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch is avalaible for pre-order now at Noah’s webstore, and will ship in November 2025. Godspeed getting your hands on one — by the time you read this it will most likely be too late.

Pre-Order Here : $228
  • Case Material: Gold-plated stainless steel
  • Case Size: 31mm x 35mm
  • Lug Size: 18mm
  • Movement: Quartz Movement
  • Water Resistance: 30 m
  • Expected Shipping: November 2025

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

