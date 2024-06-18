Leisure > Watches

Noah x Timex’s Sold-Out Celestial Timepiece Is Receiving a Rerelease

It's official: we're getting a second chance at the colllab timepiece

By Paolo Sandoval
June 18, 2024 11:31 am
Noah x Timex
The Noah x Timex Sun and Moon Watch is getting a rerelease.
Noah

Life comes at you fast. If you’re a fan of NYC-based Noah or Cartier Tank — probably both, as that Venn Diagram is just a circle — there’s a good chance you missed the label’s much-anticipated timepiece launch with OG watchmakers Timex last Monday. You’re not alone. The collab watch sold out in mere minutes before hitting resale sites like StockX for nearly three times the original sticker price.

Noah x Timex
Noah x Timex
Noah

Looking closer at the Noah x Timex timepiece, there’s a similar lack of shock at its fevered reception. Dubbed the Sun and Moon Watch, the 37mm x 25mm dress watch has all the hallmarks of a cult style in today’s turgid market. To start, it retailed for just $198, a far cry from the astronomic prices Chopards and Omegas tend to warrant. That was intentional, as Brendon Babenzien, founder of Noah and the brains behind J.Crew’s resurgence told GQ in a recent interview about the timepiece. “We really feel that a great-looking, elegant watch does not need to be expensive,” he said. “When you stop and think about it, watches have become investment pieces for many. But for us, what gives real value to a timepiece is where it’s been and what the wearer has experienced.” 

There’s also the rectangle construction and delicate size — small watches have become the de facto normal for sartorialists everywhere — black croc-embossed band and moon phase window, featuring a playful sun-moon graphic that reads like a cross between an inherited hand-me-down and something an investment banker in the late ’80s would rock.

All of which to say, it was a devastating blow to the thousands of fans who missed out on the limited stock. Noah apparently felt so too, because the brand, after reported talks to reintroduce the sun and moon phase window back into Timex production, has announced via socials that the Noah x Timex collab is officially getting a second, wider release. As of now, you can preorder the watch on Noah’s webstore, and while it’s not slated to ship until April 2025, it’s still a golden opportunity to grab an idiosyncratic dress watch for an unbeatable price. You might want to hurry — while there’s no stock limit cited, we can only assume it’ll inevitably sell out again.

You can find out more about the Noah x Timex Sun and Moon Watch below, along with a link to preorder. Consider picking one up — your grandkids will thank you.

Shop the Watch

Noah x Timex Sun and Moon Watch
Noah x Timex Sun and Moon Watch
Buy Here : $198
  • Case Material: Gold-plated stainless steel
  • Case Size: 37mm x 25mm
  • Lug Size: 18mm
  • Movement: Quartz Movement
  • Water Resistance: 50m
  • Expected Shipping: April 2025

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

