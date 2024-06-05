The Best Watches of May 2024

HYT’s Conical Tourbillon Panda isn’t just one of the best watches of May — it’s one of the most compelling releases of 2024. While the model itself isn’t new, the “panda” colorway lends this incredibly futuristic design a pared-down, clean aesthetic that makes it easier to read, which happens thusly: A black fluid indicator — an HYT speciality — denotes the hour, while a rotating indicator points to the corresponding minute. Positioned at the center of the watch is the namesake tourbillon, which is inclined at 30 degrees. Spinning around and with the tourbillon is a series of agate spheres moving at different rotation speeds. The net effect is nothing short of mesmerizing; and it should be, for roughly $400K. (Price below is in CHF.)

Diameter: 48mm

Movement: HYT 701-TC key-wound

HYT 701-TC key-wound Water Resistance: 30m