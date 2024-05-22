The Best New Dive Watches of 2024 (So Far) 

Believe it or not, we’re almost halfway through 2024. What’s more, summer is on our doorstep, and it’s already time to swap out those leather-strapped dress watches for things we can take in the water. And while 2024 hasn’t been what we’d consider a dive watch super-year, we’ve certainly received our fair share of compelling, aquatically themed timepieces — especially amongst the mid-tier price segment, that horological sweet spot that, while not quite impulse-buy territory, provides tons of value without making you hide from your significant other for a week following a purchase.

If what you want is something you can truly beat the hell out of without worrying about it, then Victorinox has your back with its new Dive Pro series in titanium and steel. Looking for a sober, Submariner-like diver that doesn’t cost Submariner money? Tudor’s new monochromatic Black Bay 41 is just the ticket. And what about something more irreverent, something positively oozing color? The newest entry in Zodiac’s Compression series, with its bright pops of green and blue, should be right up your alley.

And one other thing: we generally advocate for buying a watch on its bracelet — if that’s an option — as it’s often more cost-effective to buy an after-market rubber or NATO option later. So if you find something below that you like but you want a rubber or other strap to use in the water, check out this handy strap guide containing some of our favorite aftermarket options. Other than that, enjoy some of our favorite divers from 2024 thus far. There are sure to be more exciting new models as the year unfolds!

Victorinox Dive Pro Victorinox is good for much more than just a Swiss Army Knife. In fact, its new Dive Pro watches, available in both quartz and automatic versions, are positively brimming with value, offering serious specs and robust construction at the roughly $1,000 mark. ISO 6425-certified and rated to 300m of water resistance, they offer steel or titanium case construction and your choice of paracord or rubber strap. The automatic versions, powered by Sellita movements, boast 38 hours of power reserve, while those running on Ronda quartz movements provide 60 months of run time. Measuring 43mm, they’re not for the faint of wrist — but they’re perfect for summertime adventuring both in and out of the water. Diameter: 43mm Movement: Sellita SW220-1 automatic; Ronda 715 quartz Water Resistance: 300m Victorinox : $800 – $1,500

Wren Driver One Aqua The brainchild of the team behind Wrist Enthusiast, the Diver One is a vintage-inspired tool watch with great looks to match its impressive-for-its-price feature set. Measuring 41mm wide and 13.3mm tall, its PVD-coated case retains its steel coloring but increases hardness, while its unidirectional, black sapphire timing bezel mirrors the look of mid-20th century divers. The dial, which fades from an aqua blue color to black at the edges, features “sandwich” construction and an ample amount of lume for low-light activity. The steel flat-link bracelet, meanwhile, will be familiar to fans of vintage Omega Speedmasters; here, it helps the Diver One sit comfortably on the wrist without adding too much thickness. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Wrist Enthusiast : $895

Doxa SUB 200T Dive watch pioneer Doxa distilled down its beloved collection into the perfect, 39mm tool watch and slapped a price tag on it that had every watch journalist’s mouth watering in Geneva this past April. Available in all of Doxa’s classic colorways — in both “Iconic” (matte) and “Sunray” versions, its tonneau-shaped steel case wears beautifully; its classic no-decompression bezel is present and accounted for; its iconic dial with oversized minute hand is as visible and legible as ever; and the beloved beads-of-rice bracelet is an option, as is a dial-matching rubber strap. Measuring just 10.7mm thick and water resistant to 200m, it positively screams “summer,” especially in the bright-yellow Diving Star or safety-orange Professional iterations. Diameter: 39mm Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Doxa : $1,550

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compressor If you’re on the hunt for a colorful dive watch that maintains some vintage inspiration whilst injecting a bit of whimsy into the equation, then you need to have Zodiac on your radar. Owned by the Fossil Group, Zodiac makes well-priced divers powered by movements from sister company STP, a movement manufacturer. Its newest Super Sea Wolf Compressor is particularly colorful, taking inspiration from sea turtles in a riot of green and blue. Housed in a 40mm steel case and paired to a comfortable five-link bracelet, it’s water resistant to 200m and features a power reserve of 40 hours. Wear it beneath the waves; wear it around a tropical island destination; wear it around the big city — this is a watch as hardy as it is fun. Zodiac : $1,695

Yema Superman Slim CMM.20 There’s no question that Morteau-based Yema is making some of the most compelling watches in the sub-$5K category, full stop. To wit, the Superman Slim CMM.20, a fresh version of the firm’s famed dive watch from the mid-20th century, it has several notable features. First of all, it’s powered by an automatic micro-rotor movement, developed in-house, that measures just 3.7mm thick and features a 70-hour power reserve. Then, it has an incredible “Scales Slim” steel bracelet that tapers down to the buckle. On top of this, it’s available in beautiful blue or black enamel lacquer dials that proudly say “Manufacture Françauise,” reflecting the brand’s local production of key components. And the case size? Perfect. Yema : $2,490

Longines Hydroconquest GMT 43mm While most watch companies — including this one, to be fair — are finally downsizing their products, Longines decided an upsized version of the Hydroconquest GMT was in order, which is good news for the larger-wristed among us. Measuring 43mm, this new version is a combination dive watch/travel watch with an impressive feature set: 300m of water resistance; a rotating, ceramic timing bezel; a GMT complication; an automatic movement with a silicon balance spring and 72 hours of power reserve; and a stainless steel bracelet to match the polished and satin-brushed case. If you’re on the prowl for a tool watch that checks multiple boxes, this one — which comes in several dial colors — is sort of a no-brainer at $2,975. Longines : $2,975

Bremont Supermarine 300M Date British watchmaking’s star child completely revamped its lineup under the direction of CEO Davide Cerrato. The new Supermarine 300M Date eschews the brand’s Trip-Tick case in place of a thinner, more conventional 40mm housing constructed from 904L stainless steel. Available in several colors and strap options, the most compelling, to our minds, is the black dial on a cool, quick-release steel bracelet with beautifully brushed and polished links. Water resistant to 300m and powered by an automatic movement with 50 hours of power reserve, it may be a little less distinct than previous Supermarine models — but its sub-$4K price tag makes up for this. Diameter: 40mm Movement: Calibre 11 1/2’’’ BE-92AV automatic Water Resistance: 300m Bremont : $3,950

Tudor Black Bay 41mm While you’re not going to find a Rolex Submariner on a Jubilee bracelet in the brand’s catalog, you can now buy a Black Bay 41mm from sister company Tudor in a classic, monochromatic black colorway on the company’s own five-link bracelet with “T-fit.” Powered by an in-house, Master Chronometer-certified movement with 70 hours of power reserve, this handsome diver is devoid of the faux-vintage “gilt” printing found on many other Tudors, which some folks love — and others, less so. What’s undeniable is just how handsome this watch is, with “snowflake”-style hands, brushed and polished surfaces, a rose-signed crown, and a unidirectional steel bezel. At $4,550, it’s one of the best buys in dive watches all day long. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Tudor Manufacture Calibre MT5602-U Water Resistance: 200m Tudor : $4,550

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” The brand from Biel/Bienne admittedly puts out lots of limited editions each year — but this special Seamaster for the Olympic Games in Paris is particularly neat. A two-tone steel and 18K Moonshine Gold version of its famed dive watch, it features a white “wave” dial in the style of models worn by a certain famed British spy. The caseback, adorned with a frosted and mirror-polished gold Paris 2024 medallion, Olympic rings, and “Paris 2024,” is complemented by matching seconds hand likewise featuring the medallion. Water resistant to 300m and powered by the automatic Omega Calibre 8800, it of course comes in a special presentation box. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Omega Calibre 8800 automatic Water Resistance: 300m Omega : $8,900

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 42mm Red Gold This one’s for the diver who wants a touch of bling on his wrist: A smaller — if you can believe it! — 42.3mm version of the slightly older 45mm Fifty Fathoms, the new Automatique in red gold is a stunning piece of kit. Powered by the brand’s Calibre 1315 automatic movement and featuring a black sunray dial with applied dart and Arabic indices, it’s got a handy date wheel at 4:30 and a beautiful sapphire bezel insert. But besides the appealing combination of black and red gold color, one of this model’s most endearing features is actually its least hi-tech attribute: The Tropic-style rubber strap it ships on is comfortable, thin, and easy to slip over a dry wrist or a wetsuit. And with five days of power reserve, you’ll have no excuse to wear it all weekend…and beyond. Diameter: 42.3mm Movement: Blancpain Calibre 1315 automatic Water Resistance: 300m Blancpain : $34,300