Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Five minutes into our conversation, the pleasantries have been exchanged and I am fully prepared to bust open a can of gotcha journalism on Elias Kacavas.

To be clear, I am in no way trying to embarrass the actor, or trying to secure a clickbait sound bite from the 20-something for InsideHook’s nonexistent TikTok. Despite only meeting once prior, Kacavas chats with me like an old buddy, a fact I appreciate, and cuts quite a likable figure in general, quick to throw out a laugh or flash his disarmingly charming smile.

Nonetheless, I’ve stumbled across a scintillating tidbit in my preparation for the interview (in the Manchester Ink Link, no less) that demands to be addressed. Maybe it’s under the direction of a crack PR team, or maybe Kacavas can read my antsy energy, but the actor addresses the scoop before I have the chance to organically bring it up. And the rumors, thank god, are true. He confirms what I had previously read: “I have been asked to be the grand marshal for my hometown taco tour.”