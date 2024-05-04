Products of the Week: TAG Heuer Watches, Gin and Zegna Trousers

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new spirit from freshly acquired Silent Pool Gin drops, TAG Heuer and Kith release a new Formula 1 watch and perfectly tailored Zegna trousers go live on Mr Porter.

A minimalist tool that nonetheless comes packing a premium steel blade along with pliers, wire cutters, a bottle opener and a bit driver, the Skeletool CX doesn’t have everything you might need, but it’s close. That being the case, Leatherman wants to give Skeletool stans the chance to let their freak flags fly and is now offering the lightweight helper in onyx, nightshade, verdant and paradise colorways. If you’re on the market for a Leatherman but want to have some cash left over to wager on the Kentucky Derby later today, the Skeletool KB is an excellent option that now comes decked out in tones including nightshade, verdant and paradise.

Already launched in the UK, this new release stateside is a London Dry Gin crafted from 24 botanicals and locally sourced honey inspired by the Silent Pool — a picturesque spring-fed pool nestled deep in the Surrey Hills. The botanicals here include lavender, chamomile, elderflower, linden and local Aubrey honey. The brand says its flavor profile is crafted through a four-step mosaic distillation process reminiscent of perfume making, and the end result features notes of juniper, pear and honey with an herbal undertone.

Are we in the era of the collect-‘em-all watch? The MoonSwatch was proof that if a piece is hyped enough and affordable enough, you could turn a standard watch release into a social media-fueled buying frenzy. Now we have another contender (look familiar?): a revival of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 watches, but with a Kith co-sign, and plenty of Easter egg details. There are 10 watches in all, seven of which are Kith exclusives, two are TAG Heuer exclusives and one is a shared model. Some are more faithful to the original designs, but none are 1:1 recreations as they all at least have upgraded materials compared to the ‘80s models. (Fun fact: The 1986 Formula 1 watch was the first to bear the TAG Heuer name, after TAG Group acquired Heuer.) If you’re not in Miami for the F1 race this weekend, where the watches will launch at the brands’ local stores, they’ll be released in-store in other cities and online on Monday.

Japanese luggage label Porter-Yoshida & Co. are back with their third delivery for U.K.-based END. Clothing, a five-piece capsule of “bandana” print bags in subtle navy and durably nylon. The carry-alls, which range from a key holder to a full-blown duffle, carry nearly 100 years of craftsmanship and will look dope as hell crating around your Stanley.

Two of our favorite brands teamed up for a collab, and we can’t get enough. Just in time for Mother’s Day (and backyard party season), Zacapa Rum and Luar dropped a Hosting Collection that has everything you need to expertly mix rum drinks in high style. Luar designer Raul Lopez created a special carrying case, inspired by his Ana bag, made with luxe leather and Zacapa’s signature Petate, a Guatemalan weaving technique using palm fibers. Inside you’ll find a shaker, cocktail spoon, embroidered napkins, coasters and glassware, along with a bottle of Zacapa XO in a stunning glass decanter.

The perfect pants don’t exis…wait, no, there they are. Part of the latest Zegna collection, these downright silky Lino trousers (the fabric is sourced from Normandy, France) are the ultimate summer pants — breezy, cut wide and fixed with just the right details. The trou just landed at Mr Porter; if you have three grand laying around, scoop a pair before they’re gone.

While she may look tiny, RTIC’s all-new compact cooler can keep up to 30 cans or eight wine bottles refreshingly chilled on your beach days, camping trips or simple backyard hangs. And unlike some other rotomolded coolers on the market, this 22 QT-capacity cooler is 30% lighter, so you can carry your beverages, lunch and more with no back pain.

Made with a blend of tequila Blanco, Dogfish Head triple sec and real fruit juice from strawberries and limes, the Delaware craft brewery/distillery’s Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita is better than a flavored hard seltzer; it’s real booze and a real mixed drink with a 12% ABV.