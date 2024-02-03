Products of the Week: Pizza Ovens, Arcade Games and a Boygenius Broadkaster

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Gonzey introduces the Arc to it’s pizza oven line up, Reigning Champ decrees a hoopy arcade game and Gretsch drops an exclusive Broadkaster Jr. with the biggest (girl) boyband in the world.

Dave & Buster’s just got a minimalist makeover thanks to Reigning Champ. The clothing company you know for hoodies, sweats and other refined basics teamed up with industrial designer Calen Knauf for a custom arcade-style basketball game that swaps plastics and a blaring soundtrack for an aesthetically pleasing two-person contraption that seeks to replicate “the authentic sounds of playing on a classic hardwood court.” For $50,000, though, you could maybe build a court of your own.

Taylor Stitch and Marmot just make sense. They both value simplicity and sustainability, and they both make clothes that will last you a life time. That’s why their joint, six-item capsule feels just right — The 1971 Collection combines those shared values into a vibrant, hardwearing, nostoligia-inspired vision of the “free-spirited glory days of exploration”, as Taylor Stitch calls it.

When do you want a sandwich? Always, but especially when you’re out in the great outdoors for a hike, a camp or just for a breath of fresh air. With Snow Peak’s new sandwich skillet, pressing and heating something cheesy and delicious between two slices of bread, an oversized bun or even a bagel if you’re feeling frisky is as easy as pie. Made from cast iron, the skillet checks in at 11 pounds and features a pair of sides that can be locked together to create a press or separated to be used individually.

Qi2 is the new open wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium and it’s faster and more efficient. The first wave of devices utilizing Qi2 are just starting to get released, including NOMAD’s latest Stand charger, an eye-catching metal-and-glass 15W power-up that for Qi2 devices, including iPhone 15 (older MagSafe phones will work on the device).

Hoka’s everyday trekker just got a wet-weather makeover. The Transport is now available in five tonal shades of Gore-Tex, meaning that you’ll literally never have to forgo comfort. For $175, that seems like a fair trade.

We’ve tested (and loved) the Gozney Roccbox, so we’re excited to get our hands on the company’s newest pizza ovens: the Arc and Arc XL. The models were designed with three things top of mind: ease of use, compact size and professional performance. The first is solved through gas power and precise temperature controls, and the last by the ingenious arcing flame that flows over the top of the oven from the left to the right. As for sizing, the Arc cooks 14-inch pizzas in a 14.8”x18.1”x6.8” oven ($699) and the Arc XL cooks 16-inch pies in a 16.8”x20.3”x6.8” oven ($799). You can sign up for early access now and they go on sale March 6.

The Prohibition story goes that there was only one way to cross the U.S border from Thunder Bay (via Lake Superior) and female dogs (”the bitches”) were specially trained by border control police to sniff out and detect whisky. Apparently, the mafia confused the dogs by hiding the whisky in stacks of cinnamon and chili — and then somebody later was like, hey, let’s combine all these into a whisky liqueur. Appropriately, Thunder Bitch’s U.S. debut will apparently take place at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate party during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Feb. 11.

French label A.P.C. might be best known for their denim, but in 2024, it just feels wrong for a trendy, acronym-monikered company to not have a skincare brand, you know? In all seriousness, the intro capsule contains six-item self-care products — these range from soap to lip balm — that are made in France and composed of “at least 98% ingredients of natural origin.” Tres chic!

Do we think you, presumably a grown man, should run out and buy a signature guitar by your favorite artist, whether it’s Jason Isbell, Jimmy Page, Slash or now Boygenius? Honestly, no. There’s something sort of fanboy-ish and unbecoming about playing an instrument with another adult’s signature on it. But man, if the Kurt Cobain Jaguar had been available when we were 14, we would have been begging our parents for it. Maybe there’s a young person in your life who’s obsessed with the Boys and just getting started on guitar? We can think of no better gift. (And maybe throw in a piece of jewelry from the band’s Catbird collaboration.)