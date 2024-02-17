Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 17, 2024 5:42 am
From skates to SMEG, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Therabody launches a new massage gun, SMEG taps Dolce & Gabbana for a kitchen makeover and Timex teams up with Seconde/Seconde/ in one of our favorite models so far this year.

Flipper’s Quadz by Usher
Flipper’s Quadz by Usher
Buy Here : $1,450

Did Usher make our best-dressed list for the Super Bowl? “Yeah,” he did. Most of that can be attributed to the Off-White look, but don’t you dare discount the roller skates — which were not made by a high-fashion label, but Riedell, a Minnesota-based company that’s been churning out ice skates and roller skates since the ‘40s when the brand was founded by a former Red Wing Shoes employee. Better than that made-in-America story? The fact that you can buy these skates for yourself, as long as you’ve got $1,450 to spare.

Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Loser Watch
Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Loser Watch
Buy Here : $249 – $259

We spent some quality time with this new Timex collaboration and found that, despite the admittedly silly design of the second hand being replaced with a literal hand in the shape of an “L,” this is a piece we’re looking forward to adding to our regular wrist rotation. That’s because Romaric André, the man behind the brand Seconde/Seconde/, isn’t simply interested in poking fun at watch culture, he also fully understands what makes a design work.

SMEG x Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo Collection
SMEG x Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo Collection
Shop Here : $700 – $5,500

After seeing this stunning collection from SMEG and Dolce&Gabbana, we realized how terribly bland our black and gray appliances look. The Blu Mediterranean Collection is inspired by Italy and will instantly transport you to the seaside. Awash in an elegant blue and white pattern, the collection includes a Citrus Juicer2-Slice ToasterManual Espresso MachineCoffee GrinderMilk Frother and FAB5 Mini Refrigerator. Spring might still be a month away, but these beauties will bring it to your kitchen early.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Buy Here : $299

Featuring an open-ear design but “private sound,” Bose’s latest earbuds are an attempt to provide immersive sound while still making sure you can hear people (or hear a car coming at you). These buds are kind of like a comfy clip-on; you just need to hook them gently around the back of your ear.

Great Jones x Wölffer Estate Cask Finished Bourbon
Great Jones x Wölffer Estate Cask Finished Bourbon
Pre-Order Here : $60

A collaboration centered around New York state terroir, this limited-edition bottle features a blend of 4-7-year-old casks of Great Jones Straight Bourbon that’s then finished for over a year in Wölffer Estate’s Caya Cabernet Franc barrels (and cut to proof with Catskills Mountain water). Bottled at 88 proof, this one’s an easy sipper that features notes of cherry, vanilla, oak spice and crème brûlée.

Quaker Marine Rangerly Jacket
Quaker Marine Rangerly Jacket
Buy Here : $198

In the realm of menswear brands that draw inspiration from the past to create modern pieces, few do it as well as Quaker Marine (the brand’s signature item is a longbill hat favored by Hemingway, after all). The latest example of their sartorial history lesson: the Rangerly Jacket, which tips its hat to hunting jackets of yore but has been updated with heavyweight canvas, a corduroy collar and a cropped silhouette. The British khaki is classic, but we like the darker hickory variant, too.

Rhode Lip Case
Rhode Lip Case
Pre-Order Here : $35

Hailey Beiber (née Baldwin, for those uninitiated) has proven herself a shrewd businesswoman with skincare brand Rhode, taking the Gen-Z market by storm and creating unparalleled hype around her semi-expensive, highly coveted products via tasteful designs and influencer campaigns. Her latest, the Lip Case, is no diffrent — it’s already the buzzy must-have item for spring. Sign up for pre-order — your girlfriend/wife/clout status will thank us later.

Theragun Relief
Theragun Relief
Buy Here : $149

Therabody’s latest device sets away from the pounding, athlete-ready tech that skyrocketed the brand into the center of the massage gun space, instead taking aim at a different demographic — everyone. Priced at $150 (significantly cheaper than previous models) and sporting the “gentlest level of percussive massage therapy” from the wellness brand yet, it’s a perfect option if you’re looking for tension relief as opposed to peak performance.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

