Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Therabody launches a new massage gun, SMEG taps Dolce & Gabbana for a kitchen makeover and Timex teams up with Seconde/Seconde/ in one of our favorite models so far this year.

Did Usher make our best-dressed list for the Super Bowl? “Yeah,” he did. Most of that can be attributed to the Off-White look, but don’t you dare discount the roller skates — which were not made by a high-fashion label, but Riedell, a Minnesota-based company that’s been churning out ice skates and roller skates since the ‘40s when the brand was founded by a former Red Wing Shoes employee. Better than that made-in-America story? The fact that you can buy these skates for yourself, as long as you’ve got $1,450 to spare.

We spent some quality time with this new Timex collaboration and found that, despite the admittedly silly design of the second hand being replaced with a literal hand in the shape of an “L,” this is a piece we’re looking forward to adding to our regular wrist rotation. That’s because Romaric André, the man behind the brand Seconde/Seconde/, isn’t simply interested in poking fun at watch culture, he also fully understands what makes a design work.

After seeing this stunning collection from SMEG and Dolce&Gabbana, we realized how terribly bland our black and gray appliances look. The Blu Mediterranean Collection is inspired by Italy and will instantly transport you to the seaside. Awash in an elegant blue and white pattern, the collection includes a Citrus Juicer, 2-Slice Toaster, Manual Espresso Machine, Coffee Grinder, Milk Frother and FAB5 Mini Refrigerator. Spring might still be a month away, but these beauties will bring it to your kitchen early.

Featuring an open-ear design but “private sound,” Bose’s latest earbuds are an attempt to provide immersive sound while still making sure you can hear people (or hear a car coming at you). These buds are kind of like a comfy clip-on; you just need to hook them gently around the back of your ear.

A collaboration centered around New York state terroir, this limited-edition bottle features a blend of 4-7-year-old casks of Great Jones Straight Bourbon that’s then finished for over a year in Wölffer Estate’s Caya Cabernet Franc barrels (and cut to proof with Catskills Mountain water). Bottled at 88 proof, this one’s an easy sipper that features notes of cherry, vanilla, oak spice and crème brûlée.

In the realm of menswear brands that draw inspiration from the past to create modern pieces, few do it as well as Quaker Marine (the brand’s signature item is a longbill hat favored by Hemingway, after all). The latest example of their sartorial history lesson: the Rangerly Jacket, which tips its hat to hunting jackets of yore but has been updated with heavyweight canvas, a corduroy collar and a cropped silhouette. The British khaki is classic, but we like the darker hickory variant, too.

Hailey Beiber (née Baldwin, for those uninitiated) has proven herself a shrewd businesswoman with skincare brand Rhode, taking the Gen-Z market by storm and creating unparalleled hype around her semi-expensive, highly coveted products via tasteful designs and influencer campaigns. Her latest, the Lip Case, is no diffrent — it’s already the buzzy must-have item for spring. Sign up for pre-order — your girlfriend/wife/clout status will thank us later.

Therabody’s latest device sets away from the pounding, athlete-ready tech that skyrocketed the brand into the center of the massage gun space, instead taking aim at a different demographic — everyone. Priced at $150 (significantly cheaper than previous models) and sporting the “gentlest level of percussive massage therapy” from the wellness brand yet, it’s a perfect option if you’re looking for tension relief as opposed to peak performance.