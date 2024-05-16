Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Memorial Day is fast approaching and that means all sorts of brands are marking down some of their best products left right and center. Hydrow, the ultra realistic rowing machine company’s very own Memorial Day Sale starts today where you’ll get access to crazy discounts off of select rowing machines when you make a purchase through to June 4.

During the sale you will be able to save a whopping $750 when you buy the Hyrdow Pro Rower and $250 when you purchase the Hyrdow Wave Rower. Both machines are great options at different price points. The Hyrdow Pro boasts a 22″ visual display screen and uses ergonomic technology that mimics the feeling of being on the water. The Hyrdow Wave, on the other hand, is smaller, great for compact spaces and comes with a 16″ HD screen.

Hydrow operates out of Cambridge, Massachusetts (an arguable rowing epicenter), and on their machines you are able to row along with live professional instructors on real rivers all the way from London to San Francisco. If you aren’t intrigued enough already, we would recommend going to the site to see how awesome these machines are for yourself. Or if you’re ready to click and buy, we’ve linked the two rowing machines that are part of the sale below.