How Concerned Should You Be About Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are, at this point, ubiquitous. Red Bull expanded from a beverage company to a sports powerhouse; signs for the low-calorie brand Celsius seem to be everywhere, and celebrities like Logan Paul have gotten into the industry (albeit with some controversy there). And there are plenty of reasons why drinking a beverage full of caffeine can feel important when working, traveling or driving from place to place. But as with so many things in 2024, it also begs the question: what are the effects of this on my body?



Given that a Panera Bread energy drink was the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit last year, it’s an understandable line of thought. In a new article at Vox, Dr. Keren Landman explored the risks and benefits of drinking an energy drink, and pointed to a good rule of thumb for the health-conscious: be mindful of your caffeine consumption.



Landman observed that different beverages have wildly different levels of caffeine. There’s more caffeine in coffee than in Monster Energy Drink, she revealed, but significantly more in 5-Hour Energy than in either one. One’s own caffeine intake can also have an effect on what an energy drink does to the body — specifically, a regular coffee (or Red Bull) drinker will likely be less affected by consuming an energy drink than someone who doesn’t drink caffeine.



As for other substances added to energy drinks to promote alertness, Landman pointed to worrying gaps in existing research. “Scientists know surprisingly little about taurine’s and guarana’s toxicities in humans,” Landman wrote, citing two chemicals found in a variety of such drinks.

The popularity of energy drinks has led some scientists to research the effects of caffeine on the human body. A paper published last year in British Dental Journal recommended “a combination of upstream legislative changes to help limit sugar intake in [children and young people] and dietary interventions by dental teams” to reduce energy drink consumption. Another recent study revealed that energy drinks can have an adverse effect on sleep. When it comes to caffeine — in energy drinks or not — moderation seems to be the key.