Products of the Week: Hokas, Houseplant Ceramics and Dyson Headphones

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Houseplant and Kith release a ceramics collab, Mcm and Harper Collective drop a stunning line of luggage and Hoka graces us with yet another new speedy runner.

Ever wished your swim trunks were a little bit more…wooly? To all the certified weirdos who just said yes, it finally happened. Birdwell and Pendleton Woolen Mills just matched your freak. Okay, maybe not entirely — the five-piece capsule still leans on original Birdwell handmade construction but incorporates Pendleton’s iconic “Rancho Arroyo” diamond motif. Still, the all-American collab feels great and looks even better. The collection is available online and in stores now.

Next year will mark a decade since the release of the first Hoka Speedgoat, one of the most beloved trail-running shoes on the market. But the brand isn’t waiting for that anniversary to drop its latest and (potentially) greatest edition: the Speedgoat 6. Updates include a new woven upper that promises better breathability (without sacrificing durability), internal support chassis for keeping you locked in on uneven terrain, and reworked lugs on the sole that now resemble a goat’s hoof. For real? As real as the bonkers sherbet and beetroot colorway. (Oh, and it’s available for women, too.)

Be careful, or Rowing Blazers might just melt your face. RB is following up on last year’s sellout Grateful Dead collaboration with a new crunchy-meets-preppy capsule; there are restocked favorites, along with new baseball caps, rugbys and more. It’s more than a little tie-dyed and bound to make an impression.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg started Houseplant because they wanted to make weed ephemera for grownups, or at least people with good taste. Now the tastemakers at Kith are getting in on the action with a collab release, which includes a Marble Rolling Set, Glass Grinder and Gloopy Candle. The stoneware Ashtray Set is already sold out, probably because it’s the one drop that’s actually noted as being designed by Seth himself.

Founded by actor/musician Jaden Smith and entrepreneur Sebastian Manes, MCM uses turns sea plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic into luggage. This collab with the like-minded Harper Collective features three strikingly handsome wheeled suitcases of different sizes, all handcrafted in Italy.

We needled Dyson for putting an air purifier in their headphones a few years ago — though we also noted, Bane-like aesthetics aside, it might have been ahead of its time. Apparently the company took the mocking to heart, as its new OnTrac cans forego the air quality feature and concentrate on sound, run time (up to 55 hours) and customization, as users can pair the headset with additional ear cushions and outer caps in a range of colors and finishes.

Spice nation! Honestly though, this can packs a punch and the chili portion of it is no joke. If you’re looking to stay cool this summer but want to level up the boring old canned sparkling water situation — we recommend this new Aura Bora flavor.