All Things Cookware: Meet Your New Knives

Have you heard of Thomas Straker? Maybe you know him from his famous “All Things Butter” series wherein he mixes high-quality butter with an array of spices to curate…nice-tasting butter? Or maybe you know him from his viral cooking videos where he loads up plates with British classics, one-pot wonders and a variety of game-forward dishes?

If you know him from neither of those things then maybe you’ve had the chance to eat at his Notting Hill restaurant Straker’s? The point of the matter is that this man has been around the industry block. Prior to blowing up on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked in some of London’s top restaurants like The Dorchester. Now, he’s gone solo and developed his own culinary ecosystem on and offline. His latest venture? Form Cookware.

Form Cookware, which is comprised of only knives so far, launched on February 14. They got the ball rolling with a small batch release of their capsule collection: a pairing knife, a bread knife, a chef’s knife and of course…a butter knife. Each piece is made in Sheffield by bladesmith and former chef Alfie Fry with an emphasis on look and function in the kitchen. The blades are cut out of X50CrMoV15 stainless steel, often referred to as German stainless steel, while the handles are fashioned out of different kinds of linen micarta.

Because of their handmade nature, these knifes have a distinct look to them, which will have them standing out from, say, your very regular Zwilling knife block set. If you can spend the extra dollars, it’s always nice to have kitchen items that reflect the love and care that went into making them. The (last and final) great thing about them is that they’re not intimidating. Each of Form’s knives has a distinct purpose, which is made abundantly clear. There’s no dropping a bunch of fancy looking knives of varying lengths in front of you, leaving you to guess which ones should be used for which cooking purposes. If you’re a beginner, an intermediate or a seasoned professional looking to up your kitchen standard, these will work for you.

Form Cookware’s second drop (and re-stock) went live yesterday, March 31, at 12 p.m. EST. And while most of their products sold out within the hour, we’re eager for drop number three and every one thereafter. If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag one of their sets that are still in stock.