The Kit: What Korey Rowe Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover

The functional fitness expert has over a million people following his wellness routine for a reason

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
March 28, 2025 1:31 pm EDT
Korey Rowe working out with "The Kit" spelled out across the image.
What fuels a Centr coach? Korey Rowe’s wellness toolkit spans wall balls, amino acids and recovery rituals.
Centr

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

At a time when social media is oversaturated with self-appointed fitness influencers, it’s hard to know who’s the real deal. We’d suggest following Korey Rowe.

The founder of the KR Method, a workout protocol that blends strength training and mobility exercises, Rowe recently brought his expertise to Centr, the fitness app founded by Chris Hemsworth. Users can now access Rowe’s six-week program, which is designed to help you build functional strength via five weekly workouts: three strength, one HIIT, one mobility.

Rowe finds himself at the nexus of a few surging movements in wellness right now, including the rise of fitness racing series HYROX (Centr is now HYROX’s official equipment provider) and “in-ear coaching apps.” New platforms like Runna have emerged, and connected fitness brands like Peloton have pivoted, in order to give trainees second-by-second instruction and encouragement.

Rowe’s Centr protocol follows that script, leveraging just dumbbells and bodyweight moves to help you build up simply and see legitimate results, all without throwing out your back. And since we trust the guy so much, we thought we’d learn a bit more about his wellness routine and toolkit. Here’s what Rowe uses to train, fuel and recover.

What do you rely on for energy and recovery?

I prioritize lots of water and a whole-food, plant-based diet as my primary fuel sources. For additional protein support, I supplement with amino acids from BodyHealth.

What sort of tech do you use to track your training and recovery?

I currently use a combination of data from my Apple Watch and WHOOP.

What are your go-to routines and products for muscle recovery?

I incorporate three to four sauna and cold plunge sessions per week, along with mouth taping to optimize breathing during sleep. Additionally, I follow the KR Method Mobility and Recovery protocols, much of which can be seen on Day 4 of my strength and mobility program now live on the Centr app. I also take magnesium before bed.

What’s your most-used piece of functional fitness equipment?

As I’ve increased my focus on hybrid training and HYROX, the Centr Wall Ball has become a staple in my sessions. I’m also incorporating the Centr kettlebells to improve my comfort and technique. For footwear, my go-to choices are the Motus Strength and Motus Flex shoes for strength and mobility training.

Has a particular book shaped how you train, compete or see the world?

Mindset by Carol Dweck has had a significant impact on my approach. It highlights the contrast between a fixed mindset, where abilities are seen as unchangeable, and a growth mindset, where effort and learning lead to development.

What are some items you always keep handy while on the move?

My essentials include nuts, the amino acids from BodyHealth and a set of resistance bands. They’re always in my gym bag or packed for trips.

Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook.

