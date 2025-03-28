If you have a woman in your life who prioritizes smelling good, they probably know about Glossier You, one of the most unique fragrances on the market because it smells subtly different on everyone. Well, exciting news — Glossier has just released their newest fragrance: Glossier You Fleur, a floral perfume with notes of ylang ylang, apricot skin and osmanthus, all wrapped up in a pastel purple bottle. This makes the perfect gift.