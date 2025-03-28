Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new colorful holiday collection from Rimowa drops, a collab betewen A$AP Rocky and Puma is released into the world and Woodford Reserve releases their Kentucky Derby bourbon whiskey.
Glossier You Fleur
If you have a woman in your life who prioritizes smelling good, they probably know about Glossier You, one of the most unique fragrances on the market because it smells subtly different on everyone. Well, exciting news — Glossier has just released their newest fragrance: Glossier You Fleur, a floral perfume with notes of ylang ylang, apricot skin and osmanthus, all wrapped up in a pastel purple bottle. This makes the perfect gift.
Puma x A$AP Rocky Mostro Disccord
This Puma sneaker is a monstrosity. No, literally — the latest release from the brand is the Mostro Disccord, a sneaker that also happens to be rapper and collaborator A$AP Rocky’s new signature shoe. Designed in collaboration with Jon Tang, the new silo Frankenstein’s the Y2K Mostro style with Puma’s signature Disc System for a completely new look. It’s freaky as hell, in the best of ways.
Rimowa Holiday Collection
Rimowa really said, f*ck it, let’s just freak an archival hard-shell suitcase. The luxury luggage brand’s latest comes in the form of the Holiday collection, a tri-colored reissue of the Hand-Carry Case. The style is based on a classic 1988 design, and it shows — featuring a glossy primary color exterior and contrast white accents, it’s the perfect way to make an impression at whatever balmy resort you’re headed to this summer.
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 151 Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey
Since 1999, Woodford Reserve (the “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby”) has released a special, limited-edition whiskey to celebrate the greatest two minutes in sports. This year, the bourbon bottle is adorned with artwork from Humberto Lahera, featuring a photorealistic painting that called “Carrera Dinamica,” which translates to “dynamic race.”
Swippitt’s Instant Power System
As someone obsessed with phone chargers, I admit I’ve never seen anything like the Swippitt, a toaster-like device that swaps in fully-powered batteries to your phone case in two seconds. The hub holds five batteries, and while you’ll need a proprietary case to use Swippitt (and an iPhone), it seems ideal for large groups of people who want a simple power-up solution for their phone.
