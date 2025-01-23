Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When you think of winter sports legends, your mind probably goes straight to Shaun White. What you might not know, however, is that the five-time Olympian snowboarder founded his own snowsports brand.

Whitespace is a premier snow brand known for blending game-changing performance with luxury design. The brand is mainly known for its high-performance snowboards like the Shaun White Freestyle Pro and AMF series, but also offers a catalog of premium outerwear and accessories. These include insulated jackets, merino base layers, balaclavas, bibs and other apparel that’ll have you adequately equipped for the elements while still looking devilishly stylish on the mountain.

I recently got my hands on the brand’s High Waisted Bib Pant and Merino Baselayer Mockneck before an upcoming ski trip, and was thoroughly surprised by not only the style of the snow gear but also how comfortable the pieces are. The slim bib pant, in particular, provides an ample amount of stretch and warmth without being too bulky. (I’d rather not ski down the mountain looking and feeling like the Michelin man.) All of this is to say if you’re in the market for new snow gear ahead of your next ski trip, consult Whitespace — especially right now.

Now through 1/27, Whitespace is taking up to 50% off select snow gear. The discounts include snowboards like the Freestyle Shaun White Pro ’23 (now 40% off), snow goggles for under $50, along with high-quality outerwear and baselayers — all under $175.

We’ve highlighted a few knockout deals from the sale below, but feel free to shop all of the discounts here.